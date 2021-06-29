Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FENC   CA31447P1009

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(FENC)
Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

06/29/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated May 14, 2021 for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in Irvine, California and online on June 29, 2021.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
Dr. Khalid Islam13,646,93499.05%130,5900.95%
Mr. Adrian Haigh13,419,74997.40%357,7752.60%
Mr. Chris A. Rallis13,611,81898.80%165,7061.20%
Dr. Marco Brughera13,517,83998.12%259,6851.88%
Dr. Jodi Cook13,519,40098.13%258,1241.87%
Mr. Rostislav Raykov13,656,95799.12%120,5670.88%

Shareholders also voted 99.88% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, and voted 97.48% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.

For further information, please contact:

Rosty Raykov
Chief Executive Officer
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
T: (919) 636-5144


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
