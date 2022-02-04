Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Fentura Financial, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    FETM   US3146451022

FENTURA FINANCIAL, INC.

(FETM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings

02/04/2022 | 04:12pm EST
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the December 31, 2021 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,342 and $16,579 for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

"I am pleased to report another quarter and year of strong financial performance,” stated Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO. “Loan growth and asset quality both remained solid through the fourth quarter of 2021, contributing to our record earnings for the year and an ROA of 1.26% and NIM of 3.58%. Loan pipelines remain strong and should support solid performance in future periods. I continue to be impressed with our team's commitment to our mission and providing high quality community banking to the markets we serve, especially with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The completion of the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith allows Fentura to serve the banking needs of an expanded market area and we look forward to continuing and growing the long-standing relationships built on the fine service tradition of the Farmers State Bank of Munith’s team."

On December 1, 2021, the Corporation completed the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith ("FSB"), for cash consideration of $15,500, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated June 22, 2021, at which time FSB was merged into the Bank. Upon completion of the acquisition of FSB, the Corporation added total assets of $106,761, deposits of $96,169 and goodwill of $5,634. The Corporation's financials are inclusive of the impact related to the FSB acquisition.

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and twelve months periods ended December 31, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $11,749  $11,584  $11,658  $11,919  $11,624 
Interest expense  645   653   762   676   972 
Net interest income  11,104   10,931   10,896   11,243   10,652 
Provision for loan losses  38   (436)  6   212   982 
Noninterest income  3,097   2,899   4,230   3,854   4,676 
Noninterest expenses  9,957   9,453   9,222   9,031   10,971 
Federal income tax expense  864   958   1,172   1,198   642 
Net income $3,342  $3,855  $4,726  $4,656  $2,733 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $0.74  $0.84  $1.02  $1.00  $0.58 
Dividends $0.080  $0.080  $0.080  $0.080  $0.075 
Tangible book value(1) $25.43  $26.53  $25.73  $24.75  $23.88 
Quoted market value          
High $28.28  $26.25  $27.40  $24.75  $22.25 
Low $25.75  $25.60  $23.55  $21.90  $16.93 
Close(1) $28.28  $25.75  $26.00  $23.30  $22.00 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  0.98%  1.16%  1.45%  1.50%  0.84%
Return on average shareholders' equity  10.56%  12.26%  15.64%  15.86%  9.27%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  10.87%  12.63%  16.12%  16.38%  9.58%
Efficiency ratio  70.11%  68.35%  60.97%  59.82%  71.57%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.67%  3.69%  3.79%  4.01%  3.75%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.33%  0.34%  0.41%  0.37%  0.50%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.47%  3.48%  3.55%  3.79%  3.44%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $164,942  $138,476  $129,944  $89,772  $76,111 
Gross loans $1,100,092  $1,015,177  $986,358  $1,028,117  $1,066,562 
Total assets $1,417,931  $1,329,300  $1,309,685  $1,303,175  $1,251,446 
Total deposits $1,228,298  $1,144,291  $1,126,496  $1,122,508  $1,071,976 
Borrowed funds $50,000  $50,000  $49,500  $49,000  $49,000 
Total shareholders' equity $124,455  $124,809  $122,986  $119,360  $115,868 
Net loans to total deposits  88.71%  87.80%  86.60%  90.60%  98.48%
Common shares outstanding  4,496,701   4,569,955   4,638,614   4,673,932   4,694,275 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,353,694  $1,323,912  $1,309,942  $1,259,119  $1,288,199 
Earning assets $1,273,650  $1,248,018  $1,234,827  $1,206,411  $1,235,895 
Interest bearing liabilities $773,082  $756,545  $753,706  $735,159  $773,132 
Total shareholders' equity $125,500  $124,720  $121,235  $119,034  $117,263 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $121,933  $121,120  $117,567  $115,298  $113,444 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,520,962   4,582,401   4,644,833   4,664,893   4,682,063 
Unvested stock grants  20,671   20,671   20,671   21,922   14,208 
Total common shares outstanding  4,541,633   4,603,072   4,665,504   4,686,815   4,696,271 
ASSET QUALITY(1)          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.18%  0.82%  0.87%  0.79%  0.75%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17%  0.63%  0.66%  0.62%  0.64%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.95%  1.03%  1.09%  1.08%  1.02%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans  0.96%  1.04%  1.14%  1.23%  1.23%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  12.23%  13.63%  14.35%  15.02%  15.14%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  11.31%  12.64%  13.27%  13.84%  13.93%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.09%  11.33%  11.87%  12.34%  12.38%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.14%  10.21%  10.19%  10.31%  9.80%
           
(1)At end of period          
           

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations including the impact of the acquisition of FSB, which was completed on December 1, 2021, and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the twelve month periods ended:

  12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2017
INCOME STATEMENT DATA          
Interest income $46,910  $45,979  $43,541  $36,350  $30,111 
Interest expense  2,736   5,924   8,627   5,827   3,120 
Net interest income  44,174   40,055   34,914   30,523   26,991 
Provision for loan losses  (180)  5,634   1,335   1,057   609 
Noninterest income  14,080   19,640   8,163   8,277   8,988 
Noninterest expenses  37,663   34,684   27,223   25,310   23,818 
Federal income tax expense  4,192   3,913   2,941   2,319   2,876 
Net income $16,579  $15,464  $11,578  $10,114  $8,676 
PER SHARE          
Earnings $3.60  $3.31  $2.49  $2.65  $2.39 
Dividends $0.320  $0.300  $0.280  $0.240  $0.200 
Tangible book value(1) $25.43  $23.88  $20.87  $18.32  $14.96 
Quoted market value          
High $28.28  $26.00  $25.50  $23.00  $20.65 
Low $21.90  $12.55  $20.05  $18.88  $15.10 
Close(1) $28.28  $22.00  $25.23  $21.00  $18.88 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets  1.26%  1.29%  1.20%  1.20%  1.19%
Return on average shareholders' equity  13.52%  14.05%  12.02%  15.05%  15.38%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  13.93%  14.57%  12.59%  16.23%  16.63%
Efficiency ratio  64.65%  58.10%  63.20%  65.23%  66.20%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.80%  4.01%  4.77%  4.57%  4.55%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.36%  0.82%  1.41%  1.07%  0.65%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.58%  3.50%  3.83%  3.84%  4.08%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)          
Total investment securities $164,942  $76,111  $61,621  $94,721  $55,323 
Gross loans $1,100,092  $1,066,562  $870,555  $772,227  $672,530 
Total assets $1,417,931  $1,251,446  $1,034,759  $926,450  $781,443 
Total deposits $1,228,298  $1,071,976  $863,102  $763,124  $673,505 
Borrowed funds $50,000  $49,000  $61,500  $69,000  $46,000 
Total shareholders' equity $124,455  $115,868  $101,444  $89,516  $59,447 
Net loans to total deposits  88.71%  98.48%  100.19%  100.60%  99.32%
Common shares outstanding  4,496,701   4,694,275   4,664,369   4,636,455   3,631,933 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES          
Total assets $1,311,673  $1,200,605  $961,586  $844,673  $730,974 
Earning assets $1,237,755  $1,147,570  $913,574  $796,283  $698,753 
Interest bearing liabilities $754,622  $726,869  $612,549  $544,344  $485,522 
Total shareholders' equity $122,629  $110,094  $96,358  $67,192  $56,429 
Total tangible shareholders' equity $118,986  $106,140  $91,994  $62,329  $52,181 
Earned common shares outstanding  4,603,259   4,669,979   4,643,955   3,811,677   3,625,568 
Unvested stock grants  20,984   14,027   9,917   756    
Total common shares outstanding  4,624,243   4,684,006   4,653,872   3,812,433   3,625,568 
ASSET QUALITY(1)          
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  0.18%  0.75%  0.17%  0.14%  %
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.17%  0.64%  0.14%  0.12%  0.02%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans  0.95%  1.02%  0.67%  0.58%  0.54%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans  0.96%  1.23%  0.67%  0.58%  0.54%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)          
Total capital to risk weighted assets  12.23%  15.14%  14.03%  14.00%  10.93%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets  11.31%  13.93%  13.33%  13.40%  10.39%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets  10.09%  12.38%  11.64%  11.52%  8.27%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.14%  9.80%  11.20%  10.92%  8.98%
           
(1)At end of period          
           

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

  Quarter to Date
  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
GAAP net income $3,342  $3,855  $4,726  $4,656  $2,733 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)          
Accretion on purchased loans  (154)  (152)  (152)  (151)  (82)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  54   54   53   54   71 
Amortization on acquired time deposits  2   2   2   2   5 
Other acquisition related expenses  178   51          
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)  80   (45)  (97)  (95)  (6)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)          
FHLB prepayment penalties              1,507 
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction               
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments               
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual              265 
Net gain from COLI death benefit               
Prepayment penalties collected     (65)  (33)  (17)  (97)
Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment)              (188)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (65)  (33)  (17)  1,487 
Adjusted net income from operations $3,422  $3,745  $4,596  $4,544  $4,214 
           
GAAP net interest income $11,104  $10,931  $10,896  $11,243  $10,652 
Accretion on purchased loans  (195)  (192)  (192)  (191)  (104)
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual              335 
Prepayment penalties collected  (115)  (82)  (42)  (21)  (123)
Amortization on acquired time deposits  3   3   3   3   6 
Adjusted net interest income $10,797  $10,660  $10,665  $11,034  $10,766 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Based on adjusted net income from operations          
Earnings per share $0.76  $0.82  $0.99  $0.97  $0.90 
Return on average assets  1.00%  1.12%  1.41%  1.46%  1.30%
Return on average shareholders' equity  10.82%  11.91%  15.21%  15.48%  14.30%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  11.13%  12.27%  15.68%  15.98%  14.78%
Efficiency ratio  68.98%  68.74%  61.46%  60.20%  59.02%
           
Based on adjusted net interest income          
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.61%  3.60%  3.72%  3.94%  3.78%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.33%  0.34%  0.41%  0.37%  0.50%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.40%  3.39%  3.47%  3.71%  3.47%
                     


  Year to Date December 31 Variance
   2021   2020  Amount %
GAAP net income $16,579  $15,464  $1,115  7.21%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)        
Accretion on purchased loans  (609)  (516)  (93) 18.02%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  215   285   (70) (24.56)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits  8   18   (10) (55.56)%
Other acquisition related expenses  229      229  N/M
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)  (157)  (213)  56  (26.29)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)        
FHLB prepayment penalties     1,507   (1,507) (100.00)%
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction     (578)  578  (100.00)%
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments     (448)  448  (100.00)%
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual     265   (265) (100.00)%
Net gain from COLI death benefit     (173)  173  (100.00)%
Prepayment penalties collected  (205)  (161)  (44) 27.33%
Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment)          N/M
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)  (205)  412   (617) (149.76)%
Adjusted net income from operations $16,217  $15,663  $554  3.54%
         
GAAP net interest income $44,174  $40,055  $4,119  10.28%
Accretion on purchased loans  (770)  (653)  (117) 17.92%
Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual     335   (335) (100.00)%
Prepayment penalties collected  (260)  (204)  (56) 27.45%
Amortization on acquired time deposits  12   24   (12) (50.00)%
Adjusted net interest income $43,156  $39,557  $3,599  9.10%
         
PERFORMANCE RATIOS        
Based on adjusted net income from operations        
Earnings per share $3.52  $3.35  $0.17  5.07%
Return on average assets  1.24%  1.30%   (0.06)%
Return on average shareholders' equity  13.22%  14.23%   (1.01)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity  13.63%  14.76%   (1.13)%
Efficiency ratio  64.70%  56.16%   8.54%
         
Based on adjusted net interest income        
Yield on earning assets (FTE)  3.72%  3.98%   (0.26)%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities  0.36%  0.82%   (0.46)%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)  3.50%  3.46%   0.04%
              

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate  Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate  Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest  Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                  
Total loans $1,050,383  $11,235 4.24% $1,000,660  $11,076 4.39% $1,099,779  $11,268 4.08%
Taxable investment securities  129,817   389 1.19%  113,868   372 1.30%  62,866   238 1.51%
Nontaxable investment securities  16,876   94 2.21%  17,085   95 2.21%  16,047   103 2.55%
Federal funds sold      %      %      %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  73,022   33 0.18%  112,917   45 0.16%  53,715   15 0.11%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  3,552   18 2.01%  3,488   16 1.82%  3,488   22 2.51%
Total earning assets  1,273,650   11,769 3.67%  1,248,018   11,604 3.69%  1,235,895   11,646 3.75%
                   
Nonearning assets                  
Allowance for loan losses  (10,773)      (10,889)      (10,375)    
Fixed assets  16,568       16,465       15,465     
Accrued income and other assets  74,249       70,318       47,214     
Total assets $1,353,694      $1,323,912      $1,288,199     
                   
Interest bearing liabilities                  
Interest bearing demand deposits $250,327  $132 0.21% $228,147  $121 0.21% $218,627  $128 0.23%
Savings deposits  344,180   113 0.13%  325,161   108 0.13%  291,856   114 0.16%
Time deposits  128,574   224 0.69%  153,694   264 0.68%  179,076   407 0.90%
Borrowed funds  50,001   176 1.40%  49,543   160 1.28%  83,573   323 1.54%
Total interest bearing liabilities  773,082   645 0.33%  756,545   653 0.34%  773,132   972 0.50%
                   
Noninterest bearing liabilities                  
Noninterest bearing deposits  444,929       433,057       385,032     
Accrued interest and other liabilities  10,183       9,590       12,772     
Shareholders' equity  125,500       124,720       117,263     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,353,694      $1,323,912      $1,288,199     
Net interest income (FTE)   $11,124     $10,951     $10,674  
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.47%     3.48%     3.44%
                      


  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
  Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets            
Total loans $1,037,189  $45,129 4.35% $1,028,303  $44,238 4.30%
Taxable investment securities  98,002   1,285 1.31%  61,288   1,170 1.91%
Nontaxable investment securities  17,090   394 2.31%  13,463   368 2.73%
Federal funds sold      %  8,397   116 1.38%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  81,970   112 0.14%  32,767   55 0.17%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  3,504   73 2.08%  3,352   109 3.25%
Total earning assets  1,237,755   46,993 3.80%  1,147,570   46,056 4.01%
             
Nonearning assets            
Allowance for loan losses  (11,000)      (8,301)    
Fixed assets  16,224       15,465     
Accrued income and other assets  68,694       45,871     
Total assets $1,311,673      $1,200,605     
             
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand deposits $227,114  $496 0.22% $200,200  $996 0.50%
Savings deposits  325,043   438 0.13%  260,498   569 0.22%
Time deposits  153,057   1,156 0.76%  181,859   2,848 1.57%
Borrowed funds  49,408   646 1.31%  84,312   1,511 1.79%
Total interest bearing liabilities  754,622   2,736 0.36%  726,869   5,924 0.82%
             
Noninterest bearing liabilities            
Noninterest bearing deposits  424,273       352,489     
Accrued interest and other liabilities  10,149       11,153     
Shareholders' equity  122,629       110,094     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,311,673      $1,200,605     
             
Net interest income (FTE)   $44,257     $40,132  
             
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)     3.58%     3.50%
             

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021
  Compared To Compared To Compared To
  September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020
  Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to
   Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net
Changes in interest income                  
Total loans $1,873  $(1,714) $159  $(1,897) $1,864  $(33) $380  $511  $891 
Taxable investment securities  166   (149)  17   461   (310)  151   558   (443)  115 
Nontaxable investment securities  (1)     (1)  28   (37)  (9)  89   (63)  26 
Federal funds sold                    (58)  (58)  (116)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents  (43)  31   (12)  6   12   18   69   (12)  57 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     2   2   3   (7)  (4)  5   (41)  (36)
Total changes in interest income  1,995   (1,830)  165   (1,399)  1,522   123   1,043   (106)  937 
                   
Changes in interest expense                  
Interest bearing demand deposits  11      11   57   (53)  4   121   (621)  (500)
Savings deposits  5      5   85   (86)  (1)  127   (258)  (131)
Time deposits  (64)  24   (40)  (100)  (83)  (183)  (397)  (1,295)  (1,692)
Borrowed funds  1   15   16   (120)  (27)  (147)  (525)  (340)  (865)
Total changes in interest expense  (47)  39   (8)  (78)  (249)  (327)  (674)  (2,514)  (3,188)
Net change in net interest income (FTE) $2,042  $(1,869) $173  $(1,321) $1,771  $450  $1,717  $2,408  $4,125 
                   


  Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Total earning assets 3.67% 3.69% 3.79% 4.01% 3.75%
Total interest bearing liabilities 0.33% 0.34% 0.41% 0.37% 0.50%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.47% 3.48% 3.55% 3.79% 3.44%
           


  Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Interest income $11,749 $11,584 $11,658 $11,919 $11,624
FTE adjustment  20  20  21  22  22
Total interest income (FTE)  11,769  11,604  11,679  11,941  11,646
Total interest expense  645  653  762  676  972
Net interest income (FTE) $11,124 $10,951 $10,917 $11,265 $10,674
           

Noninterest Income

  Quarter to Date
  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $838  $1,096  $1,253 $1,845  $2,545 
ATM and debit card income  496   495   511  448   437 
Trust and investment services  399   562   403  468   445 
Net mortgage servicing rights income  407   (69)  1,119  138   509 
Mortgage servicing fees  394   369   362  335   325 
Service charges on deposit accounts  218   199   168  166   194 
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  168   165   237  64   65 
PPP referral fees     6   74  351    
Net gain on sales of commercial loans              
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit              
Change in fair value of equity investments  (9)  (4)  2  (19)  (3)
Other income and fees  186   80   101  58   159 
Total noninterest income $3,097  $2,899  $4,230 $3,854  $4,676 
           
Memo items:          
Residential mortgage operations $1,639  $1,396  $2,734 $2,318  $3,379 


  Year to Date December 31 Variance
   2021   2020 Amount %
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $5,032  $11,281 $(6,249) (55.39)%
ATM and debit card income  1,950   1,646  304  18.47%
Trust and investment services  1,832   1,619  213  13.16%
Net mortgage servicing rights income  1,595   855  740  86.55%
Mortgage servicing fees  1,460   1,150  310  26.96%
Service charges on deposit accounts  751   709  42  5.92%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance  634     634  N/M
PPP referral fees  431     431  %
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     668  (668) (100.00)%
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit     173  (173) (100.00)%
Change in fair value of equity investments  (30)  755  (785) (103.97)%
Other income and fees  425   784  (359) (45.79)%
Total noninterest income $14,080  $19,640 $(5,560) (28.31)%
         
Memo items:        
Residential mortgage operations $8,087  $13,286  (5,199) (39.13)%
              

Residential Mortgage Operations

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in record gains. While residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity remained strong in 2021, it decreased from the elevated levels of activity in 2020. Residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity are likely to slow down due to lower housing inventory and expected interest rate increases in 2022.

In 2021, the Corporation elected to adopt the fair value measurement option for all MSR pursuant to FASB ASC 860 ("Transfers and Servicing"). Previously, the Corporation utilized the amortization method option for MSR. Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio has been originated over the past two years at low interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong. In addition, the Corporation continues to see a shift from refinancing activity to purchase activity in mortgage originations, which should positively impact the servicing portfolio value.

The primary driver utilized in the fair value of MSR is prepayment speeds. Prepayment speed assumptions are derived from a combination of recent industry-wide pool speeds and Bloomberg's dealer estimates. Faster prepayment speeds result in lower value, due to cash flow being shorter.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. The MSR portfolio has continued to grow throughout 2021 and the mortgage servicing fees increased throughout 2021 as the Corporation continues to add to the serviced portfolio.

Throughout 2021, overall revenues from residential mortgage operations (net gain on sales of mortgage loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees) remained strong, but did not reach the elevated levels experienced during 2020 due to the constrained housing inventory and rising interest rates.

All Other Noninterest Income

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase moderately into 2022, as economic activity begins to normalize to pre-pandemic levels.

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Income generated from trust services has remained stable from fiduciary fees for estate settlement services and portfolio management. Revenue from wealth management increased in 2021 due to strong demand from customers for annuities. Both the trust services and wealth management programs are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase modestly in 2022.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The increase in the fourth quarter of 2021 is a result of more deposit customers utilizing overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels in 2022.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2021 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies in the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to approximate current earnings levels in 2022.

PPP referral fees represent referral fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. Due to strong portfolio loan demand, management elected to refer the second round of PPP requests to a third party for processing and funding. As such, the associated referral fees were recognized as a component of noninterest income. As the second round of the PPP loan program ended on May 31, 2021, the Corporation recorded minimal PPP referral fees in the second half of 2021 and no future revenues are anticipated.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies. In 2021, the Corporation did not sell the guaranteed portion of SBA or USDA loans.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020 and the Corporation. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2022.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recorded a $732 gain from an equity investment in a financial institution that was sold. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from investment equity sales in the foreseeable future.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

  Quarter to Date
  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Total compensation $5,054 $5,001 $5,000 $5,004 $4,958
Professional services  948  790  703  624  938
Furniture and equipment  794  761  712  637  607
Data processing  622  557  583  509  501
Occupancy  491  522  508  495  475
Advertising and promotional  356  384  304  284  184
Loan and collection  286  264  337  406  359
ATM and debit card  158  131  144  122  125
FDIC insurance premiums  138  153  79  155  59
Telephone and communication  96  80  130  94  64
Other acquisition related expenses  225  64      
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  67  68  67  68  90
FHLB prepayment penalty          1,907
Other general and administrative  722  678  655  633  704
Total noninterest expenses $9,957 $9,453 $9,222 $9,031 $10,971
           


  Year to Date December 31 Variance
   2021  2020 Amount %
Total compensation $20,059 $17,989 $2,070  11.51%
Professional services  3,065  2,555  510  19.96%
Furniture and equipment  2,904  2,449  455  18.58%
Data processing  2,271  1,981  290  14.64%
Occupancy  2,016  1,877  139  7.41%
Advertising and promotional  1,328  975  353  36.21%
Loan and collection  1,293  1,042  251  24.09%
ATM and debit card  555  434  121  27.88%
FDIC insurance premiums  525  228  297  130.26%
Telephone and communication  400  337  63  18.69%
Other acquisition related expenses  289    289  N/M
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  270  361  (91) (25.21)%
FHLB prepayment penalty    1,907  (1,907) (100.00)%
Other general and administrative  2,688  2,549  139  5.45%
Total noninterest expenses $37,663 $34,684 $2,979  8.59%
         

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased in 2021 due to an increase in the number of employees, a reduction of deferred loan costs, annual merit increases and an increase in employee benefits. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services is primarily due to audit and accounting and other outside services, which include professional services related to the Interactive Teller Machine project. These expenses are expected to continue to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements and legal expenses related to the acquisition of FSB.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. The increase in furniture and equipment relate to the Interactive Teller Machine integration within the Corporation. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation..

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses increased in the fourth quarter in relation to the acquisition of FSB and are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation of buildings, property taxes, repairs and maintenance, utilities, insurance, and other related items. The increase in these expenses in 2021 is due to branch remodels. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in advertising and promotional expenses in the third quarter of 2021 is due to the Corporation's sponsorship for a portion of the Linden, Argentine Township, Fenton, and Fenton Township Pathway group. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. In addition to traditional marketing strategies, the Corporation rolled out a new branding strategy in 2020, which resulted in elevated advertising and promotional expenses in both 2020 and 2021. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2022.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in expenses throughout 2020 and into the first half of 2021 is a direct result of increased loan volume due to the low interest rate environment created by the Federal Reserve Bank's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels into 2022.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. The fluctuation is attributed to the increased asset size and composition of the Corporation's balance sheet. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to normalize throughout 2022.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to increase into 2022 primarily due to the growth of the Corporation.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses related to the Corporation's acquisition of FSB, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method. Amortization of core deposit intangibles is expected to increase into 2022 as a result of the core deposit intangible generated in relation to acquisition of FSB.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation paid off three Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, totaling $30,000. The Corporation incurred a one-time early payoff fee in the amount $1,907. The payoff was executed to enhance net interest income and net interest margins in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The weighted average rate of the three FHLB borrowings was 2.17%. As a result of the early payoffs, the Corporation reduced interest expense by approximately $660 during 2021.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
ASSETS          
Cash and cash equivalents $83,446 $112,861 $132,676 $121,477 $46,757
Total investment securities  164,942  138,476  129,944  89,772  76,111
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  6,783  9,702  7,670  26,322  27,306
Gross loans  1,100,092  1,015,177  986,358  1,028,117  1,066,562
Less allowance for loan and lease losses  10,500  10,500  10,800  11,100  10,900
Net loans  1,089,592  1,004,677  975,558  1,017,017  1,055,662
All other assets  73,168  63,584  63,837  48,587  45,610
Total assets $1,417,931 $1,329,300 $1,309,685 $1,303,175 $1,251,446
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Total deposits $1,228,298 $1,144,291 $1,126,496 $1,122,508 $1,071,976
Total borrowed funds  50,000  50,000  49,500  49,000  49,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  15,178  10,200  10,703  12,307  14,602
Total liabilities  1,293,476  1,204,491  1,186,699  1,183,815  1,135,578
Total shareholders' equity  124,455  124,809  122,986  119,360  115,868
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,417,931 $1,329,300 $1,309,685 $1,303,175 $1,251,446
           


  12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020
  Variance Variance
  Amount % Amount %
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $(29,415) (26.06)% $36,689  78.47%
Total investment securities  26,466  19.11%  88,831  116.71%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  (2,919) (30.09)%  (20,523) (75.16)%
Gross loans  84,915  8.36%  33,530  3.14%
Less allowance for loan and lease losses    %  (400) (3.67)%
Net loans  84,915  8.45%  33,930  3.21%
All other assets  9,584  15.07%  27,558  60.42%
Total assets $88,631  6.67% $166,485  13.30%
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Total deposits $84,007  7.34% $156,322  14.58%
Total borrowed funds    %  1,000  2.04%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  4,978  48.80%  576  3.94%
Total liabilities  88,985  3.79%  157,898  7.15%
Total shareholders' equity  (354) (0.28)%  8,587  7.41%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $88,631  6.67% $166,485  13.30%
         

Total investment securities

  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency $30,406  $5,967  $5,917 $5,942  $7,935 
State and municipal  25,010   25,227   23,096  17,080   15,768 
Mortgage backed residential  66,874   67,199   60,390  32,135   19,101 
Certificates of deposit  10,172   4,190   4,932  4,932   5,180 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  30,180   31,732   31,281  25,505   23,110 
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (468)  1,432   1,334  1,117   1,932 
Total available-for-sale  162,174   135,747   126,950  86,711   73,026 
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  1,512   1,515   1,859  1,968   1,973 
Equity securities  1,256   1,214   1,135  1,093   1,112 
Total investment securities $164,942  $138,476  $129,944 $89,772  $76,111 
           
  12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021   12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Available-for-sale          
U.S. Government and federal agency  24,439   409.57%   $22,471   283.19%
State and municipal  (217) (0.86)%    9,242   58.61%
Mortgage backed residential  (325) (0.48)%    47,773   250.11%
Certificates of deposit  5,982   142.77%    4,992   96.37%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  (1,552) (4.89)%    7,070   30.59%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities  (1,900) (132.68)%    (2,400) (124.22)%
Total available-for-sale  26,427   19.47%    89,148   122.08%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal  (3) (0.20)%    (461) (23.37)%
Equity securities  42   3.46%    144   12.95%
Total investment securities $26,466   19.11%   $88,831   116.71%
           

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of December 31, 2021 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
U.S. Government and federal agency $6,044 $19,487 $4,875 $ $ $30,406
State and municipal  2,085  8,600  12,491  1,834    25,010
Mortgage backed residential          66,874  66,874
Certificates of deposit  2,745  7,427        10,172
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies          30,180  30,180
Total amortized cost $10,874 $35,514 $17,366 $1,834 $97,054 $162,642
Fair value $10,934 $35,778 $17,330 $2,080 $96,052 $162,174
             

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of December 31, 2021 were as follows:

  Maturing    
  Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total
State and municipal $333 $799 $380 $ $ $1,512
Fair value $336 $828 $399 $ $ $1,563
             

Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities, which increased as a part of the acquisition of FSB in the amount of $35,749, are expected to stabilize through 2022. The following table summarizes information as of December 31, 2021 for investment securities purchased YTD:

  Book Value Fully Taxable Equivalent Weighted Average Yield
U.S. Government and federal agency $2,005 0.95%
State and municipal  11,182 1.15%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies  14,009 1.13%
Mortgage backed residential  51,321 1.17%
Total $78,517 1.15%
     

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Commercial, net of PPP loans $91,529  $74,308  $65,875  $60,693  $63,579 
PPP loans  2,172   4,985   35,195   122,583   177,845 
Commercial real estate  656,818   616,358   573,598   541,428   517,054 
Total commercial loans  750,519   695,651   674,668   724,704   758,478 
Residential mortgage  298,799   273,478   265,323   258,333   262,770 
Home equity  42,220   41,902   41,771   40,205   39,900 
Total residential real estate loans  341,019   315,380   307,094   298,538   302,670 
Consumer  8,554   4,146   4,596   4,875   5,414 
Gross loans  1,100,092   1,015,177   986,358   1,028,117   1,066,562 
Allowance for loan and lease losses  (10,500)  (10,500)  (10,800)  (11,100)  (10,900)
Loans, net $1,089,592  $1,004,677  $975,558  $1,017,017  $1,055,662 
           
Memo items:          
Gross loans, net of PPP loans $1,097,920  $1,010,192  $951,163  $905,534  $888,717 
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $639,757  $591,399  $581,984  $546,836  $526,416 
           
  12/31/2021 vs 9/30/2021   12/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020
  Variance   Variance
  Amount %   Amount %
Commercial, net of PPP loans $17,221   23.18%   $27,950   43.96%
PPP loans  (2,813) (56.43)%    (175,673) (98.78)%
Commercial real estate  40,460   6.56%    139,764   27.03%
Total commercial loans  54,868   7.89%    (7,959) (1.05)%
Residential mortgage  25,321   9.26%    36,029   13.71%
Home equity  318   0.76%    2,320   5.81%
Total residential real estate loans  25,639   8.13%    38,349   12.67%
Consumer  4,408   106.32%    3,140   58.00%
Gross loans  84,915   8.36%    33,530   3.14%
Allowance for loan losses     %    400  (3.67)%
Loans, net $84,915   8.45%   $33,930   3.21%
           
Memo items:          
Gross loans, net of PPP loans $87,728   8.68%   $209,203   23.54%
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others $48,358   8.18%   $113,341   21.53%
           

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial $93,207 $79,252 $100,424 $183,203 $241,424
Commercial real estate  656,818  609,382  564,781  532,294  508,182
Residential mortgage  297,626  272,463  264,448  257,543  262,017
Home equity  42,138  41,840  41,708  40,141  39,874
Consumer  8,554  4,146  4,596  4,875  5,412
Subtotal  1,098,343  1,007,083  975,957  1,018,056  1,056,909
Loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial  494  41  646  73  
Commercial real estate    6,976  8,817  9,134  8,872
Residential mortgage  1,173  1,015  875  790  753
Home equity  82  62  63  64  26
Consumer          2
Subtotal  1,749  8,094  10,401  10,061  9,653
Gross Loans $1,100,092 $1,015,177 $986,358 $1,028,117 $1,066,562
           

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

  12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment          
Commercial $743 $613 $585 $626 $673
Commercial real estate  6,350  6,104  6,264  6,026  5,602
Residential mortgage  2,940  3,066  2,814  3,280  3,480
Home equity  379  410  440  453  440
Consumer  77  53  85  92  97
Subtotal  10,489  10,246  10,188  10,477  10,292
Loans individually evaluated for impairment          
Commercial      42    
Commercial real estate    250  566  619  602
Residential mortgage  11  4  4  4  4
Home equity          
Consumer          2
Subtotal  11  254  612  623  608
Allowance for loan losses $10,500 $10,500 $10,800 $11,100 $10,900
           


Commercial $743 $