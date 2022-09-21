Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FENC   CA31447P1009

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(FENC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:58 2022-09-21 am EDT
8.130 USD   +6.55%
11:26aFennec Pharmaceuticals Shares Rally After FDA OK of Pedmark
DJ
07:31aFennec Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Pedmark
MT
07:26aFennec Pharmaceuticals Obtains FDA Approval for PEDMARK Therapy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Shares Rally After FDA OK of Pedmark

09/21/2022 | 11:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. rose more than 10% in Wednesday morning trading, adding to Tuesday's rally, after the specialty pharmaceutical company received a long-awaited green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Pedmark.

Fennec shares jumped sharply late in Tuesday's session after the FDA announced the approval of Pedmark to reduce the risk of hearing loss associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in children, ending the day with a gain of nearly 16%.

The FDA twice last year rejected the company's application for Pedmark because of issues at the plant where the drug is made.

In a research report, Wedbush analysts David Nierengarten and Dennis Pak said that Pedmark received a broad label that isn't limited to tumors treated with cisplatin in clinical studies, which could make Fennec a good portfolio fit and an attractive buyout target for a mid-size pharmaceutical company.

The analysts, who have an outperform recommendation and $11 a share price target on Fennec shares, said the company has considerable financial flexibility to support initial commercial launch activities, but they are waiting for details on the company's commercial strategy and pricing before they make any adjustments to their model.

Fennec shares were recently changing hands at $8.44, up nearly 11%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1125ET

All news about FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
11:26aFennec Pharmaceuticals Shares Rally After FDA OK of Pedmark
DJ
07:31aFennec Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Pedmark
MT
07:26aFennec Pharmaceuticals Obtains FDA Approval for PEDMARK Therapy
MT
07:02aFENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS BRIEF : Announcing FDA Approval of PEDMARK (Sodium Thiosulfate Inje..
MT
07:01aFennec Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of PEDMARK® (Sodium Thiosulfate Injection..
GL
06:05aU.S. FDA approves Fennec's hearing loss therapy
RE
09/07Capital One Starts Fennec Pharmaceuticals at Overweight With $11 Price Target
MT
08/22FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
08/22Fennec Pharmaceuticals Closes First US$5 Million Investment From Petrichor
MT
08/22FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS BRIEF : Co Has the Potential to Access an Additional $20 Million Pr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,75 M - -
Net income 2022 -18,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 199 M 199 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 266x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 7,63 $
Average target price 10,75 $
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rostislav C. Raykov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Andrade Chief Financial Officer
Khalid Islam Chairman
Chris A. Rallis Independent Director
Adrian James Haigh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.73.41%199
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-11.06%80 942
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.51%75 287
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS30.66%73 588
BIONTECH SE-48.23%32 433
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.55%30 523