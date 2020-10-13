Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Fenix Resources Limited    FEX   AU0000025132

FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED

(FEX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/09
0.14 AUD   +16.67%
10/13FENIX RESOURCES : Australia's Fenix Resources signs iron ore supply deal with Sinosteel, shares rise
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fenix Resources : Australia's Fenix Resources signs iron ore supply deal with Sinosteel, shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 11:11pm EDT

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iron ore explorer Fenix Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it signed a deal with a unit of state-owned Sinosteel Group for half of the output and sales from its Iron Ridge project in Western Australia, sending the company's shares 21.4% higher.

The deal ensures that the Perth-based firm has sales arrangements in place for all of the output from the Iron Ridge project, with the other half of the production reserved for Hancock Prospecting-owned Atlas Iron.

China has been steadily increasing its imports of iron ore, with September figures rising 10.8% as the world's second-largest economy recovers from a COVID-19-induced slump.

Fenix said the pricing of the ore will be based on a monthly average of the benchmark spot price for iron ore with 62% iron content and will include a premium to reflect the higher iron content in the ore from the project.

Production at Iron Ridge is on track to start later this year with the first shipment scheduled for early 2021, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED
10/13FENIX RESOURCES : Australia's Fenix Resources signs iron ore supply deal with Si..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47,0 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net income 2021 2,00 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
Net Debt 2021 3,00 M 2,15 M 2,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 54,8 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fenix Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,20 AUD
Last Close Price 0,14 AUD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rob Brierley Managing Director & Executive Director
Garret Jones Dixon Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher Mark Tuckwell General Manager-Operations
Garry Plowright Executive Director
Shannon Louise Coates Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FENIX RESOURCES LIMITED164.15%40
BHP GROUP-6.71%122 849
RIO TINTO PLC4.70%102 833
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.67%31 138
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.84%21 288
FRESNILLO PLC107.36%12 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group