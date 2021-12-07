Ferguson : Announcement sent to the London Stock Exchange on December 7, 2021, titled “Results for the three months ended October 31, 2021” - Form 6-K 12/07/2021 | 06:22am EST Send by mail :

CORE STRENGTHS DRIVE STRONG PERFORMANCE US$ (In millions, except per share amounts) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Reported1 Adjusted2 Reported1 Adjusted2 Reported Adjusted Net sales 6,803 6,803 5,372 5,372 +26.6 % +26.6 % Gross margin 31.3% 31.3% 29.6% 29.6% +1.7 % +1.7 % Operating profit 739 767 450 484 +64.2 % +58.5 % Operating margin 10.9% 11.3% 8.4% 9.0% +2.5 % +2.3 % Earnings per share - diluted 2.40 2.50 1.40 1.52 +71.4 % +64.5 % Adjusted EBITDA 814 524 +55.3 % Net debt2 : Adjusted EBITDA 0.6x 0.5x First quarter highlights - Supportive end markets and continued market share gains drove substantial sales growth. -Price inflation increased to low teens in the quarter. - Ability to manage price inflation along with good cost control generated particularly strong profit growth. - Completed four acquisitions since the start of the fiscal year with annualized revenues of $125 million. - Completed $97 million of the $1 billion share buy back program. Kevin Murphy, Group Chief Executive, commented: "Our associates have continued to drive strong market share gains while navigating industry supply chain pressures, delivering particularly strong profit growth. We are pleased with earnings growth that significantly outpaced revenue growth to generate strong operating leverage, demonstrating the agility of our business model. Our balance sheet remains strong as we continue to invest in inventory availability to service our customers and return capital to shareholders through the ongoing share buy back program. "Since the start of the second quarter, Ferguson has generated revenue growth similar to that of Q1 2022. We continue to expect a tapering of growth in the second half on tougher prior year comparatives and we remain mindful that the recent tailwinds from inflation on gross margins will likely moderate, although the timing and extent remain uncertain. Given the strong momentum in the business and the agility of our business model, our full year expectations have increased."

1 The results are presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP on a continuing operations basis. 2 Ferguson plc (the "Company") uses certain non-GAAP measures, which are not defined or specified under U.S. GAAP, to provide additional helpful information. These measures are not considered a substitute for U.S. GAAP and are consistent with how business performance is planned, reported and assessed internally by management and the Board. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations."



Summary of financial results

Net sales of $6,803 million were 26.6% ahead of last year, 24.5% higher on an organic basis with 1.8% from acquisitions and a further 0.3% from the impact of foreign exchange. Inflation in the first quarter was in the low teens.

Gross margins of 31.3% were 170 basis points ahead of last year driven primarily by our ability to service customers while managing price inflation, enabled by the hard work of our sales associates and the strength of our supply chain. Operating expenses continued to be well controlled as we focused on productivity and efficiencies while investing in our talented associates, supply chain capabilities and technology program.

Reported operating profit was $739 million (adjusted operating profit: $767 million), 64.2% ahead of last year (adjusted operating profit growth: 58.5%) as strong revenue, gross margin expansion and good cost control led to strong operating leverage.

Earnings per share on a diluted basis was $2.40 (adjusted earnings per share - diluted: $2.50), an increase of 71.4% (adjusted earnings per share - diluted growth: 64.5%) with the increase due to the strength of the profit performance in the period and the lower share count arising from share buy back programs.

USA

The US business grew net sales by 27.1% which comprised 25.2% organic growth and a further 1.9% from acquisitions. Price inflation was in the low teens during the quarter.

Residential end markets, which comprise just over half of our US revenue, remained robust in the first quarter. New residential housing starts and permits continued to grow in the quarter, as did residential repair, maintenance and improvement ("RMI") which performed strongly. Overall, Ferguson's residential revenue grew by approximately 24% in the first quarter.

Non-residential end markets saw strong growth as increased demand lapped weaker comparators. Our non-residential revenue grew by approximately 31% in the first quarter with leading non-residential economic indicators strengthening in recent months.

Adjusted operating profit was strong at $752 million, $280 million ahead of last year, driven by excellent revenue growth, expansion in gross margins and strong operating leverage.

We completed two acquisitions during the quarter, Sunstate Meter & Supply, a waterworks meter distributor serving the Florida municipal market, and Meyer Appliance, a high-end appliance showroom serving consumers, builders and designers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Subsequent to the quarter end, we acquired Safe Step California, an independent dealer licensed to sell and install our Safe Step products in California and Nevada, and RP Lighting & Fans, an own brand distributor based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

2

Canada

Net sales grew by 19.6% with inflation of high single digits. Organic revenue grew by 13.9% with a further 5.7% of growth due to the impact of foreign exchange rates. Residential end markets saw good growth and non-residential markets returned to growth. Adjusted operating profit of $34 million grew by 47.8%, significantly outpacing revenue growth as a result of good operating leverage.

Financial position and corporate updates

Net debt at October 31, 2021 was $1,442 million and during the quarter we completed $97 million of the $1 billion share buy back announced on September 28, 2021. Since the end of the quarter, we have purchased a further $126 million of the buy back program through December 3, 2021.

Following shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting, the final dividend of 166.5 cents per share, amounting to approximately $368 million, will be paid to shareholders on December 10, 2021.

The shareholder vote on U.S. primary listing remains on track for Spring 2022.

There have been no other significant changes to the financial position of the Company.

Outlook Since the start of the second quarter, Ferguson has generated revenue growth similar to that of Q1 2022. We continue to expect a tapering of growth in the second half on tougher prior year comparatives and we remain mindful that the recent tailwinds from inflation on gross margins will likely moderate, although the timing and extent remain uncertain. Given the strong momentum in the business and the agility of our business model, our full year expectations have increased. 3



Ferguson is a leading value-added distributor in North America, providing products, expertise and solutions to make customers' projects better. From underground infrastructure to plumbing, appliances, lighting, HVAC, commercial mechanical and more, Ferguson simplifies the life of the project. Revenue for the year ended July 31, 2021, was $22.8 billion. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the company is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

6





Ferguson plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts) Three months ended October 31, 2021 20201 Net sales $ 6,803 $ 5,372 Cost of sales (4,676) (3,780) Gross profit 2,127 1,592 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,314) (1,074) Depreciation and amortization (74) (68) Operating profit 739 450 Interest expense, net (28) (28) Income before income tax 711 422 Provision for income taxes (176) (106) Income from continuing operations 535 316 Income from discontinued operations (net of tax) 25 19 Net income $ 560 $ 335 Earnings per share - Basic: Continuing operations $ 2.42 $ 1.41 Discontinued operations 0.11 0.09 Total $ 2.53 $ 1.50 Earnings per share - Diluted: Continuing operations $ 2.40 $ 1.40 Discontinued operations 0.11 0.09 Total $ 2.51 $ 1.49 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 221.4 223.6 Diluted 222.7 225.6 1 The Company disposed of its UK operations on January 29, 2021. As such, the UK results have been reclassified to discontinued operations in the prior year comparative results.

7





Ferguson plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)

(In millions) October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents1 $ 2,166 $ 1,335 Accounts receivable, net 3,066 2,786 Inventories 3,660 3,273 Prepaid and other current assets 777 707 Assets held for sale 3 3 Total current assets 9,672 8,104 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,302 1,305 Right-of-use assets, operating leases 1,116 1,102 Goodwill 1,883 1,828 Other non-current assets 1,341 1,361 Total assets $ 15,314 $ 13,700 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable $ 3,213 $ 3,030 Other current liabilities1 3,192 1,683 Total current liabilities 6,405 4,713 Long-term debt 2,271 2,528 Long-term operating lease liabilities 796 827 Other long-term liabilities 685 629 Total liabilities 10,157 8,697 Total shareholder's equity 5,157 5,003 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 15,314 $ 13,700 1 As of October 31, 2021, these line items include $1.1 billion in equal and offsetting amounts within cash and cash equivalents and short-term debt related to the Company's cash pooling arrangements which are presented on a gross basis. This does not represent new debt to the Company. 8





Ferguson plc Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash flows (unaudited)

(In millions) Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 560 $ 335 Income from discontinued operations (25) (19) Income from continuing operations 535 316 Depreciation and amortization 74 68 Stock-based compensation 19 11 Increase in inventories (386) (194) Increase in trade and other receivables (337) (85) (Decrease)/increase in accounts payable (43) 96 Increase/(decrease) in other operating activities 125 (30) Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities of continuing operations (13) 182 Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations - 12 Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (13) 194 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of businesses acquired, net (51) (40) Capital expenditures (51) (60) Other investing activities (3) 32 Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations (105) (68) Net cash provided by investing activities of discontinued operations 25 13 Net cash used in investing activities (80) (55) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of own shares by Employee Benefit Trust (44) - Purchase of treasury stock (97) - Net proceeds from short-term debt1 1,071 957 Net cash generated from financing activities 930 957 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 837 1,096 Effects of exchange rate changes (6) - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,342 2,130 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period1 $ 2,173 $ 3,226 1 In the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, these lines include $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, in equal and offsetting amounts within cash and cash equivalents and short-term debt related to the Company's cash pooling arrangements which are presented on a gross basis. This does not represent new debt to the Company.

9





Ferguson plc Supplemental Segment Information (unaudited)

Details of the financial performance of the Company's business segments are set out below:

(In millions) Revenue Q1 2022 Revenue Q1 20211 Change Adjusted operating profit2 Q1 2022 Adjusted operating profit2 Q1 20211 Change USA $ 6,418 $ 5,050 +27.1% $ 752 $ 472 +59.3% Canada 385 322 +19.6% 34 23 +47.8% Central costs - - - (19) (11) +72.7% Continuing operations $ 6,803 $ 5,372 +26.6% $ 767 $ 484 +58.5% 1 The Company disposed of its UK operations on January 29, 2021. As such, the UK results have been reclassified to discontinued operations in the prior year comparative results. 2 See reconciliation of net income to adjusted operating profit from continuing operations in the non-GAAP reconciliation section. The Company uses adjusted operating profit as a measure of segment profit under U.S. GAAP. Management evaluates organic revenue growth as it provides a consistent measure of the change in revenue year-on-year. Organic revenue growth is determined as the growth in total reported revenue excluding the growth (or decline) attributable to currency exchange rate fluctuations, trading days, acquisitions and disposals, divided by the preceding financial year's revenue at the current year's exchange rates. A summary of the Company's historical revenue and organic revenue growth is below: Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Revenue Organic Revenue Revenue Organic Revenue Revenue Organic Revenue Revenue Organic Revenue Revenue Organic Revenue USA 27.1% 25.2% 23.6% 23.8% 23.3% 20.1% 5.2% 3.4% 3.2% 3.3% Canada 19.6% 13.9% 30.8% 20.1% 52.2% 35.2% 8.8% 7.9% 2.2% 3.5% Continuing operations 26.6% 24.5% 24.0% 23.6% 24.5% 20.9% 5.4% 3.6% 3.1% 3.3% For further details regarding organic revenue growth, visit www.fergusonplc.com on the Investors & Media page under Analyst Consensus and Resources. 10



Ferguson plc Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations (unaudited)

Non-GAAP items This announcement contains certain financial information that is not presented in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include adjusted operating profit, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, net debt and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results and assessing performance from period to period. Management believes these measures are important indicators of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Such non-GAAP adjustments include: amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring charges, costs associated with the Company's listing in the United States, gains or losses on the disposals of businesses which by their nature do not reflect primary operations and other material items deemed non-recurring in nature and/or are not a result of the Company's primary operations. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with U.S. GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review Company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

11



Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Operating Profit and Adjusted EBITDA

(In millions) Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Net Income $ 560 $ 335 Minus: Income from discontinued operations (net of tax) (25) (19) Add: Provision for income taxes 176 106 Add: Interest expense, net 28 28 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments1 1 6 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 27 28 Adjusted Operating Profit 767 484 Add: Depreciation/impairment of PP&E 36 32 Add: Amortization/impairment of non-acquired intangibles 11 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 814 $ 524 1 For both the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, non-GAAP adjustments primarily relate to the Company's listing in the United States and other business restructuring charges.

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EPS

(In millions) Three months ended October 31, 2021 2020 Net Income $ 560 $ 335 Minus: Income from discontinued operations (net of tax) (25) (19) Income from continuing operations 535 316 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments1 1 6 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 27 28 Add: Tax impact of non-GAAP and other adjustments (6) (8) Adjusted Net Income $ 557 $ 342 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 2.52 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 2.50 $ 1.52 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 221.4 223.6 Diluted 222.7 225.6 1 For both the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020, non-GAAP adjustments primarily relate to the Company's listing in the United States and other business restructuring charges.

12



Net Debt : Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited) To assess the appropriateness of its capital structure, the Company's principal measure of financial leverage is net debt to adjusted EBITDA. The Company aims to operate with investment grade credit metrics and keep this ratio within one to two times. Net Debt Net debt comprises bank overdrafts, bank and other loans and derivative financial instruments, excluding lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. (In millions) October 31, 2021 October 31, 20202 Long-term debt $ 2,271 $ 2,631 Short-term debt1 1,356 1,484 Derivatives assets (19) (38) Cash1 (2,166) (3,211) Net Debt $ 1,442 $ 866 1 As of October 31, 2021 and 2020, these captions include $1.1 and $1.2 billion, respectively, in equal and offsetting amounts within cash and cash equivalents and short-term debt related to the Company's cash pooling arrangements which are presented on a gross basis. This does not represent new debt to the Company. 2 A balance sheet as of October 31, 2020 has not been presented herein. Adjusted EBITDA (Rolling 12-month) Adjusted EBITDA is operating profit before charges/credits relating to depreciation, amortization, impairment and certain non-GAAP adjustments. A rolling 12-month adjusted EBITDA is used in the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to assess the appropriateness of the Company's financial leverage. (In millions) Four quarters ended as of October 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 1,697 $ 1,008 Add: Net loss from discontinued operations (net of tax) 152 4 Add: Provision for income taxes 302 303 Add: Interest expense, net 89 91 Add: Other (income) loss (1) 17 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments1 6 100 Add: Depreciation and amortization 304 285 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,549 $ 1,808 Net Debt: Adjusted EBITDA 0.6x 0.5x 1 For the 12-month period ending October 31, 2021, the non-GAAP adjustments primarily relate to costs related to the Company's listing in the United States. For the period ending October 31, 2020, the non-GAAP adjustments primarily related to restructuring costs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 13

