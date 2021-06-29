Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 14, 2021 for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Irvine, California and online on June 29, 2021.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Dr. Khalid Islam 13,646,934 99.05% 130,590 0.95% Mr. Adrian Haigh 13,419,749 97.40% 357,775 2.60% Mr. Chris A. Rallis 13,611,818 98.80% 165,706 1.20% Dr. Marco Brughera 13,517,839 98.12% 259,685 1.88% Dr. Jodi Cook 13,519,400 98.13% 258,124 1.87% Mr. Rostislav Raykov 13,656,957 99.12% 120,567 0.88%

Shareholders also voted 99.88% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, and voted 97.48% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.

