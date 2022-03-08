Log in
    FEX   AU0000025132

FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED

(FEX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fenix Resources : Application for quotation of securities - FEX

03/08/2022 | 02:01am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

FENIX RESOURCES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 08, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

FEX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

10,000,000

08/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

FENIX RESOURCES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

68125323622

1.3

ASX issuer code

FEX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

Shares issued pursuant to the Share Loan Plan approved by Shareholders on 4 March 2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

FEX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

10,000,000

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220202/pdf/455lxb1rqqc425.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

10,000,000

John Paul Welborn

John Paul Welborn

Issue date

8/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

10,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.23000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares being issued to a Director as Loan Shares pursuant to the Company's Share loan Plan, as approved by shareholders on 4 March 2022.

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fenix Resources Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 114  83,8  83,8 
Net income 2021 49,0 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net cash 2021 67,0 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,56x
Yield 2021 15,2%
Capitalization 118 M 86,5 M 86,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 832 684x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fenix Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rob Brierley Managing Director & Executive Director
John Paul Welborn Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Mark Tuckwell General Manager-Operations
Garry Plowright Non-Executive Director
Shannon Louise Coates Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED-12.96%87
VALE S.A.30.72%97 032
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-0.05%43 404
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED36.78%13 893
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.0.00%7 330
NMDC LIMITED14.66%5 670