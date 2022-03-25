Log in
FENC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fennec Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=25111&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Fennec between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 11, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fenc-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-fennec-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-11-2022-301510439.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
