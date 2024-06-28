Statement on the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (2023) This statement is issued by Globetrotter Ausrüstung GmbH (Globetrotter), pursuant to the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (SCDD), with support from the central Fenix Sustainability and Compliance department and constitutes the SCDDA statement for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. Scope of Application With the aim of better protecting human rights and the environment in the global economy, the German Federal Government passed the SCDDA in June 2021. As of 2024, all companies with more than 1000 employees are affected, implying that from then on, Globetrotter and its private label brand "Frilufts" need to comply with the law. Our Business Business Concept Globetrotter Ausrüstung GmbH is a retailer and part of Fenix Outdoor Outdoor International AG. This is a group of companies that develop and market high-quality outdoor gear through a selected retail network, with a high level of service and professionalism to discerning and fastidious end users. Parent Company and the Group Fenix Outdoor International AG is since 2014 the parent company of the group and is listed on NasdaqOMX Stockholm, Large cap. The group is selling its products globally. The major markets are Germany, the Nordic countries and North America. The group has three operating segments: Fenix Brands, Global Sales and Frilufts Retail. As of 31st December 2023, we employed 2972 people. Retail Organization Frilufts Retail is comprised of Friluftsland in Denmark, Globetrotter Ausrüstung GmbH in Germany, Naturkompaniet in Sweden and Norway, Partioaitta in Finland and Trekitt in the UK. Frilufts Retail in total interacts with more than 500 vending partners and holds up to 30.000 different products in the combined assortment. Products are sold online and in 104 own stores. Globetrotter Globetrotter is the biggest retailer within Frilufts Retail. Globetrotter alone sells products from close to 500 vending partners. Products segments are apparel, footwear and hard-wear. Distribution takes place via Globetrotter´s website and 22 stores across Germany. Brands Currently there are 4 (+1) Fenix brands namely Fjällräven, Hanwag, Royal Robbins and Tierra. Frilufts is the private label of Globetrotter (= +1) and is sold exclusively at Globetrotter and other Frilufts Retail companies. Fenix Groups´ commitment to human rights at highest corporate level Compliance and Sustainability are organized as central service units and the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) reports directly to the CEO and Chairman of the Group. The CSO function is established on group-level and coordinates the sustainability and human rights activities for the group. The CSO sets and oversees the frameworks and guidelines in these areas. Once a year, the CSO reports to the Executive Board on compliance violations and the risk management system, which serves as the basis for a management review. The Frilufts Retail CSR Manager reports to the CSO. This position coordinates sustainability and human rights activities for Frilufts Retail and its aforementioned members including Globetrotter. The Global Sustainability Director as well reports to the CSO. This position coordinates sustainability and human rights activities for the Fenix brands as well as the Frilufts label.

The responsible procurement and sustainability processes are therefore supported and managed by the central Fenix Compliance & Sustainability Department. The management of Globetrotter in co-operation with the central functions of Fenix are responsible for compliance with the LkSG. The Frilufts Retail CSR Manager and the Global Sustainability Director are in charge to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for adverse human and environmental impacts. This is to ensure that Globetrotter as well as the Frilufts label comply with the SCDDA. Reference to international standards and acknowledgement of existing human rights policies In February 2012, Fenix Outdoor became the first outdoor company being signatory to the UN Global Compact, a set of ten universal ethical and sustainability principles focusing on human rights and labour, the environment and anti-corruption. The company introduced a compliance management system (CMS) in 2012, and is continuously working on improving and developing this system. The Fenix Outdoor CMS concept complies with the main prevailing standards, namely IDW PS 980 and ISO 19 600. Since its inception, it also addresses environmental and social as well as human rights risk. In 2013, Fenix Outdoor published "The Fenix Way", an ethical guidance document re-affirming its commitment to be guided by the principles set out in various international standards and principles including: The United Nations Global Compact

The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights

Declaration of the International Labour Organization on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work

The Rio Declaration on Environment and Development

The United Nations Convention against Corruption

The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child Part of the Fenix Way is the Code of Conduct, which defines concrete expectation towards managers and employees of the company and partners. It exists in different versions for the respective target groups and business relationships. The Supplier Code of Conduct is applied by the Fenix Outdoor brands mainly towards their direct Tier-1-supplier (in case materials are directly nominated it is as well applied towards Tier-2). It is in line with the Fair Labor Code of Conduct and Compliance Benchmarks of the Fair Labor Association (FLA) and has been translated into more than 20 languages to cater for the production countries in which the Fenix brands operate.

Frilufts Retail Brand Supplier Code of Conduct The Code of Conduct for Business Partners is applied for all services and non-traded goods. A key focus are requirements towards social and workplace standards as well as occupational health and safety.

In addition, Globetrotter applies several company agreements ("Betriebsvereinbarungen") which have been negotiated with the General Works Council and which form part of the overall Globetrotter Ausrüstung company regulations ("Betriebsordnung"). Internal procedures are applied in the event that business partners do not comply with the above- mentioned company requirements. In principle, a zero-tolerance policy applies here with regard to violations of minimum legal standards and appropriate measures are taken in the event of non- compliance. The measures taken depend on the significance of the violation. Minor breaches usually lead to the opportunity of improvement within a suitable and binding period of time. If measures of improvement are not implemented within the improvement period, the business relationship will be seriously damaged and could lead to a termination of business relations. If it is not possible to remedy the situation in the foreseeable future, the business partner shall give a notification without delay and draw up a concept with a timetable for ending or minimizing the violation. Significant or deliberate breaches of the Code of Conduct will not be accepted and may lead to the immediate termination of the business relationship and financial repercussions. All guidelines are regularly reviewed to ensure that the latest social and environmental requirements and obligations are taken into account in own and direct business operations, in the supply chain and in investment decisions. Environmental and Human Rights Risk Management Prior to 2018, a risk framework was already implemented to facilitate the identification, assessment and management of environmental, political, reputational, and social risks arising from any form of business relationship. This is ongoing effort and continuous process. On Fenix Group level today, there are several instruments in place to manage risks: Through the internal New Markets & Production Country Risk Evaluation mechanism the aim is to reduce the country risk exposure through early identification, prioritization and mitigation of significant risk elements, that could have a negative impact on a given business opportunity.

The Country Risk Assessment Tool forms part of the global reputational risk framework and addresses environmental and human rights issues.

www.fenixoutdoor.ethicspoint.com and www.fenixoutdoor-mobile.ethicspoint.com

This includes reports and allegations that can be made against any of our Fenix Outdoor entities, clients, suppliers and their respective employees or any other affiliated entities or individuals. An anti-retaliation policy regarding whistle-blowers is applied. The complaints handling procedures allows any internal or external parties to report any human rights and labour matters.

In 2013, Fenix Outdoor joined the Fair Labor Association (FLA) in order to systematically address and manage labor - related principles and risks in the supply chains. In 2018 the FLA-Board gave Fenix full accreditation of its Social Compliance Management Program. The annual re-assessment (submission of answers and documentation to proof evidences review of the social compliance system) acts as a control mechanism and contributes to risk management.

FLA-Board gave Fenix full accreditation of its Social Compliance Management Program. The annual re-assessment (submission of answers and documentation to proof evidences review of the social compliance system) acts as a control mechanism and contributes to risk management. Building knowledge is a central instrument to avoid risks and to improve environmental and social conditions in own operations and supply chain. Therefore internal trainings and updates to the internal teams and supply chain partners is given on a regular basis. In addition, the following Fenix brand specific instruments apply for the Frilufts label: