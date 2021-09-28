Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Ferguson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WOS   JE00BJVNSS43

FERGUSON PLC

(WOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Global markets live: Airbus, Merck, Geely, Toyota, Activision Blizzard...

09/28/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Every day, the Marketscreener team compiles and summarizes the most important news related to listed companies around the world.

 

 

 

  • Airbus is discussing with Chinese authorities the certification of the A220.
  • Sanofi announces positive interim phase I/II results for its first mRNA-based vaccine candidate, but will not advance it to phase III due to timing issues.
  • Merck & Co is to buy Acceleron Pharma for $11 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • Ford and SK Innovation are investing $11.4 billion in four battery and electric vehicle plants in the US.
  • Google is challenging a €4.3 billion fine in the EU courts.
  • Glencore resumes talks to sell Australian copper mine, AFR reports.
  • Geely begins mass production of commercial satellites.
  • Novozymes plans to double revenue by 2030 through a new organic growth strategy.
  • Vista offers to buy Blue Prism at GBp 1125 a share.
  • A.P. Møller - Maersk has sold its Maersk Container Industry reefer business to China International Marine Containers for $987m.
  • Endeavor bought OpenBet from Scientific Games for $1.2 billion.
  • Toyota to complete a 5-for-1 stock split.
  • Activision Blizzard creates a fund for victims of harassment.
  • Hedge fund Starboard owns over 8% of Huntsman.
  • ABB collaborates with Chinese hydrogen producer Peric.
  • 39 Vale miners are trapped in a mine in Ontario.
  • Xiaomi hires third-party expert to assess Lithuania's censorship claims.

© MarketScreener.com 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S -1.75% 18475 Delayed Quote.38.32%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -1.70% 118.54 Delayed Quote.10.13%
ACCELERON PHARMA INC. 2.25% 182.932 Delayed Quote.39.81%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 0.93% 75.59 Delayed Quote.-19.14%
AIRBUS SE -3.14% 113.56 Real-time Quote.30.59%
ALPHABET INC. -3.79% 2712.55 Delayed Quote.60.98%
BLUE PRISM GROUP PLC -3.53% 1146 Delayed Quote.-30.87%
COMCAST CORPORATION -1.23% 55.19 Delayed Quote.7.42%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.73% 509.37 Delayed Quote.-2.85%
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 3.08% 27.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC. 3.75% 382.965 Delayed Quote.12.11%
FERGUSON PLC -2.38% 10290 Delayed Quote.18.36%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 1.77% 14.3781 Delayed Quote.61.09%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.28% 22.45 End-of-day quote.-15.28%
HUNTSMAN CORPORATION 7.00% 30.005 Delayed Quote.7.04%
IHS MARKIT LTD. -5.18% 115.99 Delayed Quote.36.55%
MERCK & CO., INC. -0.56% 73.115 Delayed Quote.-10.32%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. -2.49% 73.24 Delayed Quote.0.00%
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS 0.37% 10.78 Real-time Quote.49.17%
PFIZER, INC. -1.81% 42.77 Delayed Quote.19.37%
S&P 500 -1.77% 4360.02 Delayed Quote.18.62%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.84% 164.31 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 -0.52% 658.2739 Delayed Quote.20.66%
SANOFI -0.34% 81.83 Real-time Quote.4.35%
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION 1.86% 83.32 Delayed Quote.99.93%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 3.78% 261000 End-of-day quote.37.37%
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC. 9.17% 122.41 Delayed Quote.18.01%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.00% 9670 End-of-day quote.18.07%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.53% 2077 End-of-day quote.30.51%
VALNEVA SE -0.39% 12.93 Real-time Quote.67.35%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 0.69% 21.9 End-of-day quote.-34.04%
All news about FERGUSON PLC
11:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Merck, Geely, Toyota, Activision Blizzard...
08:02aFERGUSON : IFRS to US GAAP conversion presentation
PU
06:12aFERGUSON : STRONG PROFIT GROWTH DEMONSTRATES THE AGILITY OF OUR BUSINESS MODEL (Form 6-K)
PU
02:41aFERGUSON : FY21 Profit Soars On Strong Trading
MT
02:38aFerguson Fiscal Year 2021 Pretax Profit Rose; Expects Fiscal Year 2022 2nd Half Taperin..
DJ
09/27FERGUSON : Citigroup Keeps Ferguson At Neutral, Boosts PT
MT
09/14FERGUSON : Notice of forthcoming event (Form 6-K)
PU
08/31FERGUSON : JPMorgan Raises Ferguson PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
08/27FERGUSON : DIRECTOR DECLARATION (Form 6-K)
PU
08/04FERGUSON : FORM 6-K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERGUSON PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 608 M - -
Net income 2021 1 329 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 2,93%
Capitalization 31 908 M 31 926 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart FERGUSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferguson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 144,07 $
Average target price 147,42 $
Spread / Average Target 2,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Scott Brundage Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Tessa Elizabeth Bamford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERGUSON PLC18.36%31 926
REECE LIMITED31.01%9 124
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.25.06%3 520
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY17.91%2 217
GMS INC.56.40%2 057
SIG PLC56.29%797