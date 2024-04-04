The Board of Directors is pleased to invite you to the ordinary General Meeting concerning the financial year 2023.



Date: Thursday, 2 May 2024, 2 pm

Place: Hemvärnsgatan 9, Solna (Sweden)



I. Notification





Shareholders who wish to attend (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) the ordinary General Meeting must be recorded in the Company's share register by Tuesday, 23 April 2024 at the latest and must notify the Company no later than Friday, 26 April 2024, 1 p.m. by telephone +46 660 26 62 00, by mail to Fenix Outdoor International AG, Hemvärnsgatan 15, 171 54 Solna (Sweden) or by e-mail info@fenixoutdoor.se of their attendance. An e-mail from the Company confirming the receipt of the notification must be presented at the entrance in order to be admitted to the ordinary General Meeting. The notification of the Shareholder must include name, personal identification number (registration number), address, email address (if applicable), phone number and the names of accompanying advisors, if any Shareholders holding shares through a nominee must, in order to be entitled to attend and vote (in person, representation by proxy or by the Independent Proxy) at the ordinary General Meeting, temporarily register the shares in their own name. For the shares to be re-registered in time, shareholders should instruct the nominee, bank or broker that manages the shares, well in advance of Tuesday, 23 April 2024 for temporary re-registration, so called voting registration.

II. Representation and proxy





Shareholders who do not personally attend the ordinary General Meeting may be represented as follows:

by any representative, who does not need to be a shareholder; or

by the designated Independent Proxy being Mr. Lars Sandberg (Skarp Advokatbyrå AB, attn. Lars Sandberg, Grev Turegatan 35, SE – 114 38 Stockholm, Sweden). E-mail address: lars.sandberg@skarplaw.se .

In case attendance is intended by representative, the power of attorney should be submitted to the representative in original along with the notification.

In case attendance is intended by the Independent Proxy, the instruction form should be submitted along with the notification to the Independent Proxy and in advance by e-mail (as mentioned on the instruction form). Instruction forms are available on the Company's website www.fenixoutdoor.se. The instruction form must reach the Independent Proxy by e-mail no later than Thursday, 25 April 2024.

III. Notice of meeting





The notice contains a proposed agenda for the Annual General Meeting and proposals from the Board of Directors and shareholders. The notice has been published through a press release and is, together with other documents for the Annual General Meeting, available on the company's website www.fenixoutdoor.se. The notice is sent immediately and at no cost to the recipient to those shareholders who request it. Such request can be made in the same way as notification to the Annual General Meeting as described above.

Zug, 4 April 2024

Fenix Outdoor International AG

Attachment