Fenix Resources : Australia's Fenix Resources signs iron ore supply deal with Sinosteel, shares rise

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Iron ore explorer Fenix Resources Ltd
said on Wednesday it signed a deal with a unit of
state-owned Sinosteel Group for half of the output and sales
from its Iron Ridge project in Western Australia, sending the
company's shares 21.4% higher.
The deal ensures that the Perth-based firm has sales
arrangements in place for all of the output from the Iron Ridge
project, with the other half of the production reserved for
Hancock Prospecting-owned Atlas Iron.
China has been steadily increasing its imports of iron ore,
with September figures rising 10.8% as the world's
second-largest economy recovers from a COVID-19-induced slump.
Fenix said the pricing of the ore will be based on a monthly
average of the benchmark spot price for iron ore with 62% iron
content and will include a premium to reflect the higher iron
content in the ore from the project.
Production at Iron Ridge is on track to start later this
year with the first shipment scheduled for early 2021, the
company said.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)