Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 21,419 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 1, 2024, up to and including August 2, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
August 1, 2024
3,915
218.1046
XDOT
August 1, 2024
2,100
216.1933
INET
August 1, 2024
100
222.3100
EPRL
August 1, 2024
591
217.2519
ARCA
August 1, 2024
988
216.1638
EDGX
August 1, 2024
800
216.0663
MEMX
August 1, 2024
700
215.0414
BATS
August 1, 2024
200
215.3200
NQPX
August 2, 2024
6,509
204.4553
XDOT
August 2, 2024
200
205.1950
MEMX
August 2, 2024
1,200
203.7908
BATS
August 2, 2024
1,500
204.3833
INET
August 2, 2024
1,416
203.8921
ARCA
August 2, 2024
900
203.9033
EDGX
August 2, 2024
100
203.2900
NQPX
August 2, 2024
200
203.6850
XPER
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 21,419.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 201,321,834. The figure of 201,321,834 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240807600269/en/