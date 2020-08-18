Log in
FENNEC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

08/18/2020 | 02:42pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) on behalf of Fennec stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fennec has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 11, 2020, Fennec issued a press release announcing receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for the Company’s PEDMARK product, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for intravenous administration for the ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy. The press release advised investors that “[a]ccording to the CRL, after recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, the FDA identified deficiencies resulting in a Form 483, which is a list of conditions or practices that are required to be resolved prior to the approval of PEDMARK. The Company plans to request a Type A meeting to discuss the issues and other matters that were described in the CRL pertaining to the steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for PEDMARK.”

On this news, Fennec’s stock price fell $3.51 per share, or 34.51%, to close at $6.66 per share on August 11, 2020.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fennec shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
