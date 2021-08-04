Log in
Ferguson : FORM 6-K SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION (Form 6-K)

08/04/2021
FORM 6-K
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington D.C. 20549
Report of Foreign Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 under
The Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Announcements sent to the London Stock Exchange
Ferguson plc, 1020 Eskdale Road, Winnersh Triangle, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5TS. United Kingdom
_____________________________
Update-Routine announcements in the period to August 1, 2021
_____________________________



July 2, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 5, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 6, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 7, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 8, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 9, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 13, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 14, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 15, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 16, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 19, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 20, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 21, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 22, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 26, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 28, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares
July 29, 2021 Transaction in Own Shares

Disclaimer

Ferguson plc published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 10:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
