|
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2021 presentation.
FENTON, Mich., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $3,855 and $13,237 for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.
Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated "I am extremely pleased by our team's tremendous efforts which continue to generate strong operating results. While residential mortgage activity has been trending downward, overall closings and pipelines remain at historically high levels. Additionally, our commercial lending team has done a tremendous job of developing new relationships and expanding existing customer relationships. These efforts have led to increases in gross loans (net of PPP loans) of $59,029 and $160,367 since June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Asset quality metrics remain strong and the vast majority of borrowers who were granted COVID-19 related payment deferrals have resumed regular payments. Our team remains committed to our mission and we are well positioned and optimistic about our future."
Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations
The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|
|$
|11,584
|
|
|
|$
|11,658
|
|
|$
|11,919
|
|
|$
|11,624
|
|
|$
|12,070
|
|Interest expense
|
|653
|
|
|
|762
|
|
|676
|
|
|972
|
|
|1,189
|
|Net interest income
|
|10,931
|
|
|
|10,896
|
|
|11,243
|
|
|10,652
|
|
|10,881
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|(436
|)
|
|
|6
|
|
|212
|
|
|982
|
|
|1,109
|
|Noninterest income
|
|2,899
|
|
|
|4,230
|
|
|3,854
|
|
|4,676
|
|
|5,159
|
|Noninterest expenses
|
|9,453
|
|
|
|9,222
|
|
|9,031
|
|
|10,971
|
|
|8,218
|
|Federal income tax expense
|
|958
|
|
|
|1,172
|
|
|1,198
|
|
|642
|
|
|1,377
|
|Net income
|
|$
|3,855
|
|
|
|$
|4,726
|
|
|$
|4,656
|
|
|$
|2,733
|
|
|$
|5,336
|
|PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings
|
|$
|0.84
|
|
|
|$
|1.02
|
|
|$
|1.00
|
|
|$
|0.58
|
|
|$
|1.14
|
|Dividends
|
|$
|0.080
|
|
|
|$
|0.080
|
|
|$
|0.080
|
|
|$
|0.075
|
|
|$
|0.075
|
|Tangible book value(1)
|
|$
|26.53
|
|
|
|$
|25.73
|
|
|$
|24.75
|
|
|$
|23.88
|
|
|$
|23.50
|
|Quoted market value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High
|
|$
|26.25
|
|
|
|$
|27.40
|
|
|$
|24.75
|
|
|$
|22.25
|
|
|$
|17.99
|
|Low
|
|$
|25.60
|
|
|
|$
|23.55
|
|
|$
|21.90
|
|
|$
|16.93
|
|
|$
|16.80
|
|Close(1)
|
|$
|25.75
|
|
|
|$
|26.00
|
|
|$
|23.30
|
|
|$
|22.00
|
|
|$
|16.93
|
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.16
|
|%
|
|1.45
|%
|
|1.50
|%
|
|0.84
|%
|
|1.68
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|
|12.26
|
|%
|
|15.64
|%
|
|15.86
|%
|
|9.27
|%
|
|18.86
|%
|Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|
|12.63
|
|%
|
|16.12
|%
|
|16.38
|%
|
|9.58
|%
|
|19.54
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|68.35
|
|%
|
|60.97
|%
|
|59.82
|%
|
|71.57
|%
|
|51.23
|%
|Yield on earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.69
|
|%
|
|3.79
|%
|
|4.01
|%
|
|3.75
|%
|
|3.97
|%
|Rate on interest bearing liabilities
|
|0.34
|
|%
|
|0.41
|%
|
|0.37
|%
|
|0.50
|%
|
|0.63
|%
|Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.48
|
|%
|
|3.55
|%
|
|3.79
|%
|
|3.44
|%
|
|3.58
|%
|BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total investment securities
|
|$
|138,476
|
|
|
|$
|129,944
|
|
|$
|89,772
|
|
|$
|76,111
|
|
|$
|78,179
|
|Gross loans
|
|$
|1,015,177
|
|
|
|$
|986,358
|
|
|$
|1,028,117
|
|
|$
|1,066,562
|
|
|$
|1,060,885
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,329,300
|
|
|
|$
|1,309,685
|
|
|$
|1,303,175
|
|
|$
|1,251,446
|
|
|$
|1,284,845
|
|Total deposits
|
|$
|1,144,291
|
|
|
|$
|1,126,496
|
|
|$
|1,122,508
|
|
|$
|1,071,976
|
|
|$
|1,061,470
|
|Borrowed funds
|
|$
|50,000
|
|
|
|$
|49,500
|
|
|$
|49,000
|
|
|$
|49,000
|
|
|$
|96,217
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|$
|124,809
|
|
|
|$
|122,986
|
|
|$
|119,360
|
|
|$
|115,868
|
|
|$
|114,081
|
|Net loans to total deposits
|
|87.80
|
|%
|
|86.60
|%
|
|90.60
|%
|
|98.48
|%
|
|98.99
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|
|4,569,955
|
|
|
|4,638,614
|
|
|4,673,932
|
|
|4,694,275
|
|
|4,691,142
|
|QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,323,912
|
|
|
|$
|1,309,942
|
|
|$
|1,259,119
|
|
|$
|1,288,199
|
|
|$
|1,264,105
|
|Earning assets
|
|$
|1,248,018
|
|
|
|$
|1,234,827
|
|
|$
|1,206,411
|
|
|$
|1,235,895
|
|
|$
|1,210,274
|
|Interest bearing liabilities
|
|$
|756,545
|
|
|
|$
|753,706
|
|
|$
|735,159
|
|
|$
|773,132
|
|
|$
|750,281
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|$
|124,720
|
|
|
|$
|121,235
|
|
|$
|119,034
|
|
|$
|117,263
|
|
|$
|112,565
|
|Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
|$
|121,120
|
|
|
|$
|117,567
|
|
|$
|115,298
|
|
|$
|113,444
|
|
|$
|108,655
|
|Earned common shares outstanding
|
|4,582,401
|
|
|
|4,644,833
|
|
|4,664,893
|
|
|4,682,063
|
|
|4,673,629
|
|Unvested stock grants
|
|20,671
|
|
|
|20,671
|
|
|21,922
|
|
|14,208
|
|
|14,208
|
|Total common shares outstanding
|
|4,603,072
|
|
|
|4,665,504
|
|
|4,686,815
|
|
|4,696,271
|
|
|4,687,837
|
|ASSET QUALITY(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|
|0.82
|
|%
|
|0.87
|%
|
|0.79
|%
|
|0.75
|%
|
|0.07
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|0.63
|
|%
|
|0.66
|%
|
|0.62
|%
|
|0.64
|%
|
|0.06
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
|
|1.03
|
|%
|
|1.09
|%
|
|1.08
|%
|
|1.02
|%
|
|0.95
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
|
|1.04
|
|%
|
|1.14
|%
|
|1.23
|%
|
|1.23
|%
|
|1.19
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total capital to risk weighted assets
|
|13.63
|
|%
|
|14.35
|%
|
|15.02
|%
|
|15.14
|%
|
|15.57
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
|
|12.64
|
|%
|
|13.27
|%
|
|13.84
|%
|
|13.93
|%
|
|14.40
|%
|CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
|
|11.33
|
|%
|
|11.87
|%
|
|12.34
|%
|
|12.38
|%
|
|12.77
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|10.21
|
|%
|
|10.19
|%
|
|10.31
|%
|
|9.80
|%
|
|9.86
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1)At end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine month periods ended:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|9/30/2020
|
|9/30/2019
|
|9/30/2018
|
|9/30/2017
|INCOME STATEMENT DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest income
|
|$
|35,161
|
|
|$
|34,355
|
|$
|32,465
|
|$
|26,419
|
|$
|21,246
|Interest expense
|
|2,091
|
|
|4,952
|
|6,469
|
|3,901
|
|2,181
|Net interest income
|
|33,070
|
|
|29,403
|
|25,996
|
|22,518
|
|19,065
|Provision for loan losses
|
|(218
|)
|
|4,652
|
|899
|
|767
|
|261
|Noninterest income
|
|10,983
|
|
|14,964
|
|6,034
|
|6,574
|
|6,768
|Noninterest expenses
|
|27,706
|
|
|23,713
|
|19,808
|
|18,403
|
|16,418
|Federal income tax expense
|
|3,328
|
|
|3,271
|
|2,297
|
|1,817
|
|2,640
|Net income
|
|$
|13,237
|
|
|$
|12,731
|
|$
|9,026
|
|$
|8,105
|
|$
|6,514
|PER SHARE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings
|
|$
|2.86
|
|
|$
|2.73
|
|$
|1.94
|
|$
|2.23
|
|$
|1.80
|Dividends
|
|$
|0.240
|
|
|$
|0.225
|
|$
|0.210
|
|$
|0.180
|
|$
|0.150
|Tangible book value(1)
|
|$
|26.53
|
|
|$
|23.50
|
|$
|20.37
|
|$
|16.91
|
|$
|14.29
|Quoted market value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High
|
|$
|27.40
|
|
|$
|26.00
|
|$
|21.00
|
|$
|23.00
|
|$
|20.65
|Low
|
|$
|21.90
|
|
|$
|12.55
|
|$
|20.05
|
|$
|18.88
|
|$
|15.10
|Close(1)
|
|$
|25.75
|
|
|$
|16.93
|
|$
|21.00
|
|$
|21.15
|
|$
|18.45
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.36
|%
|
|1.45
|%
|
|1.27
|%
|
|1.32
|%
|
|1.21
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|
|14.55
|%
|
|15.79
|%
|
|12.73
|%
|
|17.29
|%
|
|16.20
|%
|Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|
|15.00
|%
|
|16.40
|%
|
|13.35
|%
|
|18.77
|%
|
|17.48
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|62.89
|%
|
|53.45
|%
|
|61.84
|%
|
|63.26
|%
|
|63.55
|%
|Yield on earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.83
|%
|
|4.12
|%
|
|4.81
|%
|
|4.59
|%
|
|4.15
|%
|Rate on interest bearing liabilities
|
|0.37
|%
|
|0.93
|%
|
|1.43
|%
|
|0.98
|%
|
|0.60
|%
|Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.60
|%
|
|3.52
|%
|
|3.85
|%
|
|3.91
|%
|
|3.72
|%
|BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total investment securities
|
|$
|138,476
|
|
|$
|78,179
|
|
|$
|62,351
|
|
|$
|79,531
|
|
|$
|67,155
|
|Gross loans
|
|$
|1,015,177
|
|
|$
|1,060,885
|
|
|$
|826,597
|
|
|$
|728,302
|
|
|$
|628,552
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,329,300
|
|
|$
|1,284,845
|
|
|$
|978,046
|
|
|$
|909,901
|
|
|$
|756,967
|
|Total deposits
|
|$
|1,144,291
|
|
|$
|1,061,470
|
|
|$
|801,101
|
|
|$
|766,587
|
|
|$
|625,588
|
|Borrowed funds
|
|$
|50,000
|
|
|$
|96,217
|
|
|$
|69,000
|
|
|$
|74,000
|
|
|$
|68,000
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|$
|124,809
|
|
|$
|114,081
|
|
|$
|99,142
|
|
|$
|66,340
|
|
|$
|57,161
|
|Net loans to total deposits
|
|87.80
|%
|
|98.99
|%
|
|102.51
|%
|
|94.46
|%
|
|99.95
|%
|Common shares outstanding
|
|4,569,955
|
|
|4,691,142
|
|
|4,658,722
|
|
|3,645,402
|
|
|3,631,576
|
|YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,297,657
|
|
|$
|1,171,415
|
|
|$
|950,749
|
|
|$
|820,481
|
|
|$
|718,335
|
|Earning assets
|
|$
|1,230,553
|
|
|$
|1,116,861
|
|
|$
|903,192
|
|
|$
|772,111
|
|
|$
|687,175
|
|Interest bearing liabilities
|
|$
|748,472
|
|
|$
|711,449
|
|
|$
|606,912
|
|
|$
|528,165
|
|
|$
|481,657
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|$
|121,659
|
|
|$
|107,711
|
|
|$
|94,815
|
|
|$
|62,662
|
|
|$
|53,760
|
|Total tangible shareholders' equity
|
|$
|117,991
|
|
|$
|103,712
|
|
|$
|90,394
|
|
|$
|57,732
|
|
|$
|49,838
|
|Earned common shares outstanding
|
|4,630,709
|
|
|4,665,951
|
|
|4,641,084
|
|
|3,638,123
|
|
|3,618,889
|
|Unvested stock grants
|
|21,088
|
|
|13,966
|
|
|9,907
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Total common shares outstanding
|
|4,651,797
|
|
|4,679,917
|
|
|4,650,991
|
|
|3,638,123
|
|
|3,618,889
|
|ASSET QUALITY(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|
|0.82
|%
|
|0.07
|%
|
|0.11
|%
|
|0.01
|%
|
|0.03
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|0.63
|%
|
|0.06
|%
|
|0.09
|%
|
|0.03
|%
|
|0.05
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
|
|1.03
|%
|
|0.95
|%
|
|0.65
|%
|
|0.57
|%
|
|0.52
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans
|
|1.04
|%
|
|1.19
|%
|
|0.65
|%
|
|0.57
|%
|
|0.52
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total capital to risk weighted assets
|
|13.63
|%
|
|15.57
|%
|
|14.42
|%
|
|11.31
|%
|
|10.92
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
|
|12.64
|%
|
|14.40
|%
|
|13.73
|%
|
|10.73
|%
|
|10.41
|%
|CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
|
|11.33
|%
|
|12.77
|%
|
|11.96
|%
|
|8.77
|%
|
|8.23
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|10.21
|%
|
|9.86
|%
|
|11.22
|%
|
|8.90
|%
|
|9.26
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1)At end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
|
|
|Quarter to Date
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|GAAP net income
|
|$
|3,855
|
|
|$
|4,726
|
|
|$
|4,656
|
|
|$
|2,733
|
|
|$
|5,336
|
|Acquisition related items (net of tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accretion on purchased loans
|
|(152
|)
|
|(152
|)
|
|(151
|)
|
|(82
|)
|
|(144
|)
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|
|54
|
|
|53
|
|
|54
|
|
|71
|
|
|72
|
|Amortization on acquired time deposits
|
|2
|
|
|2
|
|
|2
|
|
|5
|
|
|5
|
|Other acquisition related expenses
|
|51
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
|
|(45
|)
|
|(97
|)
|
|(95
|)
|
|(6
|)
|
|(67
|)
|Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FHLB prepayment penalties
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,507
|
|
|—
|
|Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|265
|
|
|—
|
|Net gain from COLI death benefit
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Prepayment penalties collected
|
|(65
|)
|
|(33
|)
|
|(17
|)
|
|(97
|)
|
|(16
|)
|Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment)
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|(188
|)
|
|(176
|)
|Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
|
|(65
|)
|
|(33
|)
|
|(17
|)
|
|1,487
|
|
|(192
|)
|Adjusted net income from operations
|
|$
|3,745
|
|
|$
|4,596
|
|
|$
|4,544
|
|
|$
|4,214
|
|
|$
|5,077
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP net interest income
|
|$
|10,931
|
|
|$
|10,896
|
|
|$
|11,243
|
|
|$
|10,652
|
|
|$
|10,881
|
|Accretion on purchased loans
|
|(192
|)
|
|(192
|)
|
|(191
|)
|
|(104
|)
|
|(182
|)
|Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|335
|
|
|—
|
|Prepayment penalties collected
|
|(82
|)
|
|(42
|)
|
|(21
|)
|
|(123
|)
|
|(20
|)
|Amortization on acquired time deposits
|
|3
|
|
|3
|
|
|3
|
|
|6
|
|
|6
|
|Adjusted net interest income
|
|$
|10,660
|
|
|$
|10,665
|
|
|$
|11,034
|
|
|$
|10,766
|
|
|$
|10,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Based on adjusted net income from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|$
|0.82
|
|
|$
|0.99
|
|
|$
|0.97
|
|
|$
|0.90
|
|
|$
|1.09
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.12
|%
|
|1.41
|%
|
|1.46
|%
|
|1.30
|%
|
|1.60
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|
|11.91
|%
|
|15.21
|%
|
|15.48
|%
|
|14.30
|%
|
|17.94
|%
|Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|
|12.27
|%
|
|15.68
|%
|
|15.98
|%
|
|14.78
|%
|
|18.59
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|68.74
|%
|
|61.46
|%
|
|60.20
|%
|
|59.02
|%
|
|52.03
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Based on adjusted net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yield on earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.60
|%
|
|3.72
|%
|
|3.94
|%
|
|3.78
|%
|
|3.91
|%
|Rate on interest bearing liabilities
|
|0.34
|%
|
|0.41
|%
|
|0.37
|%
|
|0.50
|%
|
|0.63
|%
|Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.39
|%
|
|3.47
|%
|
|3.71
|%
|
|3.47
|%
|
|3.52
|%
|
|
|Year to Date September 30
|
|Variance
|
|
|2021
|
|
|2020
|
|
|Amount
|
|%
|GAAP net income
|
|$
|13,237
|
|
|$
|12,731
|
|
|$
|506
|
|
|
|3.97
|
|%
|Acquisition related items (net of tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accretion on purchased loans
|
|(455
|)
|
|(434
|)
|
|(21
|)
|
|
|4.84
|
|%
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|
|161
|
|
|214
|
|
|(53
|)
|
|
|(24.77
|)
|%
|Amortization on acquired time deposits
|
|6
|
|
|13
|
|
|(7
|)
|
|
|(53.85
|)
|%
|Other acquisition related expenses
|
|51
|
|
|—
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|
|
|N/M
|Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
|
|(237
|)
|
|(207
|)
|
|(30
|)
|
|
|14.49
|
|%
|Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FHLB prepayment penalties
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|%
|Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
|
|—
|
|
|(578
|)
|
|578
|
|
|
|(100.00
|)
|%
|Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
|
|—
|
|
|(448
|)
|
|448
|
|
|
|(100.00
|)
|%
|Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|%
|Net gain from COLI death benefit
|
|—
|
|
|(173
|)
|
|173
|
|
|
|(100.00
|)
|%
|Prepayment penalties collected
|
|(115
|)
|
|(64
|)
|
|(51
|)
|
|
|79.69
|
|%
|Mortgage servicing rights impairment (reduction of impairment)
|
|—
|
|
|188
|
|
|(188
|)
|
|
|(100.00
|)
|%
|Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
|
|(115
|)
|
|(1,075
|)
|
|960
|
|
|
|(89.30
|)
|%
|Adjusted net income from operations
|
|$
|12,885
|
|
|$
|11,449
|
|
|$
|1,436
|
|
|
|12.54
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP net interest income
|
|$
|33,070
|
|
|$
|29,403
|
|
|$
|3,667
|
|
|
|12.47
|
|%
|Accretion on purchased loans
|
|(575
|)
|
|(549
|)
|
|(26
|)
|
|
|4.74
|
|%
|Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|%
|Prepayment penalties collected
|
|(145
|)
|
|(81
|)
|
|(64
|)
|
|
|79.01
|
|%
|Amortization on acquired time deposits
|
|9
|
|
|17
|
|
|(8
|)
|
|
|(47.06
|)
|%
|Adjusted net interest income
|
|$
|32,359
|
|
|$
|28,790
|
|
|$
|3,569
|
|
|
|12.40
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Based on adjusted net income from operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share
|
|$
|2.78
|
|
|$
|2.45
|
|
|$
|0.33
|
|
|
|13.47
|
|%
|Return on average assets
|
|1.33
|%
|
|1.31
|%
|
|
|
|0.02
|
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|
|14.16
|%
|
|14.20
|%
|
|
|
|(0.04
|)
|%
|Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
|
|14.60
|%
|
|14.75
|%
|
|
|
|(0.15
|)
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|
|63.31
|%
|
|55.13
|%
|
|
|
|8.18
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Based on adjusted net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yield on earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.75
|%
|
|4.04
|%
|
|
|
|(0.29
|)
|%
|Rate on interest bearing liabilities
|
|0.37
|%
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|
|(0.56
|)
|%
|Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.52
|%
|
|3.45
|%
|
|
|
|0.07
|
|%
Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income
The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.
Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|June 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
|Average
Yield /
Rate
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
|Average
Yield /
Rate
|
| Average
Balance
|
| Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
|Average
Yield /
Rate
|Interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans
|
|$
|1,000,660
|
|
|
|$
|11,076
|
|
|4.39
|%
|
|$
|1,023,620
|
|
|
|$
|11,220
|
|
|4.40
|%
|
|$
|1,086,629
|
|
|
|$
|11,701
|
|
|4.28
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|
|113,868
|
|
|
|372
|
|
|1.30
|%
|
|89,467
|
|
|
|322
|
|
|1.44
|%
|
|62,490
|
|
|
|256
|
|
|1.63
|%
|Nontaxable investment securities
|
|17,085
|
|
|
|95
|
|
|2.21
|%
|
|17,234
|
|
|
|100
|
|
|2.33
|%
|
|15,822
|
|
|
|101
|
|
|2.54
|%
|Federal funds sold
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|%
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|%
|Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
|
|112,917
|
|
|
|45
|
|
|0.16
|%
|
|101,018
|
|
|
|23
|
|
|0.09
|%
|
|41,845
|
|
|
|9
|
|
|0.09
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|3,488
|
|
|
|16
|
|
|1.82
|%
|
|3,488
|
|
|
|14
|
|
|1.61
|%
|
|3,488
|
|
|
|24
|
|
|2.74
|%
|Total earning assets
|
|1,248,018
|
|
|
|11,604
|
|
|3.69
|%
|
|1,234,827
|
|
|
|11,679
|
|
|3.79
|%
|
|1,210,274
|
|
|
|12,091
|
|
|3.97
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonearning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|(10,889
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(11,193
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(9,255
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed assets
|
|16,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|16,104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|15,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accrued income and other assets
|
|70,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|70,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|47,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,323,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,309,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,264,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|
|$
|228,147
|
|
|
|$
|121
|
|
|0.21
|%
|
|$
|223,420
|
|
|
|$
|122
|
|
|0.22
|%
|
|$
|221,592
|
|
|
|$
|144
|
|
|0.26
|%
|Savings deposits
|
|325,161
|
|
|
|108
|
|
|0.13
|%
|
|320,000
|
|
|
|108
|
|
|0.14
|%
|
|271,260
|
|
|
|116
|
|
|0.17
|%
|Time deposits
|
|153,694
|
|
|
|264
|
|
|0.68
|%
|
|161,197
|
|
|
|377
|
|
|0.94
|%
|
|161,212
|
|
|
|567
|
|
|1.40
|%
|Borrowed funds
|
|49,543
|
|
|
|160
|
|
|1.28
|%
|
|49,089
|
|
|
|155
|
|
|1.27
|%
|
|96,217
|
|
|
|362
|
|
|1.50
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|756,545
|
|
|
|653
|
|
|0.34
|%
|
|753,706
|
|
|
|762
|
|
|0.41
|%
|
|750,281
|
|
|
|1,189
|
|
|0.63
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|
|433,057
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|425,353
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|388,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|9,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|12,355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|124,720
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|121,235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|112,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|1,323,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,309,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,264,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (FTE)
|
|
|
|$
|10,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|10,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|10,902
|
|
|
|Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
|
|
|
|
|
|3.48
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|3.55
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|3.58
|%
|
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|
|Average
Balance
|
|Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
|Average
Yield /
Rate
|
|Average
Balance
|
|Tax
Equivalent
Interest
|
|Average
Yield /
Rate
|Interest earning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans
|
|$
|1,032,792
|
|
|
|$
|33,894
|
|
|4.39
|%
|
|$
|1,004,476
|
|
|
|$
|32,970
|
|
|4.38
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|
|87,399
|
|
|
|896
|
|
|1.37
|%
|
|60,760
|
|
|
|932
|
|
|2.05
|%
|Nontaxable investment securities
|
|17,161
|
|
|
|300
|
|
|2.34
|%
|
|12,601
|
|
|
|266
|
|
|2.82
|%
|Federal funds sold
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|%
|
|11,196
|
|
|
|116
|
|
|1.38
|%
|Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
|
|89,713
|
|
|
|79
|
|
|0.12
|%
|
|24,522
|
|
|
|40
|
|
|0.22
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|3,488
|
|
|
|55
|
|
|2.11
|%
|
|3,306
|
|
|
|87
|
|
|3.52
|%
|Total earning assets
|
|1,230,553
|
|
|
|35,224
|
|
|3.83
|%
|
|1,116,861
|
|
|
|34,411
|
|
|4.12
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonearning assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|(11,075
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(7,610
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|Fixed assets
|
|16,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|15,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accrued income and other assets
|
|62,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|46,699
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,297,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,171,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|
|$
|219,378
|
|
|
|$
|364
|
|
|0.22
|%
|
|$
|194,058
|
|
|
|$
|868
|
|
|0.60
|%
|Savings deposits
|
|318,664
|
|
|
|325
|
|
|0.14
|%
|
|250,045
|
|
|
|455
|
|
|0.24
|%
|Time deposits
|
|161,219
|
|
|
|932
|
|
|0.77
|%
|
|182,786
|
|
|
|2,441
|
|
|1.78
|%
|Borrowed funds
|
|49,211
|
|
|
|470
|
|
|1.28
|%
|
|84,560
|
|
|
|1,188
|
|
|1.88
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|748,472
|
|
|
|2,091
|
|
|0.37
|%
|
|711,449
|
|
|
|4,952
|
|
|0.93
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest bearing liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|
|417,387
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|341,642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|10,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|10,613
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|121,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|107,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|1,297,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|1,171,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income (FTE)
|
|
|
|$
|33,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|29,459
|
|
|
|Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
|
|
|
|
|
|3.60
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|3.52
|%
Volume and Rate Variance Analysis
The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:
Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.
The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Nine Months Ended
|
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2021
|
|
|Compared To
|
|Compared To
|
|Compared To
|
|
|June 30, 2021
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|September 30, 2020
|
|
|Increase (Decrease) Due to
|
|Increase (Decrease) Due to
|
|Increase (Decrease) Due to
|
|
| Volume
|
| Rate
|
|Net
|
| Volume
|
| Rate
|
|Net
|
| Volume
|
| Rate
|
|Net
|Changes in interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans
|
|$
|(131
|)
|
|
|$
|(13
|)
|
|
|$
|(144
|)
|
|
|$
|(2,276
|)
|
|
|$
|1,651
|
|
|
|$
|(625
|)
|
|
|$
|855
|
|
|
|$
|69
|
|
|
|$
|924
|
|
|Taxable investment securities
|
|221
|
|
|
|(171
|)
|
|
|50
|
|
|
|424
|
|
|
|(308
|)
|
|
|116
|
|
|
|450
|
|
|
|(486
|)
|
|
|(36
|)
|
|Nontaxable investment securities
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|(4
|)
|
|
|(5
|)
|
|
|37
|
|
|
|(43
|)
|
|
|(6
|)
|
|
|105
|
|
|
|(71
|)
|
|
|34
|
|
|Federal funds sold
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(58
|)
|
|
|(58
|)
|
|
|(116
|)
|
|Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
|
|3
|
|
|
|19
|
|
|
|22
|
|
|
|25
|
|
|
|11
|
|
|
|36
|
|
|
|76
|
|
|
|(37
|)
|
|
|39
|
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|—
|
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|(8
|)
|
|
|(8
|)
|
|
|7
|
|
|
|(39
|)
|
|
|(32
|)
|
|Total changes in interest income
|
|92
|
|
|
|(167
|)
|
|
|(75
|)
|
|
|(1,790
|)
|
|
|1,303
|
|
|
|(487
|)
|
|
|1,435
|
|
|
|(622
|)
|
|
|813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Changes in interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing demand deposits
|
|13
|
|
|
|(14
|)
|
|
|(1
|)
|
|
|26
|
|
|
|(49
|)
|
|
|(23
|)
|
|
|166
|
|
|
|(670
|)
|
|
|(504
|)
|
|Savings deposits
|
|11
|
|
|
|(11
|)
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|96
|
|
|
|(104
|)
|
|
|(8
|)
|
|
|147
|
|
|
|(277
|)
|
|
|(130
|)
|
|Time deposits
|
|(16
|)
|
|
|(97
|)
|
|
|(113
|)
|
|
|(25
|)
|
|
|(278
|)
|
|
|(303
|)
|
|
|(260
|)
|
|
|(1,249
|)
|
|
|(1,509
|)
|
|Borrowed funds
|
|3
|
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|5
|
|
|
|(155
|)
|
|
|(47
|)
|
|
|(202
|)
|
|
|(407
|)
|
|
|(311
|)
|
|
|(718
|)
|
|Total changes in interest expense
|
|11
|
|
|
|(120
|)
|
|
|(109
|)
|
|
|(58
|)
|
|
|(478
|)
|
|
|(536
|)
|
|
|(354
|)
|
|
|(2,507
|)
|
|
|(2,861
|)
|
|Net change in net interest income (FTE)
|
|$
|81
|
|
|
|$
|(47
|)
|
|
|$
|34
|
|
|
|$
|(1,732
|)
|
|
|$
|1,781
|
|
|
|$
|49
|
|
|
|$
|1,789
|
|
|
|$
|1,885
|
|
|
|$
|3,674
|
|
|
|
|Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Total earning assets
|
|3.69
|%
|
|3.79
|%
|
|4.01
|%
|
|3.75
|%
|
|3.97
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|
|0.34
|%
|
|0.41
|%
|
|0.37
|%
|
|0.50
|%
|
|0.63
|%
|Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
|
|3.48
|%
|
|3.55
|%
|
|3.79
|%
|
|3.44
|%
|
|3.58
|%
|
|
|Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Interest income
|
|$
|11,584
|
|
|$
|11,658
|
|
|$
|11,919
|
|
|$
|11,624
|
|
|$
|12,070
|
|FTE adjustment
|
|20
|
|
|21
|
|
|22
|
|
|22
|
|
|21
|
|Total interest income (FTE)
|
|11,604
|
|
|11,679
|
|
|11,941
|
|
|11,646
|
|
|12,091
|
|Total interest expense
|
|653
|
|
|762
|
|
|676
|
|
|972
|
|
|1,189
|
|Net interest income (FTE)
|
|$
|10,951
|
|
|$
|10,917
|
|
|$
|11,265
|
|
|$
|10,674
|
|
|$
|10,902
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|Quarter to Date
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
|
|$
|1,096
|
|
|
|$
|1,253
|
|
|$
|1,845
|
|
|
|$
|2,545
|
|
|
|$
|3,064
|
|ATM and debit card income
|
|495
|
|
|
|511
|
|
|448
|
|
|
|437
|
|
|
|460
|
|Trust and investment services
|
|562
|
|
|
|403
|
|
|468
|
|
|
|445
|
|
|
|464
|
|Net mortgage servicing rights income
|
|(69
|)
|
|
|1,119
|
|
|138
|
|
|
|509
|
|
|
|559
|
|Mortgage servicing fees
|
|369
|
|
|
|362
|
|
|335
|
|
|
|325
|
|
|
|293
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|199
|
|
|
|168
|
|
|166
|
|
|
|194
|
|
|
|177
|
|Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance
|
|165
|
|
|
|237
|
|
|64
|
|
|
|65
|
|
|
|65
|
|PPP referral fees
|
|6
|
|
|
|74
|
|
|351
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Net gain on sales of commercial loans
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|—
|
|Change in fair value of equity investments
|
|(4
|)
|
|
|2
|
|
|(19
|)
|
|
|(3
|)
|
|
|2
|
|Other income and fees
|
|80
|
|
|
|101
|
|
|58
|
|
|
|159
|
|
|
|75
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|$
|2,899
|
|
|
|$
|4,230
|
|
|$
|3,854
|
|
|
|$
|4,676
|
|
|
|$
|5,159
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Memo items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential mortgage operations
|
|$
|1,396
|
|
|
|$
|2,734
|
|
|$
|2,318
|
|
|
|$
|3,379
|
|
|
|$
|3,916
|
|
|
|Year to Date September 30
|
|Variance
|
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|Amount
|
|%
|Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
|
|$
|4,194
|
|
|
|$
|8,736
|
|
|$
|(4,542
|)
|
|
|(51.99
|)
|%
|ATM and debit card income
|
|1,454
|
|
|
|1,209
|
|
|245
|
|
|
|20.26
|
|%
|Trust and investment services
|
|1,433
|
|
|
|1,174
|
|
|259
|
|
|
|22.06
|
|%
|Net mortgage servicing rights income
|
|1,188
|
|
|
|346
|
|
|842
|
|
|
|243.35
|
|%
|Mortgage servicing fees
|
|1,066
|
|
|
|825
|
|
|241
|
|
|
|29.21
|
|%
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|533
|
|
|
|515
|
|
|18
|
|
|
|3.50
|
|%
|Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance
|
|466
|
|
|
|196
|
|
|270
|
|
|
|137.76
|
|%
|PPP referral fees
|
|431
|
|
|
|—
|
|
|431
|
|
|
|—
|
|%
|Net gain on sales of commercial loans
|
|—
|
|
|
|668
|
|
|(668
|)
|
|
|(100.00
|)
|%
|Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit
|
|—
|
|
|
|173
|
|
|(173
|)
|
|
|(100.00
|)
|%
|Change in fair value of equity investments
|
|(21
|)
|
|
|758
|
|
|(779
|)
|
|
|(102.77
|)
|%
|Other income and fees
|
|239
|
|
|
|364
|
|
|(125
|)
|
|
|(34.34
|)
|%
|Total noninterest income
|
|$
|10,983
|
|
|
|$
|14,964
|
|
|$
|(3,981
|)
|
|
|(26.60
|)
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Memo items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential mortgage operations
|
|$
|6,448
|
|
|
|$
|9,907
|
|
|(3,459
|)
|
|
|(34.91
|)
|%
Residential Mortgage Operations
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2020 and continuing into 2021, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in record gains. While residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity remained strong during the first nine months of 2021, however not as strong as 2020, it is likely to slow down due to lower housing inventory and expected increases in interest rates.
Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of MSR, net of amortization. In each of the first two quarters of 2020, the Corporation recognized impairments in its servicing portfolio as a direct result of the low interest rate environment and a record level of refinancing activity. During the third and fourth quarters of 2020, these impairments had recovered. In the first quarter of 2021, refinancing activity remained elevated, however beginning in the second quarter of 2021, the composition of mortgage originations shifted from refinancing activity to purchase activity and was at a slower volume than previous refinancing.
In 2021, the Corporation elected to adopt the fair value measurement option for all MSR pursuant to FASB ASC 860 ("Transfers and Servicing"). This election resulted in a transfer of $301 to retained earnings to reflect the difference between the fair value and the carrying amount of MSR as of January 1, 2021, net of tax. Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio has been originated over the past two years at low interest rates, management expects the value of the servicing portfolio to remain strong. In addition, as the Corporation continues to see a shift from refinancing activity to purchase activity in mortgage originations which should positively impact the servicing portfolio value.
The primary driver utilized in the fair value of MSR is prepayment speeds. Prepayment speed assumptions are derived from a combination of recent industry-wide pool speeds and Bloomberg's dealer estimates. Faster prepayment speeds result in lower value, due to cash flow being shorter. During the third quarter of 2021, prepayment speeds increased slightly due to overall industry trends in the Corporation's serviced portfolio resulting in a slight decrease in the fair value of MSR.
Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. The MSR portfolio has continued to grow throughout 2021 and the mortgage servicing fees are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2021 as the Corporation continues to add to the serviced portfolio.
Throughout the remainder of 2021, overall revenues from residential mortgage operations (net gain on sales of mortgage loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees) are expected to remain strong, but are not expected to reach the elevated levels experienced during 2020 due to the constrained housing inventory and rising interest rates.
All Other Noninterest Income
ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase moderately throughout the remainder of 2021, as economic activity begins to normalize to pre-pandemic levels.
Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. Income generated from trust services has remained stable from fiduciary fees for estate settlement services and portfolio management. Revenue from wealth management has increased in 2021 due to strong demand from customers for annuities. Both the trust services and wealth management programs are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2021.
Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The increase in the third quarter of 2021 is a result of more deposit customers utilizing overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2021.
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance increased in 2021 as a result of the purchase of $15,000 in additional corporate owned life insurance policies in the second quarter of 2021. The Corporation expects the change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance to moderate through the remainder of 2021.
PPP referral fees represent referral fees the Corporation earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. Due to strong portfolio loan demand, management elected to refer the second round of PPP requests to a third party for processing and funding. As such, the associated referral fees were recognized as a component of noninterest income. As the second round of the PPP loan program ended on May 31, 2021, the Corporation does not expect to earn additional PPP referral fees throughout the remainder of 2021.
Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies. In 2021, the Corporation did not sell the guaranteed portion of SBA or USDA loans.
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2021.
Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recorded a $732 gain from an equity investment in a financial institution that was sold. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from investment equity sales in the foreseeable future.
Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2021.
Noninterest Expenses
|
|
|Quarter to Date
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Total compensation
|
|$
|5,001
|
|
|$
|5,000
|
|
|$
|5,004
|
|
|$
|4,958
|
|
|$
|4,531
|
|Professional services
|
|790
|
|
|703
|
|
|624
|
|
|938
|
|
|524
|
|Furniture and equipment
|
|761
|
|
|712
|
|
|637
|
|
|607
|
|
|614
|
|Data processing
|
|557
|
|
|583
|
|
|509
|
|
|501
|
|
|503
|
|Occupancy
|
|522
|
|
|508
|
|
|495
|
|
|475
|
|
|491
|
|Loan and collection
|
|264
|
|
|337
|
|
|406
|
|
|359
|
|
|292
|
|Advertising and promotional
|
|384
|
|
|304
|
|
|284
|
|
|184
|
|
|284
|
|ATM and debit card
|
|131
|
|
|144
|
|
|122
|
|
|125
|
|
|109
|
|FDIC insurance premiums
|
|153
|
|
|79
|
|
|155
|
|
|59
|
|
|55
|
|Telephone and communication
|
|80
|
|
|130
|
|
|94
|
|
|64
|
|
|91
|
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|
|68
|
|
|67
|
|
|68
|
|
|90
|
|
|91
|
|Other acquisition related expenses
|
|64
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|FHLB prepayment penalty
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,907
|
|
|—
|
|Other general and administrative
|
|678
|
|
|655
|
|
|633
|
|
|704
|
|
|633
|
|Total noninterest expenses
|
|$
|9,453
|
|
|$
|9,222
|
|
|$
|9,031
|
|
|$
|10,971
|
|
|$
|8,218
|
|
|
|Year to Date September 30
|
|Variance
|
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|Amount
|
|%
|Total compensation
|
|$
|15,005
|
|
|$
|13,031
|
|
|$
|1,974
|
|
|
|15.15
|
|%
|Professional services
|
|2,117
|
|
|1,617
|
|
|500
|
|
|
|30.92
|
|%
|Furniture and equipment
|
|2,110
|
|
|1,842
|
|
|268
|
|
|
|14.55
|
|%
|Data processing
|
|1,649
|
|
|1,480
|
|
|169
|
|
|
|11.42
|
|%
|Occupancy
|
|1,525
|
|
|1,402
|
|
|123
|
|
|
|8.77
|
|%
|Loan and collection
|
|1,007
|
|
|683
|
|
|324
|
|
|
|47.44
|
|%
|Advertising and promotional
|
|972
|
|
|791
|
|
|181
|
|
|
|22.88
|
|%
|ATM and debit card
|
|397
|
|
|309
|
|
|88
|
|
|
|28.48
|
|%
|FDIC insurance premiums
|
|387
|
|
|169
|
|
|218
|
|
|
|128.99
|
|%
|Telephone and communication
|
|304
|
|
|273
|
|
|31
|
|
|
|11.36
|
|%
|Amortization of core deposit intangibles
|
|203
|
|
|271
|
|
|(68
|)
|
|
|(25.09
|)
|%
|Other acquisition related expenses
|
|64
|
|
|—
|
|
|64
|
|
|
|N/M
|FHLB prepayment penalty
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|
|N/M
|Other general and administrative
|
|1,966
|
|
|1,845
|
|
|121
|
|
|
|6.56
|
|%
|Total noninterest expenses
|
|$
|27,706
|
|
|$
|23,713
|
|
|$
|3,993
|
|
|
|16.84
|
|%
Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased in 2021 due to an increase in the number of employees, a reduction of deferred loan costs, annual merit increases and an increase in employee benefits. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period. However, commissions are expected to decline throughout the remainder of 2021 as mortgage originations decline.
Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services is primarily due to audit and accounting and other outside services, which include professional services related to the Interactive Teller Machine project. These expenses are expected to continue to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements and legal expenses related to the acquisition.
Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. The increase in furniture and equipment relate to the Interactive Teller Machine integration with in the Corporation. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation..
Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2021 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.
Occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation of buildings, property taxes, repairs and maintenance, utilities, insurance, and other related items. The increase in these expenses in 2021 is due to branch remodels. These expenses are expected to continue to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.
Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in expenses throughout 2020 and into the first half of 2021 is a direct result of increased loan volume due to the low interest rate environment created by the Federal Reserve Bank's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to declining volume, loan and collection costs are expected to decline through the remainder of 2021.
Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in advertising and promotional expenses in the third quarter of 2021 is due to the Corporation's sponsorship for a portion of the Linden, Argentine Township, Fenton, Fenton Township Pathway group. The annual increase in expenses is a result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. In addition to traditional marketing strategies, the Corporation rolled out a new branding strategy in 2020, which resulted in elevated advertising and promotional expenses in both 2020 and 2021. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2021 due to the growth of the Corporation.
ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2021.
FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. The fluctuation is attributed to the increased asset size and composition of the Corporation's balance sheet. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to normalize throughout the remainder of 2021.
Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2021 primarily due to the growth of the Corporation.
Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to continue to decline in 2021 as the core deposit intangible is being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method. The Corporation expects an increase in the the core deposit intangible in 2022 associated with the acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith.
Other acquisition related expenses includes, but is not limited to, consulting and legal expenses related to the Corporation's acquisition of Farmers State Bank of Munith. The transaction is anticipated to close during the fourth quarter of 2021. As such, these expenses are expected to be temporarily elevated over the remainder of 2021 and potentially into early 2022.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation paid off three Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, totaling $30,000. The Corporation incurred a one-time early payoff fee in the amount $1,907. The payoff was executed to enhance net interest income and net interest margins in 2021, 2022, and 2023. The weighted average rate of the three FHLB borrowings was 2.17%. As a result of the early payoffs, the Corporation will reduce interest expense by approximately $660 during 2021.
Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.
Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|112,861
|
|
|$
|132,676
|
|
|$
|121,477
|
|
|$
|46,757
|
|
|$
|75,032
|
|Total investment securities
|
|138,476
|
|
|129,944
|
|
|89,772
|
|
|76,111
|
|
|78,179
|
|Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|
|9,702
|
|
|7,670
|
|
|26,322
|
|
|27,306
|
|
|34,833
|
|Gross loans
|
|1,015,177
|
|
|986,358
|
|
|1,028,117
|
|
|1,066,562
|
|
|1,060,885
|
|Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|10,500
|
|
|10,800
|
|
|11,100
|
|
|10,900
|
|
|10,100
|
|Net loans
|
|1,004,677
|
|
|975,558
|
|
|1,017,017
|
|
|1,055,662
|
|
|1,050,785
|
|All other assets
|
|63,584
|
|
|63,837
|
|
|48,587
|
|
|45,610
|
|
|46,016
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|1,329,300
|
|
|$
|1,309,685
|
|
|$
|1,303,175
|
|
|$
|1,251,446
|
|
|$
|1,284,845
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|$
|1,144,291
|
|
|$
|1,126,496
|
|
|$
|1,122,508
|
|
|$
|1,071,976
|
|
|$
|1,061,470
|
|Total borrowed funds
|
|50,000
|
|
|49,500
|
|
|49,000
|
|
|49,000
|
|
|96,217
|
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|10,200
|
|
|10,703
|
|
|12,307
|
|
|14,602
|
|
|13,077
|
|Total liabilities
|
|1,204,491
|
|
|1,186,699
|
|
|1,183,815
|
|
|1,135,578
|
|
|1,170,764
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|124,809
|
|
|122,986
|
|
|119,360
|
|
|115,868
|
|
|114,081
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|1,329,300
|
|
|$
|1,309,685
|
|
|$
|1,303,175
|
|
|$
|1,251,446
|
|
|$
|1,284,845
|
|
|
|9/30/2021 vs 6/30/2021
|
|9/30/2021 vs 9/30/2020
|
|
|Variance
|
|Variance
|
|
|Amount
|
|%
|
|Amount
|
|%
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$
|(19,815
|)
|
|
|(14.93
|)
|%
|
|$
|37,829
|
|
|
|50.42
|
|%
|Total investment securities
|
|8,532
|
|
|
|6.57
|
|%
|
|60,297
|
|
|
|77.13
|
|%
|Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|
|2,032
|
|
|
|26.49
|
|%
|
|(25,131
|)
|
|
|(72.15
|)
|%
|Gross loans
|
|28,819
|
|
|
|2.92
|
|%
|
|(45,708
|)
|
|
|(4.31
|)
|%
|Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|(300
|)
|
|
|(2.78
|)
|%
|
|400
|
|
|
|3.96
|
|%
|Net loans
|
|29,119
|
|
|
|2.98
|
|%
|
|(46,108
|)
|
|
|(4.39
|)
|%
|All other assets
|
|(253
|)
|
|
|(0.40
|)
|%
|
|17,568
|
|
|
|38.18
|
|%
|Total assets
|
|$
|19,615
|
|
|
|1.50
|
|%
|
|$
|44,455
|
|
|
|3.46
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|$
|17,795
|
|
|
|1.58
|
|%
|
|$
|82,821
|
|
|
|7.80
|
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|
|500
|
|
|
|1.01
|
|%
|
|(46,217
|)
|
|
|(48.03
|)
|%
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
|(503
|)
|
|
|(4.70
|)
|%
|
|(2,877
|)
|
|
|(22.00
|)
|%
|Total liabilities
|
|17,792
|
|
|
|0.77
|
|%
|
|33,727
|
|
|
|1.51
|
|%
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|1,823
|
|
|
|1.48
|
|%
|
|10,728
|
|
|
|9.40
|
|%
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|19,615
|
|
|
|1.50
|
|%
|
|$
|44,455
|
|
|
|3.46
|
|%
Total investment securities
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. Government and federal agency
|
|$
|5,967
|
|
|
|$
|5,917
|
|$
|5,942
|
|
|$
|7,935
|
|
|
|$
|19,311
|State and municipal
|
|25,227
|
|
|
|23,096
|
|17,080
|
|
|15,768
|
|
|
|15,729
|Mortgage backed residential
|
|67,199
|
|
|
|60,390
|
|32,135
|
|
|19,101
|
|
|
|20,886
|Certificates of deposit
|
|4,190
|
|
|
|4,932
|
|4,932
|
|
|5,180
|
|
|
|5,921
|Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
|
|31,732
|
|
|
|31,281
|
|25,505
|
|
|23,110
|
|
|
|11,141
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities
|
|1,432
|
|
|
|1,334
|
|1,117
|
|
|1,932
|
|
|
|2,099
|Total available-for-sale
|
|135,747
|
|
|
|126,950
|
|86,711
|
|
|73,026
|
|
|
|75,087
|Held-to-maturity state and municipal
|
|1,515
|
|
|
|1,859
|
|1,968
|
|
|1,973
|
|
|
|1,977
|Equity securities
|
|1,214
|
|
|
|1,135
|
|1,093
|
|
|1,112
|
|
|
|1,115
|Total investment securities
|
|$
|138,476
|
|
|
|$
|129,944
|
|$
|89,772
|
|
|$
|76,111
|
|
|
|$
|78,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9/30/2021 vs 6/30/2021
|
|
|
|9/30/2021 vs 9/30/2020
|
|
|Variance
|
|
|
|Variance
|
|
|Amount
|
|%
|
|
|
|Amount
|
|%
|Available-for-sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|U.S. Government and federal agency
|
|$
|50
|
|
|
|0.85
|
|%
|
|
|
|$
|(13,344
|)
|
|
|(69.10
|)
|%
|State and municipal
|
|2,131
|
|
|
|9.23
|
|%
|
|
|
|9,498
|
|
|
|60.39
|
|%
|Mortgage backed residential
|
|6,809
|
|
|
|11.28
|
|%
|
|
|
|46,313
|
|
|
|221.74
|
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|
|(742
|)
|
|
|(15.04
|)
|%
|
|
|
|(1,731
|)
|
|
|(29.23
|)
|%
|Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
|
|451
|
|
|
|1.44
|
|%
|
|
|
|20,591
|
|
|
|184.82
|
|%
|Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities
|
|98
|
|
|
|7.35
|
|%
|
|
|
|(667
|)
|
|
|(31.78
|)
|%
|Total available-for-sale
|
|8,797
|
|
|
|6.93
|
|%
|
|
|
|60,660
|
|
|
|80.79
|
|%
|Held-to-maturity state and municipal
|
|(344
|)
|
|
|(18.50
|)
|%
|
|
|
|(462
|)
|
|
|(23.37
|)
|%
|Equity securities
|
|79
|
|
|
|6.96
|
|%
|
|
|
|99
|
|
|
|8.88
|
|%
|Total investment securities
|
|$
|8,532
|
|
|
|6.57
|
|%
|
|
|
|$
|60,297
|
|
|
|77.13
|
|%
The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2021 were as follows:
|
|
|Maturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Due in One
Year or Less
|
|After One Year
But Within Five Years
|
|After Five Years But Within Ten Years
|
|After Ten Years
|
|Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities
|
|Total
|U.S. Government and federal agency
|
|$
|2,986
|
|
|$
|2,015
|
|
|$
|966
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|5,967
|
|State and municipal
|
|2,268
|
|
|8,611
|
|
|12,514
|
|
|1,834
|
|
|—
|
|
|25,227
|
|Mortgage backed residential
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|67,199
|
|
|67,199
|
|Certificates of deposit
|
|984
|
|
|3,206
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|4,190
|
|Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|31,732
|
|
|31,732
|
|Total amortized cost
|
|$
|6,238
|
|
|$
|13,832
|
|
|$
|13,480
|
|
|$
|1,834
|
|
|$
|98,931
|
|
|$
|134,315
|
|Fair value
|
|$
|6,332
|
|
|$
|14,319
|
|
|$
|13,654
|
|
|$
|2,089
|
|
|$
|99,353
|
|
|$
|135,747
|
The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2021 were as follows:
|
|
|Maturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Due in One
Year or Less
|
|After One Year But Within Five Years
|
|After Five Years But Within Ten Years
|
|After Ten Years
|
|Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities
|
|Total
|State and municipal
|
|$
|334
|
|
|$
|801
|
|
|$
|380
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|1,515
|
|Fair value
|
|$
|338
|
|
|$
|837
|
|
|$
|402
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|1,577
|
Throughout 2021, the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities are expected to stabilize through 2021. The following table summarizes information as of September 30, 2021 for investment securities purchased YTD:
|
|
|Book Value
|
|Fully Taxable
Equivalent Weighted Average Yield
|U.S. Government and federal agency
|
|$
|2,006
|
|
|0.95
|%
|State and municipal
|
|11,199
|
|
|1.15
|%
|Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
|
|14,471
|
|
|1.15
|%
|Mortgage backed residential
|
|54,083
|
|
|1.37
|%
|Total
|
|$
|81,759
|
|
|1.29
|%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.
Loans and allowance for loan losses
The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Commercial, net of PPP loans
|
|74,308
|
|
|
|65,875
|
|
|60,693
|
|
|
|63,579
|
|
|
|60,053
|
|PPP loans
|
|4,985
|
|
|
|35,195
|
|
|122,583
|
|
|
|177,845
|
|
|
|211,060
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|616,358
|
|
|
|573,598
|
|
|541,428
|
|
|
|517,054
|
|
|
|483,275
|
|Total commercial loans
|
|695,651
|
|
|
|674,668
|
|
|724,704
|
|
|
|758,478
|
|
|
|754,388
|
|Residential mortgage
|
|273,478
|
|
|
|265,323
|
|
|258,333
|
|
|
|262,770
|
|
|
|261,375
|
|Home equity
|
|41,902
|
|
|
|41,771
|
|
|40,205
|
|
|
|39,900
|
|
|
|39,456
|
|Total residential real estate loans
|
|315,380
|
|
|
|307,094
|
|
|298,538
|
|
|
|302,670
|
|
|
|300,831
|
|Consumer
|
|4,146
|
|
|
|4,596
|
|
|4,875
|
|
|
|5,414
|
|
|
|5,666
|
|Gross loans
|
|1,015,177
|
|
|
|986,358
|
|
|1,028,117
|
|
|
|1,066,562
|
|
|
|1,060,885
|
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
|(10,500
|)
|
|
|(10,800
|)
|
|(11,100
|)
|
|
|(10,900
|)
|
|
|(10,100
|)
|Loans, net
|
|$
|1,004,677
|
|
|
|$
|975,558
|
|
|$
|1,017,017
|
|
|
|$
|1,055,662
|
|
|
|$
|1,050,785
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Memo items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross loans, net of PPP loans
|
|$
|1,010,192
|
|
|
|$
|951,163
|
|
|$
|905,534
|
|
|
|$
|888,717
|
|
|
|$
|849,825
|
|Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
|
|$
|591,399
|
|
|
|$
|581,984
|
|
|$
|546,836
|
|
|
|$
|526,416
|
|
|
|$
|489,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9/30/2021 vs 6/30/2021
|
|
|
|9/30/2021 vs 9/30/2020
|
|
|Variance
|
|
|
|Variance
|
|
|Amount
|
|%
|
|
|
|Amount
|
|%
|Commercial, net of PPP loans
|
|$
|8,433
|
|
|
|12.80
|
|%
|
|
|
|$
|14,255
|
|
|
|23.74
|
|%
|PPP loans
|
|(30,210
|)
|
|
|(85.84
|)
|%
|
|
|
|(206,075
|)
|
|
|(97.64
|)
|%
|Commercial real estate
|
|42,760
|
|
|
|7.45
|
|%
|
|
|
|133,083
|
|
|
|27.54
|
|%
|Total commercial loans
|
|20,983
|
|
|
|3.11
|
|%
|
|
|
|(58,737
|)
|
|
|(7.79
|)
|%
|Residential mortgage
|
|8,155
|
|
|
|3.07
|
|%
|
|
|
|12,103
|
|
|
|4.63
|
|%
|Home equity
|
|131
|
|
|
|0.31
|
|%
|
|
|
|2,446
|
|
|
|6.20
|
|%
|Total residential real estate loans
|
|8,286
|
|
|
|2.70
|
|%
|
|
|
|14,549
|
|
|
|4.84
|
|%
|Consumer
|
|(450
|)
|
|
|(9.79
|)
|%
|
|
|
|(1,520
|)
|
|
|(26.83
|)
|%
|Gross loans
|
|28,819
|
|
|
|2.92
|
|%
|
|
|
|(45,708
|)
|
|
|(4.31
|)
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|300
|
|
|
|(2.78
|)
|%
|
|
|
|(400
|)
|
|
|3.96
|
|%
|Loans, net
|
|$
|29,119
|
|
|
|2.98
|
|%
|
|
|
|$
|(46,108
|)
|
|
|(4.39
|)
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Memo items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross loans, net of PPP loans
|
|$
|59,029
|
|
|
|6.21
|
|%
|
|
|
|$
|160,367
|
|
|
|18.87
|
|%
|Residential mortgage loans serviced for others
|
|$
|9,415
|
|
|
|1.62
|
|%
|
|
|
|$
|102,152
|
|
|
|20.88
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Loans collectively evaluated for impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|$
|79,252
|
|
|$
|100,424
|
|
|$
|183,203
|
|
|$
|241,424
|
|
|$
|271,113
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|609,382
|
|
|564,781
|
|
|532,294
|
|
|508,182
|
|
|481,071
|
|Residential mortgage
|
|272,463
|
|
|264,448
|
|
|257,543
|
|
|262,017
|
|
|260,665
|
|Home equity
|
|41,840
|
|
|41,708
|
|
|40,141
|
|
|39,874
|
|
|39,456
|
|Consumer
|
|4,146
|
|
|4,596
|
|
|4,875
|
|
|5,412
|
|
|5,663
|
|Subtotal
|
|1,007,083
|
|
|975,957
|
|
|1,018,056
|
|
|1,056,909
|
|
|1,057,968
|
|Loans individually evaluated for impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|$
|41
|
|
|$
|646
|
|
|$
|73
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|6,976
|
|
|8,817
|
|
|9,134
|
|
|8,872
|
|
|2,204
|
|Residential mortgage
|
|1,015
|
|
|875
|
|
|790
|
|
|753
|
|
|710
|
|Home equity
|
|62
|
|
|63
|
|
|64
|
|
|26
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|2
|
|
|3
|
|Subtotal
|
|8,094
|
|
|10,401
|
|
|10,061
|
|
|9,653
|
|
|2,917
|
|Gross Loans
|
|$
|1,015,177
|
|
|$
|986,358
|
|
|$
|1,028,117
|
|
|$
|1,066,562
|
|
|$
|1,060,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Loans collectively evaluated for impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|$
|613
|
|
|$
|585
|
|
|$
|626
|
|
|$
|673
|
|
|$
|633
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|6,104
|
|
|6,264
|
|
|6,026
|
|
|5,602
|
|
|5,152
|
|Residential mortgage
|
|3,066
|
|
|2,814
|
|
|3,280
|
|
|3,480
|
|
|3,479
|
|Home equity
|
|410
|
|
|440
|
|
|453
|
|
|440
|
|
|438
|
|Consumer
|
|53
|
|
|85
|
|
|92
|
|
|97
|
|
|101
|
|Subtotal
|
|10,246
|
|
|10,188
|
|
|10,477
|
|
|10,292
|
|
|9,803
|
|Loans individually evaluated for impairment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|42
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|250
|
|
|566
|
|
|619
|
|
|602
|
|
|289
|
|Residential mortgage
|
|4
|
|
|4
|
|
|4
|
|
|4
|
|
|5
|
|Home equity
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Consumer
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|2
|
|
|3
|
|Subtotal
|
|254
|
|
|612
|
|
|623
|
|
|608
|
|
|297
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|$
|10,500
|
|
|$
|10,800
|
|
|$
|11,100
|
|
|$
|10,900
|
|
|$
|10,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|$
|613
|
|
|$
|627
|
|
|$
|626
|
|
|$
|673
|
|
|$
|633
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|6,354
|
|
|6,830
|
|
|6,645
|
|
|6,204
|
|
|5,441
|
|Residential mortgage
|
|3,070
|
|
|2,818
|
|
|3,284
|
|
|3,484
|
|
|3,484
|
|Home equity
|
|410
|
|
|440
|
|
|453
|
|
|440
|
|
|438
|
|Consumer
|
|53
|
|
|85
|
|
|92
|
|
|99
|
|
|104
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|$
|10,500
|
|
|$
|10,800
|
|
|$
|11,100
|
|
|$
|10,900
|
|
|$
|10,100
|
The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Accruing interest
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Current
|
|$
|1,004,220
|
|
|$
|976,852
|
|
|$
|1,018,343
|
|
|$
|1,057,404
|
|
|$
|1,058,437
|
|Past due 30-89 days
|
|2,596
|
|
|923
|
|
|1,636
|
|
|1,165
|
|
|1,703
|
|Past due 90 days or more
|
|364
|
|
|36
|
|
|120
|
|
|50
|
|
|86
|
|Total accruing interest
|
|1,007,180
|
|
|977,811
|
|
|1,020,099
|
|
|1,058,619
|
|
|1,060,226
|
|Nonaccrual
|
|7,997
|
|
|8,547
|
|
|8,018
|
|
|7,943
|
|
|659
|
|Total loans
|
|$
|1,015,177
|
|
|$
|986,358
|
|
|$
|1,028,117
|
|
|$
|1,066,562
|
|
|$
|1,060,885
|
|Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status
|
|$
|10,957
|
|
|$
|9,506
|
|
|$
|9,774
|
|
|$
|9,158
|
|
|$
|2,448
|
The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Nonaccrual loans
|
|$
|7,997
|
|
|$
|8,547
|
|
|$
|8,018
|
|
|$
|7,943
|
|
|$
|659
|
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
|364
|
|
|36
|
|
|120
|
|
|50
|
|
|86
|
|Total nonperforming loans
|
|8,361
|
|
|8,583
|
|
|8,138
|
|
|7,993
|
|
|745
|
|Other real estate owned
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Total nonperforming assets
|
|$
|8,361
|
|
|$
|8,583
|
|
|$
|8,138
|
|
|$
|7,993
|
|
|$
|745
|
The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Nonperforming loans to gross loans
|
|0.82
|%
|
|0.87
|%
|
|0.79
|%
|
|0.75
|%
|
|0.07
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|0.63
|%
|
|0.66
|%
|
|0.62
|%
|
|0.64
|%
|
|0.06
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
|
|1.03
|%
|
|1.09
|%
|
|1.08
|%
|
|1.02
|%
|
|0.95
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, less PPP loans
|
|1.04
|%
|
|1.14
|%
|
|1.23
|%
|
|1.23
|%
|
|1.19
|%
During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation transferred one commercial real estate loan with an outstanding principal balance of $7,214 to nonaccrual. The underlying collateral for this loan is an extended stay hotel. It was determined in the fourth quarter of 2020 that the hotel's cash flow was insufficient to service the debt in accordance with the contractual terms of the note. However, as COVID-19 restrictions eased in the second quarter of 2021, the hotel began, and continues to make, the regular contractual principal and interest payments. A specific reserve has been established for the estimated collateral deficiency (based on a current appraisal), net of a 70% USDA guarantee and the loan will remain in a nonaccrual status until it is deemed that sufficient improvements in cash flows can be established.
The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Net unamortized discount on purchased loans
|
|$
|196
|
|
|$
|388
|
|
|$
|580
|
|
|$
|773
|
|
|$
|877
|
Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the loan portfolio. Management continues to actively enhance the analysis of the ALLL as client impact and broader economic data from the pandemic becomes more clear.
The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Commercial
|
|$
|217
|
|
|$
|168
|
|
|$
|206
|
|
|$
|169
|
|
|$
|166
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|791
|
|
|761
|
|
|727
|
|
|707
|
|
|672
|
|Total commercial loans
|
|608
|
|
|498
|
|
|444
|
|
|351
|
|
|321
|
|Residential mortgage
|
|203
|
|
|199
|
|
|183
|
|
|182
|
|
|180
|
|Home equity
|
|47
|
|
|47
|
|
|46
|
|
|45
|
|
|45
|
|Total residential real estate loans
|
|141
|
|
|138
|
|
|131
|
|
|130
|
|
|129
|
|Consumer
|
|25
|
|
|24
|
|
|22
|
|
|22
|
|
|22
|
|Gross loans
|
|$
|287
|
|
|$
|262
|
|
|$
|249
|
|
|$
|226
|
|
|$
|215
|
COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity
The communities which the Corporation serves are not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.
The Corporation considered the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 6 months or less.
The Corporation also provided a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.
As outlined in the following table, the majority of the Corporation's portfolio and serviced loans have returned to normal principal and interest payments. The balance of those loans with deferrals are actively monitored and specific reserves have been established where appropriate.
The table below outlines the active COVID-19 related loan modifications as of September 30, 2021:
|
|
|Number of Modifications
|
|Outstanding Balance
|
|% of Portfolio
|Commercial real estate
|
|1
|
|
|104
|
|
|0.02
|%
|Portfolio residential mortgage loans
|
|2
|
|
|366
|
|
|0.13
|%
|Total portfolio modifications
|
|3
|
|
|$
|470
|
|
|0.05
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC
|
|21
|
|
|$
|4,960
|
|
|0.84
|%
The accommodation industry was particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to executive action put in place by the government, including stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions, hotel occupancy rates were reduced drastically in 2021. The Corporation has 15 commercial loans in its portfolio in the accommodation industry with a book balance of $19,370. Of these loans, approximately 51% are at least partially government-backed by guarantees from either the SBA or USDA.
The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. The Corporation funded 1,370 PPP loans totaling $216,205. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the SBA began processing PPP forgiveness applications, which reduced the outstanding balance of PPP loans to $4,985 as of September 30, 2021.
The Corporation generated $6,799 in fees from the SBA through the first round of the PPP loan program since April 2020. The income is being recognized over the life of the PPP loans (24 to 60 months) based on the level yield method or upon forgiveness. As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation has recognized $6,712 in income since April 2020, with $87 remaining as unearned income.
During the first quarter of 2021, the SBA processed applications for a second round of PPP loans. Due to strong portfolio loan demand, management elected to refer the second round of PPP requests to a third party for processing and funding. As such, the associated referral fees were recognized as a component of noninterest income. As of September 30, 2021, the Corporation generated referral fee income of $431 for the second round of the PPP loan program.
The tables below summarize total PPP fee income as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|PPP fees recognized
|
|$
|376
|
|
|$
|999
|
|
|$
|1,777
|
|
|$
|1,199
|
|
|$
|1,757
|
|PPP referral fee income
|
|6
|
|
|74
|
|
|351
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Total PPP fees recognized
|
|$
|382
|
|
|$
|1,073
|
|
|$
|2,128
|
|
|$
|1,199
|
|
|$
|1,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Year to Date September 30
|
|Variance
|
|
|2021
|
|2020
|
|Amount
|
|%
|PPP fees recognized
|
|$
|3,152
|
|
|$
|2,361
|
|
|$
|791
|
|
|33.50
|%
|PPP referral fee income
|
|431
|
|
|—
|
|
|431
|
|
|N/M
|Total PPP fees recognized
|
|$
|3,583
|
|
|$
|2,361
|
|
|$
|1,222
|
|
|51.76
|%
All other assets
The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:
|
|
|9/30/2021
|
|6/30/2021
|
|3/31/2021
|
|12/31/2020
|
|9/30/2020
|Corporate owned life insurance
|
|$
|25,803
|
|
|
|$
|25,638
|
|$
|10,354
|
|
|$
|10,291
|
|
|
|$
|10,225
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|16,330
|
|
|
|16,231
|
|15,969
|
|
|15,461
|
|
|
|15,267
|Mortgage servicing rights
|
|6,454
|
|
|
|6,523
|
|5,404
|
|
|4,885
|
|
|
|4,376
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|4,416
|
|
|
|4,423
|
|5,451
|
|
|5,068
|
|
|
|5,645
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|3,488
|
|
|
|3,488
|
|3,488
|
|
|3,488
|
|
|
|3,488
|Goodwill
|
|3,219
|
|
|
|3,219
|
|3,219
|
|
|3,219
|
|
|
|3,219
|Right-of-use assets
|
|1,241
|
|
|
|1,364
|
|1,139
|
|
|364
|
|
|
|387
|Core deposit intangibles
|
|338
|
|
|
|406
|
|474
|
|
|541
|
|
|
|632
|Derivatives
|
|320
|
|
|
|601
|
|1,009
|
|
|1,331
|
|
|
|1,772
|Other assets
|
|1,975
|
|
|
|1,944
|
|2,080
|
|
|962
|
|
|
|1,005
|All other assets
|
|$
|63,584
|
|
|
|$
|63,837
|
|$
|48,587
|
|
|$
|45,610
|
|
|
|$
|46,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|&nbs