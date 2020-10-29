Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
0
10/29/2020 | 04:50pm EDT
Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the September 30, 2020 presentation.
FENTON, Mich., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $5,336 and $12,731 for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020.
Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated “I remain extremely proud of our team. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they have remained committed to safely serving the needs of our customers and communities. While the virus has presented many health and economic challenges, we are focused on enhancing long term shareholder value through consistent financial performance.”
Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Results of Operations The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
12,070
$
11,215
$
11,070
$
11,076
$
11,240
Interest expense
1,189
1,618
2,145
2,158
2,184
Net interest income
10,881
9,597
8,925
8,918
9,056
Provision for loan losses
1,109
2,001
1,542
436
422
Noninterest income
5,159
5,292
4,513
2,129
2,262
Noninterest expenses
8,218
7,809
7,686
7,415
6,608
Federal income tax expense
1,377
1,036
858
644
873
Net income
$
5,336
$
4,043
$
3,352
$
2,552
$
3,415
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
1.14
$
0.87
$
0.72
$
0.55
$
0.73
Dividends
$
0.075
$
0.075
$
0.075
$
0.07
$
0.07
Tangible book value(1)
$
23.50
$
22.44
$
21.56
$
20.87
$
20.37
Quoted market value
High
$
17.99
$
18.95
$
26.00
$
25.50
$
21.00
Low
$
16.80
$
14.90
$
12.55
$
20.60
$
20.45
Close(1)
$
16.93
$
17.35
$
15.50
$
25.23
$
21.00
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.68
%
1.35
%
1.28
%
1.02
%
1.40
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
18.86
%
15.20
%
13.01
%
10.03
%
13.83
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
19.54
%
15.79
%
13.54
%
10.46
%
14.47
%
Efficiency ratio
51.23
%
52.45
%
57.20
%
67.12
%
58.38
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.97
%
3.94
%
4.47
%
4.66
%
4.85
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.63
%
0.91
%
1.28
%
1.36
%
1.42
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.58
%
3.37
%
3.61
%
3.75
%
3.91
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
78,179
$
75,526
$
76,312
$
61,621
$
62,351
Gross loans
$
1,060,885
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
$
870,555
$
826,597
Total assets
$
1,284,845
$
1,237,694
$
1,071,180
$
1,034,759
$
978,046
Total deposits
$
1,061,470
$
1,018,287
$
883,837
$
863,102
$
801,101
Borrowed funds
$
96,217
$
96,217
$
71,500
$
61,500
$
69,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
114,081
$
108,969
$
104,828
$
101,444
$
99,142
Net loans to total deposits
98.99
%
101.70
%
97.11
%
100.19
%
102.51
%
Common shares outstanding
4,691,142
4,680,920
4,675,499
4,664,369
4,658,722
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,264,105
$
1,200,966
$
1,049,245
$
994,094
$
971,074
Earning assets
$
1,210,274
$
1,146,941
$
997,089
$
944,692
$
920,857
Interest bearing liabilities
$
750,281
$
711,500
$
672,564
$
629,454
$
611,804
Total shareholders' equity
$
112,565
$
106,998
$
103,646
$
100,991
$
97,958
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
108,655
$
102,999
$
99,558
$
96,796
$
93,650
Earned common shares outstanding
4,673,629
4,664,946
4,659,279
4,652,569
4,646,835
Unvested stock grants
14,208
14,208
13,481
9,947
9,967
Total common shares outstanding
4,687,837
4,679,154
4,672,760
4,662,516
4,656,802
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.07
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.11
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.95
%
0.86
%
0.84
%
0.67
%
0.65
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
15.57
%
15.06
%
14.42
%
14.03
%
14.42
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
14.40
%
14.00
%
13.56
%
13.33
%
13.73
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.77
%
12.34
%
11.91
%
11.64
%
11.96
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.86
%
9.90
%
10.97
%
11.20
%
11.22
%
(1)At end of period
The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine month periods ended:
9/30/2020
9/30/2019
9/30/2018
9/30/2017
9/30/2016
INCOME STATEMENT DATA
Interest income
$
34,355
$
32,465
$
26,419
$
21,246
$
13,693
Interest expense
4,952
6,469
3,901
2,181
1,758
Net interest income
29,403
25,996
22,518
19,065
11,935
Provision for loan losses
4,652
899
767
261
—
Noninterest income
14,964
6,034
6,574
6,768
4,880
Noninterest expenses
23,713
19,808
18,403
16,418
11,960
Federal income tax expense
3,271
2,297
1,817
2,640
1,657
Net income
$
12,731
$
9,026
$
8,105
$
6,514
$
3,198
PER SHARE
Earnings
$
2.73
$
1.94
$
2.23
$
1.80
$
1.28
Dividends
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.18
$
0.15
$
0.35
Tangible book value(1)
$
23.50
$
20.37
$
16.91
$
14.29
$
13.78
Quoted market value
High
$
26.00
$
21.00
$
23.00
$
20.65
$
15.00
Low
$
12.55
$
20.05
$
18.88
$
15.10
$
12.85
Close(1)
$
16.93
$
21.00
$
21.15
$
18.45
$
14.50
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.45
%
1.27
%
1.32
%
1.22
%
0.91
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
15.79
%
12.73
%
17.29
%
16.24
%
12.60
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
16.40
%
13.35
%
18.77
%
17.52
%
12.60
%
Efficiency ratio
53.45
%
61.84
%
63.26
%
63.55
%
71.13
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.11
%
4.81
%
4.59
%
4.15
%
4.38
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.93
%
1.43
%
0.98
%
0.60
%
0.77
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.52
%
3.86
%
3.91
%
3.72
%
3.81
%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)
Total investment securities
$
78,179
$
62,351
$
79,531
$
67,155
$
23,300
Gross loans
$
1,060,885
$
826,597
$
728,302
$
628,552
$
413,622
Total assets
$
1,284,845
$
978,046
$
909,901
$
756,967
$
500,551
Total deposits
$
1,061,470
$
801,101
$
766,587
$
625,588
$
418,849
Borrowed funds
$
96,217
$
69,000
$
74,000
$
68,000
$
44,000
Total shareholders' equity
$
114,081
$
99,142
$
66,340
$
57,161
$
35,048
Net loans to total deposits
98.99
%
102.51
%
94.46
%
99.95
%
97.88
%
Common shares outstanding
4,691,142
4,658,722
3,645,402
3,631,576
2,543,832
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES
Total assets
$
1,171,415
$
950,749
$
820,481
$
718,335
$
467,720
Earning assets
$
1,118,093
$
903,192
$
772,111
$
687,175
$
417,673
Interest bearing liabilities
$
711,449
$
606,912
$
528,165
$
481,657
$
283,548
Total shareholders' equity
$
107,711
$
94,815
$
62,662
$
53,760
$
33,891
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$
103,712
$
90,394
$
57,732
$
49,838
$
33,891
Earned common shares outstanding
4,665,951
4,641,084
3,638,123
3,618,889
2,506,250
Unvested stock grants
13,966
9,907
—
—
—
Total common shares outstanding
4,679,917
4,650,991
3,638,123
3,618,889
2,506,250
ASSET QUALITY(1)
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.07
%
0.11
%
0.01
%
0.03
%
—
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.09
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.95
%
0.65
%
0.57
%
0.52
%
0.88
%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)
Total capital to risk weighted assets
15.57
%
14.42
%
11.31
%
10.92
%
12.96
%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
14.40
%
13.73
%
10.73
%
10.41
%
12.06
%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets
12.77
%
11.96
%
8.77
%
8.23
%
8.61
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.86
%
11.22
%
8.90
%
9.26
%
10.08
%
(1)At end of period
Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis
Quarter to Date
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
GAAP net income
$
5,336
$
4,043
$
3,352
$
2,552
$
3,415
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(144
)
(110
)
(180
)
(126
)
(189
)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
72
71
71
89
88
Amortization on acquired time deposits
5
5
5
7
7
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights
—
—
—
3
3
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
(67
)
(34
)
(104
)
(27
)
(91
)
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Net gain from COLI death benefit
—
(173
)
—
—
—
Prepayment penalties collected
(16
)
(12
)
(36
)
(42
)
(284
)
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
—
—
(578
)
—
—
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
—
—
(448
)
—
—
Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment
(176
)
191
173
—
—
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(192
)
6
(889
)
(42
)
(284
)
Adjusted net income from operations
$
5,077
$
4,015
$
2,359
$
2,483
$
3,040
GAAP net interest income
$
10,881
$
9,597
$
8,925
$
8,918
$
9,056
Accretion on purchased loans
(182
)
(139
)
(228
)
(160
)
(239
)
Prepayment penalties collected
(20
)
(15
)
(46
)
(53
)
(360
)
Amortization on acquired time deposits
6
6
6
9
9
Adjusted net interest income
$
10,685
$
9,449
$
8,657
$
8,714
$
8,466
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
1.09
$
0.86
$
0.51
$
0.53
$
0.65
Return on average assets
1.60
%
1.34
%
0.90
%
0.99
%
1.24
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
17.94
%
15.09
%
9.15
%
9.75
%
12.31
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
18.59
%
15.68
%
9.53
%
10.18
%
12.88
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
3.90
%
3.89
%
4.36
%
4.57
%
4.59
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.63
%
0.91
%
1.28
%
1.37
%
1.43
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.52
%
3.32
%
3.50
%
3.66
%
3.66
%
Year to Date September 30
Variance
2020
2019
Amount
%
GAAP net income
$
12,731
$
9,026
$
3,705
41.05
%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)
Accretion on purchased loans
(434
)
(509
)
75
(14.73
)
%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
214
267
(53
)
(19.85
)
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
15
21
(6
)
(28.57
)
%
Amortization on purchased mortgage servicing rights
—
9
(9
)
(100.00
)
%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)
(205
)
(212
)
7
(3.30
)
%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction
(578
)
—
(578
)
N/M
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
(448
)
—
(448
)
N/M
Net gain from COLI death benefit
(173
)
—
(173
)
N/M
Prepayment penalties collected
(64
)
(307
)
243
(79.15
)
%
Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment
188
—
188
N/M
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)
(1,075
)
(307
)
(768
)
250.16
%
Adjusted net income from operations
$
11,451
$
8,507
$
2,944
34.61
%
GAAP net interest income
$
29,403
$
25,996
$
3,407
13.11
%
Accretion on purchased loans
(549
)
(644
)
95
(14.75
)
%
Prepayment penalties collected
(81
)
(388
)
307
(79.12
)
%
Amortization on acquired time deposits
18
26
(8
)
(30.77
)
%
Adjusted net interest income
$
28,791
$
24,990
$
3,801
15.21
%
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Based on adjusted net income from operations
Earnings per share
$
2.45
$
1.83
$
0.62
33.88
%
Return on average assets
1.31
%
1.20
%
0.11
%
Return on average shareholders' equity
14.20
%
12.00
%
2.20
%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity
14.75
%
12.58
%
2.17
%
Based on adjusted net interest income
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
4.03
%
4.66
%
(0.63
)
%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities
0.93
%
1.44
%
(0.51
)
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.45
%
3.71
%
(0.26
)
%
To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.
The Corporation adopted Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109 as of January 1, 2020. This standard required the Corporation to record the servicing assets of interest rate lock commitments and loans held for sale at fair value. Changes in the fair value of these instruments is recognized as a component of noninterest income. As forward loan sales commitments and interest rate lock commitments were previously recorded at fair value, the nonrecurring item impact disclosed above represents the change in fair value of loans held for sale. Subsequent to the adoption of Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 109, changes in fair value related to mortgage banking are recurring in nature.
Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income
The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets
Total loans
$
1,086,629
$
11,701
4.28
%
$
1,048,068
$
10,788
4.14
%
$
827,456
$
10,639
5.10
%
Taxable investment securities
62,490
256
1.63
%
62,829
323
2.07
%
58,059
375
2.56
%
Nontaxable investment securities
15,822
101
2.54
%
11,449
84
2.95
%
9,482
72
3.01
%
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
16,546
89
2.13
%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
41,845
9
0.09
%
21,314
5
0.09
%
6,164
35
2.25
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
3,488
24
2.74
%
3,281
33
4.05
%
3,150
45
5.67
%
Total earning assets
1,210,274
12,091
3.97
%
1,146,941
11,233
3.94
%
920,857
11,255
4.85
%
Nonearning assets
Allowance for loan losses
(9,255
)
(7,753
)
(5,139
)
Fixed assets
15,349
15,509
14,942
Accrued income and other assets
47,737
46,269
40,414
Total assets
$
1,264,105
$
1,200,966
$
971,074
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
221,592
$
144
0.26
%
$
189,981
$
249
0.53
%
$
97,572
$
244
0.99
%
Savings deposits
271,260
116
0.17
%
247,687
140
0.23
%
243,796
282
0.46
%
Time deposits
161,212
567
1.40
%
181,661
821
1.82
%
209,984
1,207
2.28
%
Borrowed funds
96,217
362
1.50
%
92,171
408
1.78
%
60,452
451
2.96
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
750,281
1,189
0.63
%
711,500
1,618
0.91
%
611,804
2,184
1.42
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
388,904
371,320
253,292
Accrued interest and other liabilities
12,355
11,148
8,020
Shareholders' equity
112,565
106,998
97,958
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,264,105
$
1,200,966
$
971,074
Net interest income (FTE)
$
10,902
$
9,615
$
9,071
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.58
%
3.37
%
3.91
%
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Average Balance
Tax Equivalent Interest
Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets
Total loans
$
1,004,477
$
32,970
4.38
%
$
808,159
$
30,521
5.05
%
Taxable investment securities
60,760
932
2.05
%
68,219
1,396
2.74
%
Nontaxable investment securities
12,601
266
2.82
%
9,812
218
2.97
%
Federal funds sold
11,196
116
1.38
%
8,928
150
2.25
%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
25,753
40
0.21
%
4,924
88
2.39
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
3,306
87
3.52
%
3,150
138
5.86
%
Total earning assets
1,118,093
34,411
4.11
%
903,192
32,511
4.81
%
Nonearning assets
Allowance for loan losses
(7,610
)
(4,851
)
Fixed assets
15,465
14,866
Accrued income and other assets
45,467
37,542
Total assets
$
1,171,415
$
950,749
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
194,058
$
868
0.60
%
$
82,161
$
445
0.72
%
Savings deposits
250,045
455
0.24
%
243,135
898
0.49
%
Time deposits
182,786
2,441
1.78
%
221,903
3,746
2.26
%
Borrowed funds
84,560
1,188
1.88
%
59,713
1,380
3.09
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
711,449
4,952
0.93
%
606,912
6,469
1.43
%
Noninterest bearing liabilities
Noninterest bearing deposits
341,642
243,523
Accrued interest and other liabilities
10,613
5,499
Shareholders' equity
107,711
94,815
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,171,415
$
950,749
Net interest income (FTE)
$
29,459
$
26,042
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.52
%
3.86
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.
Volume and Rate Variance Analysis
The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:
Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate. Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.
The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
Compared To
Compared To
Compared To
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
September 30, 2019
Increase (Decrease) Due to
Increase (Decrease) Due to
Increase (Decrease) Due to
Volume
Rate
Net
Volume
Rate
Net
Volume
Rate
Net
Changes in interest income
Total loans
$
476
$
437
$
913
$
9,669
$
(8,607
)
$
1,062
$
8,588
$
(6,139
)
$
2,449
Taxable investment securities
(2
)
(65
)
(67
)
166
(285
)
(119
)
(140
)
(324
)
(464
)
Nontaxable investment securities
81
(64
)
17
96
(67
)
29
66
(18
)
48
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
(45
)
(44
)
(89
)
48
(82
)
(34
)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents
4
—
4
206
(232
)
(26
)
137
(185
)
(48
)
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
12
(21
)
(9
)
28
(49
)
(21
)
11
(62
)
(51
)
Total changes in interest income
571
287
858
10,120
(9,284
)
836
8,710
(6,810
)
1,900
Changes in interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
227
(332
)
(105
)
838
(938
)
(100
)
553
(130
)
423
Savings deposits
73
(97
)
(24
)
189
(355
)
(166
)
41
(484
)
(443
)
Time deposits
(83
)
(171
)
(254
)
(240
)
(400
)
(640
)
(592
)
(713
)
(1,305
)
Borrowed funds
103
(149
)
(46
)
914
(1,003
)
(89
)
646
(838
)
(192
)
Total changes in interest expense
320
(749
)
(429
)
1,701
(2,696
)
(995
)
648
(2,165
)
(1,517
)
Net change in net interest income (FTE)
$
251
$
1,036
$
1,287
$
8,419
$
(6,588
)
$
1,831
$
8,062
$
(4,645
)
$
3,417
Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Total earning assets
3.97
%
3.94
%
4.47
%
4.66
%
4.85
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
0.63
%
0.91
%
1.28
%
1.36
%
1.42
%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)
3.58
%
3.37
%
3.61
%
3.75
%
3.91
%
Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Interest income
$
12,070
$
11,215
$
11,070
$
11,076
$
11,240
FTE adjustment
21
18
17
17
15
Total interest income (FTE)
12,091
11,233
11,087
11,093
11,255
Total interest expense
1,189
1,618
2,145
2,158
2,184
Net interest income (FTE)
$
10,902
$
9,615
$
8,942
$
8,935
$
9,071
Noninterest Income
Quarter to Date
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
$
3,130
$
2,644
$
970
$
650
$
665
Net mortgage servicing rights income
559
(163
)
(50
)
130
142
Trust and investment services
464
321
389
337
395
ATM and debit card income
460
394
355
399
418
Mortgage servicing fees
293
270
262
256
243
Service charges on deposit accounts
177
119
219
245
239
Change in fair value of equity investments
2
7
749
(5
)
16
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit
—
173
—
—
—
Net gain on sales of commercial loans
—
—
668
—
—
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
(66
)
1,225
833
—
—
Other income and fees
140
302
118
117
144
Total noninterest income
$
5,159
$
5,292
$
4,513
$
2,129
$
2,262
Year to Date September 30
Variance
2020
2019
Amount
%
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans
$
6,744
$
1,282
$
5,462
426.05
%
Net mortgage servicing rights income
346
493
(147
)
(29.82
)
%
Trust and investment services
1,174
1,182
(8
)
(0.68
)
%
ATM and debit card income
1,209
1,182
27
2.28
%
Mortgage servicing fees
825
684
141
20.61
%
Service charges on deposit accounts
515
695
(180
)
(25.90
)
%
Change in fair value of equity investments
758
51
707
1386.27
%
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit
173
—
173
N/M
Net gain on sales of commercial loans
668
—
668
N/M
Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments
1,992
—
1,992
N/M
Other income and fees
560
465
95
20.43
%
Total noninterest income
$
14,964
$
6,034
$
8,930
147.99
%
Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During 2019, and throughout 2020, the interest rate environment was very advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing. While the interest rate environment is historically attractive for residential mortgage origination, the uncertainty that many consumers are facing due to the COVID-19 global pandemic is expected to reduce residential mortgage originations. As such, gains from the sales of mortgage loans are expected to decline in future periods.
Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Corporation recognized a reduction in MSR impairment of $222 as mortgage rates stabilized.
Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. The wealth management component is strongly correlated to changes in the stock market and as such, can vary from period to period. Trust and investment services income is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.
ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.
Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to continue to increase throughout the year.
Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a shift of customer demand toward deposit accounts with no or reduced service charges, as well as a temporary reduction in fees charged due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, an equity position held by the Corporation was bought out through an acquisition, resulting in a recognized gain of $732. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales throughout the remainder of 2020.
Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits for the remainder of 2020.
Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation continually analyzes its commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.
On January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted SAB 109. The Corporation now recognizes the value of servicing at the time of commitment, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $78 at January 1, 2020. The Corporation also elected the fair value option for its residential mortgage loans HFS on January 1, 2020, which resulted in an increase in retained earnings of $436. Pursuant to this adoption, changes in the fair value of mortgage banking instruments and loans held for sale are included in noninterest income. Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments will fluctuate with the Corporation's residential mortgage loan originations and interest rate fluctuations. As mortgage loan originations are expected to decline, the change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments is expected to decrease throughout the remainder of 2020.
Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2020.
Noninterest Expenses
Quarter to Date
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Total compensation
$
4,531
$
4,252
$
4,248
$
4,037
$
3,530
Furniture and equipment
614
618
610
575
497
Professional services
524
571
522
582
494
Data processing
503
535
442
362
405
Occupancy
491
435
476
467
444
Loan and collection
292
229
162
203
120
Advertising and promotional
284
255
252
232
222
ATM and debit card
109
92
108
98
109
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
91
90
90
113
112
Telephone and communication
91
86
96
115
110
FDIC insurance premiums
55
59
55
6
20
Other general and administrative
633
587
625
625
545
Total noninterest expenses
$
8,218
$
7,809
$
7,686
$
7,415
$
6,608
Year to Date September 30
Variance
2020
2019
Amount
%
Total compensation
$
13,031
$
10,909
$
2,122
19.45
%
Furniture and equipment
1,842
1,423
419
29.44
%
Professional services
1,617
1,378
239
17.34
%
Data processing
1,480
1,054
426
40.42
%
Occupancy
1,402
1,307
95
7.27
%
Loan and collection
683
349
334
95.70
%
Advertising and promotional
791
676
115
17.01
%
ATM and debit card
309
304
5
1.64
%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
271
338
(67
)
(19.82
)
%
Telephone and communication
273
329
(56
)
(17.02
)
%
FDIC insurance premiums
169
138
31
22.46
%
Other general and administrative
1,845
1,603
242
15.10
%
Total noninterest expenses
$
23,713
$
19,808
$
3,905
19.71
%
Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period.
Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.
Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.
Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2020 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.
Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans, as well as expenses related to OREO. The increase in expenses is a direct result of increased loan volume, as the current low interest rate environment has been attractive for borrowers. The Corporation may experience an increase in these expenses throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.
Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loans and deposit accounts. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels for the remainder of 2020 as a result of the Corporation's re-branding strategy.
ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout the remainder of 2020.
Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2020.
Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to maintain current levels for the remainder of 2020.
FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums decreased significantly in 2019 due to a Small Bank Assessment Credit issued by the FDIC in the second quarter of 2019. The credit was fully applied during the first quarter of 2020. The Corporation expects FDIC insurance premiums to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2020.
Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are individually significant. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.
Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,032
$
35,190
$
71,140
$
46,803
$
37,572
Total investment securities
78,179
75,526
76,312
61,621
62,351
Loans held-for-sale
34,833
46,354
21,154
19,491
15,111
Gross loans
1,060,885
1,044,564
865,577
870,555
826,597
Less allowance for loan losses
10,100
8,991
7,250
5,813
5,413
Net loans
1,050,785
1,035,573
858,327
864,742
821,184
All other assets
46,016
45,051
44,247
42,102
41,828
Total assets
$
1,284,845
$
1,237,694
$
1,071,180
$
1,034,759
$
978,046
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total deposits
$
1,061,470
$
1,018,287
$
883,837
$
863,102
$
801,101
Total borrowed funds
96,217
96,217
71,500
61,500
69,000
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
13,077
14,221
11,015
8,713
8,803
Total liabilities
1,170,764
1,128,725
966,352
933,315
878,904
Total shareholders' equity
114,081
108,969
104,828
101,444
99,142
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,284,845
$
1,237,694
$
1,071,180
$
1,034,759
$
978,046
9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020
9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,842
113.22
%
$
37,460
99.70
%
Total investment securities
2,653
3.51
%
15,828
25.39
%
Loans held-for-sale
(11,521
)
(24.85
)
%
19,722
130.51
%
Gross loans
16,321
1.56
%
234,288
28.34
%
Less allowance for loan losses
1,109
12.33
%
4,687
86.59
%
Net loans
15,212
1.47
%
229,601
27.96
%
All other assets
965
2.14
%
4,188
10.01
%
Total assets
$
47,151
3.81
%
$
306,799
31.37
%
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total deposits
$
43,183
4.24
%
$
260,369
32.50
%
Total borrowed funds
—
—
%
27,217
39.44
%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
(1,144
)
(8.04
)
%
4,274
48.55
%
Total liabilities
42,039
1.96
%
291,860
17.37
%
Total shareholders' equity
5,112
4.69
%
14,939
15.07
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
47,151
3.81
%
$
306,799
31.37
%
Cash and cash equivalents
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Cash and cash equivalents
Noninterest bearing
$
22,108
$
20,369
$
33,312
$
17,754
$
21,808
Interest bearing
52,924
14,821
37,828
6,049
6,764
Federal funds sold
—
—
—
23,000
9,000
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,032
$
35,190
$
71,140
$
46,803
$
37,572
9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020
9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
Cash and cash equivalents
Noninterest bearing
$
1,739
8.54
%
$
300
1.38
%
Interest bearing
38,103
257.09
%
46,160
682.44
%
Federal funds sold
—
N/M
(9,000
)
(100.00
)
%
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,842
113.22
%
$
37,460
99.70
%
Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts.
Primary and secondary liquidity sources
While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,032
$
35,190
$
71,140
$
46,803
$
37,572
Unpledged investment securities
58,739
52,647
51,889
40,094
40,675
FHLB borrowing availability
97,500
97,500
42,500
52,500
45,000
Federal funds purchased lines of credit
21,500
21,500
17,500
17,500
17,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
10,000
PPPLF
206,343
202,184
—
—
—
Total liquidity sources
$
469,114
$
419,021
$
193,029
$
166,897
$
150,747
Total investment securities
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Available-for-sale
U.S. Government and federal agency
$
19,311
$
21,339
$
23,610
$
18,867
$
22,854
State and municipal
15,729
14,115
10,657
10,691
10,194
Mortgage backed residential
20,886
12,335
10,176
10,748
6,227
Certificates of deposit
5,921
6,665
8,644
6,659
7,155
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
11,141
15,736
18,288
9,527
10,826
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities
2,099
2,242
1,735
1,092
1,048
Total available-for-sale
75,087
72,432
73,110
57,584
58,304
Held-to-maturity state and municipal
1,977
1,981
2,091
2,096
2,100
Equity securities
1,115
1,113
1,111
1,941
1,947
Total investment securities
$
78,179
$
75,526
$
76,312
$
61,621
$
62,351
9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020
9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
Available-for-sale
U.S. Government and federal agency
$
(2,028
)
(9.50
)
%
$
(3,543
)
(15.50
)
%
State and municipal
1,614
11.43
%
5,535
54.30
%
Mortgage backed residential
8,551
69.32
%
14,659
235.41
%
Certificates of deposit
(744
)
(11.16
)
%
(1,234
)
(17.25
)
%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
(4,595
)
(29.20
)
%
315
2.91
%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities
(143
)
(6.38
)
%
1,051
100.29
%
Total available-for-sale
2,655
3.67
%
16,783
28.79
%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal
(4
)
(0.20
)
%
(123
)
(5.86
)
%
Equity securities
2
0.18
%
(832
)
(42.73
)
%
Total investment securities
$
2,653
3.51
%
$
15,828
25.39
%
The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:
Maturing
Due in One Year or Less
After One Year But Within Five Years
After Five Years But Within Ten Years
After Ten Years
Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities
Total
U.S. Government and federal agency
$
16,380
$
2,931
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
19,311
State and municipal
2,509
6,049
5,089
2,082
—
15,729
Mortgage backed residential
—
—
—
—
20,886
20,886
Certificates of deposit
1,731
4,190
—
—
—
5,921
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
—
—
—
—
11,141
11,141
Total amortized cost
$
20,620
$
13,170
$
5,089
$
2,082
$
32,027
$
72,988
Fair value
$
20,757
$
14,024
$
5,308
$
2,375
$
32,623
$
75,087
The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2020 were as follows:
Maturing
Due in One Year or Less
After One Year But Within Five Years
After Five Years But Within Ten Years
After Ten Years
Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities
Total
State and municipal
$
414
$
1,113
$
370
$
80
$
—
$
1,977
Fair value
$
419
$
1,160
$
398
$
86
$
—
$
2,063
Throughout 2019, yields on bonds that met the Corporation's investment standards declined significantly. As such, the Corporation did not replace the majority of maturing investments in 2019. However, an influx of liquidity in late 2019 and into 2020 led the Corporation to make investment security purchases in order to stabilize net interest margin and generate additional net interest income. Total investment securities are expected to grow with overall balance sheet growth as it is an important source of liquidity and consistent earnings. The following table summarizes information as of September 30, 2020 for investment securities purchased YTD:
Book Value
Fully Taxable Equivalent Weighted Average Yield
U.S. Government and federal agency
$
10,388
0.46
%
State and municipal
6,274
1.72
%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies
7,103
1.59
%
Certificates of deposit
496
1.01
%
Mortgage backed residential
13,176
1.26
%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal
—
—
%
Total
$
37,437
1.17
%
Loans held-for-sale
Loans HFS represent the balance of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market. As residential mortgage activity is likely to decrease throughout the remainder of 2020, the balance of loans HFS will also likely decline.
During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation opted to recognize loans HFS at fair value which represents the price at which the loans could be sold in the principal market at the measurement date.
Loans and allowance for loan losses
The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Commercial
$
271,113
$
260,440
$
67,731
$
71,689
$
63,747
Commercial real estate
483,275
469,039
462,561
455,289
420,127
Total commercial loans
754,388
729,479
530,292
526,978
483,874
Residential mortgage
261,375
268,295
285,392
292,946
291,401
Home equity
39,456
40,114
43,222
41,987
43,061
Total residential real estate loans
300,831
308,409
328,614
334,933
334,462
Consumer
5,666
6,676
6,671
8,644
8,261
Gross loans
1,060,885
1,044,564
865,577
870,555
826,597
Allowance for loan losses
(10,100
)
(8,991
)
(7,250
)
(5,813
)
(5,413
)
Loans, net
$
1,050,785
$
1,035,573
$
858,327
$
864,742
$
821,184
9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020
9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
Commercial
$
10,673
4.10
%
$
207,366
325.30
%
Commercial real estate
14,236
3.04
%
63,148
15.03
%
Total commercial loans
24,909
3.41
%
270,514
55.91
%
Residential mortgage
(6,920
)
(2.58
)
%
(30,026
)
(10.30
)
%
Home equity
(658
)
(1.64
)
%
(3,605
)
(8.37
)
%
Total residential real estate loans
(7,578
)
(2.46
)
%
(33,631
)
(10.06
)
%
Consumer
(1,010
)
(15.13
)
%
(2,595
)
(31.41
)
%
Gross loans
16,321
1.56
%
234,288
28.34
%
Allowance for loan losses
(1,109
)
12.33
%
(4,687
)
86.59
%
Loans, net
$
15,212
1.47
%
$
229,601
27.96
%
The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment
Commercial
$
270,174
$
259,384
$
66,524
$
70,322
$
61,970
Commercial real estate
469,353
452,084
446,713
436,626
400,470
Residential mortgage
257,395
263,997
280,265
286,635
285,499
Home equity
37,022
37,663
40,459
39,023
39,586
Consumer
5,477
6,445
6,391
8,330
7,902
Subtotal
1,039,421
1,019,573
840,352
840,936
795,427
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment
Commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
2,204
3,290
1,658
1,668
1,677
Residential mortgage
655
663
672
1,362
631
Home equity
—
—
—
—
240
Consumer
3
3
5
—
—
Subtotal
2,862
3,956
2,335
3,030
2,548
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment
Commercial
910
1,057
1,204
1,362
1,753
Commercial real estate
11,368
13,293
13,630
16,346
17,194
Residential mortgage
2,335
2,683
3,459
3,911
4,139
Home equity
2,415
2,432
2,743
2,943
3,213
Consumer
185
226
273
314
358
Subtotal
17,213
19,691
21,309
24,876
26,657
Acquired loans individually evaluated for impairment
Commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
—
—
—
—
—
Residential mortgage
55
—
58
58
61
Home equity
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Subtotal
55
—
58
58
61
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality
Commercial
29
(1
)
3
5
24
Commercial real estate
350
372
560
649
786
Residential mortgage
935
952
938
980
1,071
Home equity
19
19
20
21
22
Consumer
1
2
2
—
1
Subtotal
1,334
1,344
1,523
1,655
1,904
Gross Loans
$
1,060,885
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
$
870,555
$
826,597
Total originated loans
$
1,042,283
$
1,023,529
$
842,687
$
843,966
$
797,975
Total acquired loans
18,602
21,035
22,890
26,589
28,622
Gross loans
$
1,060,885
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
$
870,555
$
826,597
The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Originated loans collectively evaluated for impairment
Commercial
$
632
$
535
$
478
$
358
$
301
Commercial real estate
5,113
4,564
3,609
2,790
2,539
Residential mortgage
3,281
3,080
2,442
1,917
1,820
Home equity
416
353
280
195
198
Consumer
101
102
89
87
87
Subtotal
9,543
8,634
6,898
5,347
4,945
Originated loans individually evaluated for impairment
Commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
289
100
111
127
26
Residential mortgage
5
5
6
128
27
Home equity
—
—
—
—
213
Consumer
3
3
5
—
—
Subtotal
297
108
122
255
266
Acquired loans collectively evaluated for impairment
Commercial
1
1
1
1
2
Commercial real estate
7
9
7
5
5
Residential mortgage
9
9
9
8
9
Home equity
18
15
14
12
13
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Subtotal
35
34
31
26
29
Acquired loans with deteriorated credit quality
Commercial
—
—
—
—
—
Commercial real estate
32
22
39
34
31
Residential mortgage
189
189
156
147
137
Home equity
4
4
4
4
5
Consumer
—
—
—
—
—
Subtotal
225
215
199
185
173
Allowance for loan losses
$
10,100
$
8,991
$
7,250
$
5,813
$
5,413
Total originated loans
$
9,840
$
8,742
$
7,020
$
5,602
$
5,211
Total acquired loans
260
249
230
211
202
Allowance for loan losses
$
10,100
$
8,991
$
7,250
$
5,813
$
5,413
Commercial
$
633
$
536
$
479
$
359
$
303
Commercial real estate
5,441
4,695
3,766
2,956
2,601
Residential mortgage
3,484
3,283
2,613
2,200
1,993
Home equity
438
372
298
211
429
Consumer
104
105
94
87
87
Allowance for loan losses
$
10,100
$
8,991
$
7,250
$
5,813
$
5,413
The following table summarizes the Corporation's current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Accruing interest
Current
$
1,058,437
$
1,042,589
$
862,581
$
867,901
$
824,587
Past due 30-89 days
1,703
948
2,152
1,213
1,089
Past due 90 days or more
86
361
166
239
209
Total accruing interest
1,060,226
1,043,898
864,899
869,353
825,885
Nonaccrual
659
666
678
1,202
712
Total loans
$
1,060,885
$
1,044,564
$
865,577
$
870,555
$
826,597
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status
$
2,448
$
1,975
$
2,996
$
2,654
$
2,010
The following table summarizes the Corporation's nonperforming assets as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Nonaccrual loans
$
659
$
666
$
678
$
1,202
$
712
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
86
361
166
239
209
Total nonperforming loans
745
1,027
844
1,441
921
Other real estate owned
—
—
400
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
745
$
1,027
$
1,244
$
1,441
$
921
The following table summarizes the Corporation's primary asset quality measures as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Nonperforming loans to gross loans
0.07
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.17
%
0.11
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans
0.95
%
0.86
%
0.84
%
0.67
%
0.65
%
The following table summarizes the balance of net unamortized discounts on purchased loans as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Net unamortized discount on purchased loans
$
877
$
1,058
$
1,233
$
1,462
$
1,626
As outlined in the preceding tables, the Corporation has grown its loan portfolio over the past 12 months with most of the growth coming in the form of commercial and commercial real estate loans. Despite the significant growth, the Corporation has not relaxed its underwriting standards. Included in the increase in commercial loans were $211,060 of PPP loans.
Despite historically strong credit quality indicators, there continues to be significant uncertainty surrounding the overall impact of COVID-19 on the loan portfolio. This uncertainty resulted in the Corporation increasing the ALLL by $4,287, or 73.75%, since December 31, 2019. Management will continue to monitor the loan portfolio to ensure that the ALLL remains at an appropriate level.
The following table summarizes the average loan size as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Commercial
$
166
$
171
$
214
$
228
$
204
Commercial real estate
672
654
644
641
605
Total commercial loans
321
325
513
514
481
Residential mortgage
180
177
194
198
200
Home equity
45
45
46
44
45
Total residential real estate loans
129
128
137
138
139
Consumer
22
25
26
32
31
Gross loans
$
215
$
213
$
234
$
234
$
225
COVID-19, CARES Act and SBA activity
The communities which the Corporation serves were not immune to the fallout of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Corporation has committed significant efforts to work with customers through temporary loan modifications and participation in the PPP loan program through the SBA.
The Corporation considers the modification type on a loan-by-loan basis. Most modifications for loans held within the Corporation's loan portfolio resulted in the deferment of principal and interest payments for 3 months.
In regards to commercial loan modifications, loan officers are contacting the borrowers to determine an appropriate strategy for the next 3 months. If an additional 3 months of principal deferral is warranted, the Corporation is generally collecting accrued interest.
Portfolio residential mortgage loans may have their deferral extended an additional 3 months if the borrower is experiencing a hardship. If the borrower has an escrow established, the Corporation is generally continuing to collect escrow payments.
The Corporation also provides a variety of accommodations for loans that the Corporation services for FHLMC including providing mortgage forbearance for up to 12 months, waiving assessments of penalties and late fees, halting foreclosure actions and evictions, and offering loan modification options that lower payments or keep payments the same after the forbearance period.
The table below outlines the COVID-19 related loan modifications granted by the Corporation as of September 30, 2020:
Number of Modifications
Outstanding Balance
Commercial
11
$
3,020
Commercial real estate
30
24,169
Total commercial loan modifications
41
27,189
Portfolio residential mortgage loans
92
20,591
Home equity
11
645
Total residential real estate loan modifications
103
21,236
Consumer
3
25
Total portfolio modifications
147
$
48,450
Residential mortgage loans serviced for FHLMC
101
$
20,195
The Corporation was extremely active in participating in the PPP loan program. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation funded 1,370 loans with outstanding balances totaling $211,060. The SBA is expected to begin processing applications for forgiveness of PPP loans in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The Corporation generated $6,738 in fees from the SBA through the PPP loan program. The income will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans, which were originated with 24 and 60 month terms. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation has recognized $2,361 in income, with $4,377 remaining as unearned income.
All other assets
The following tables outline the composition and changes in other assets as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Premises and equipment, net
$
15,267
$
15,323
$
15,533
$
15,245
$
15,443
Corporate owned life insurance
10,225
10,115
10,380
10,316
10,248
Accrued interest receivable
5,645
5,266
3,124
2,877
2,954
Mortgage servicing rights
4,376
3,816
3,980
4,030
3,900
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
3,488
3,488
3,150
3,150
3,150
Goodwill
3,219
3,219
3,219
3,219
3,219
Derivatives
1,772
1,311
1,063
125
172
Core deposit intangibles
632
722
812
902
1,015
Right-of-use assets
387
409
432
475
105
Other real estate owned
—
—
400
—
—
Other assets
1,005
1,382
2,154
1,763
1,622
All other assets
$
46,016
$
45,051
$
44,247
$
42,102
$
41,828
9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020
9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
Premises and equipment, net
$
(56
)
(0.37
)
%
$
(176
)
(1.14
)
%
Corporate owned life insurance
110
1.09
%
(23
)
(0.22
)
%
Accrued interest receivable
379
7.20
%
2,691
91.10
%
Mortgage servicing rights
560
14.68
%
476
12.21
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
—
—
%
338
10.73
%
Goodwill
—
—
%
—
—
%
Derivatives
461
35.16
%
1,600
930.23
%
Core deposit intangibles
(90
)
(12.47
)
%
(383
)
(37.73
)
%
Right-of-use assets
(22
)
(5.38
)
%
282
268.57
%
Other real estate owned
—
N/M
—
N/M
Other assets
(377
)
(27.28
)
%
(617
)
(38.04
)
%
All other assets
$
965
2.14
%
$
4,188
10.01
%
MSR are servicing assets that are recognized from the sales of mortgage loans. A portion of the cost of originating the loan is allocated to the servicing right based on relative fair value. The increase in MSR is due to the increased volume of residential mortgage loan sales. The Corporation expects MSR to stabilize, as residential real estate lending is expected to decline throughout the remainder of 2020.
Derivatives are used in the process of hedging the Corporation's mortgage banking activities. The derivatives are recorded at fair value. The Corporation does not expect significant growth in derivatives as residential real estate lending is expected to tighten throughout the remainder of 2020.
Right-of-use assets were established pursuant to the adoption of ASU 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)", on January 1, 2019. Right-of-use assets are recognized at the lease commencement date based on the estimated present value of the lease payments over the lease term, for leases that are longer than 12 months.
Total deposits
The following tables outline the composition and changes in the deposit portfolio as of:
9/30/2020
6/30/2020
3/31/2020
12/31/2019
9/30/2019
Noninterest bearing demand
$
391,706
$
383,452
$
281,848
$
260,503
$
253,784
Interest bearing
Savings
269,051
245,957
215,748
215,218
213,494
Money market demand
99,252
90,504
79,070
88,350
80,873
NOW
120,681
122,477
83,910
75,976
39,286
Time deposits
180,780
175,897
223,261
223,055
213,664
Total deposits
$
1,061,470
$
1,018,287
$
883,837
$
863,102
$
801,101
9/30/2020 vs 6/30/2020
9/30/2020 vs 9/30/2019
Variance
Variance
Amount
%
Amount
%
Noninterest bearing demand
$
8,254
2.15
%
$
137,922
54.35
%
Interest bearing
Savings
23,094
9.39
%
55,557
26.02
%
Money market demand
8,748
9.67
%
18,379
22.73
%
NOW
(1,796
)
(1.47
)
%
81,395
207.19
%
Time deposits
4,883
2.78
%
(32,884
)
(15.39
)
%
Total deposits
$
43,183
4.24
%
$
260,369
32.50
%
The Corporation has continued its focus of growing non-contractual deposits while supplementing funding with time deposits. The Corporation has been able to drive this meaningful increase through enhanced organic growth strategies. The Corporation will continue to monitor deposit growth and adjust interest rates in order to minimize downward pressure on margins.
Schedule of time deposit maturities
The following table summarizes the contractual maturities of the time deposits as of September 30, 2020:
Maturity Buckets
3 Months or Less
3 to 6 Months
6 to 9 Months
9 to 12 Months
Beyond 12 Months
Balance
$
68,508
$
37,360
$
13,078
$
29,961
$
31,873
Weighted average yield
1.07
%
1.07
%
1.48
%
0.81
%
1.17
%
Cumulative Maturities
3 Months or Less
Up to 6 Months
Up to 9 Months
Up to 12 Months
Total
Balance
$
68,508
$
105,868
$
118,946
$
148,907
$
180,780
Weighted average yield
1.07
%
1.07
%
1.12
%
1.06
%
1.08
%
The repricing of time deposits will have a significant impact on their weighted average yield. Current rates offered by the Corporation have time deposit rates ranging from 0.05% to 0.55% depending on the term and opening balance.
Total borrowed funds
The following tables outline the composition and changes in borrowed funds as of: