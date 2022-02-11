Log in
    FENC   CA31447P1009

FENNEC PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(FENC)
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) on Behalf of Investors

02/11/2022 | 01:13pm EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Fennec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FENC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 29, 2021, before the market opened, Fennec issued a press release announcing that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding its resubmitted PEDMARK New Drug Application (“NDA”). Specifically, Fennec stated that the FDA had indicated that, “following a recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified.”

On this news, Fennec’s stock fell $4.86, or 50.4%, to close at $4.78 per share on November 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Fennec securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
