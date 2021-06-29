Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 14, 2021 for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Irvine, California and online on June 29, 2021.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Dr. Khalid Islam
13,646,934
99.05%
130,590
0.95%
Mr. Adrian Haigh
13,419,749
97.40%
357,775
2.60%
Mr. Chris A. Rallis
13,611,818
98.80%
165,706
1.20%
Dr. Marco Brughera
13,517,839
98.12%
259,685
1.88%
Dr. Jodi Cook
13,519,400
98.13%
258,124
1.87%
Mr. Rostislav Raykov
13,656,957
99.12%
120,567
0.88%
Shareholders also voted 99.88% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, and voted 97.48% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.