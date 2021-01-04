Log in
Ferguson plc    WOS   JE00BJVNSS43

FERGUSON PLC

(WOS)
Ferguson : Selling Wolseley UK to Clayton Dubilier & Rice for GBP308 Million

01/04/2021 | 02:53am EST
By Ian Walker

Ferguson PLC said Monday that it is selling its U.K. arm, Wolseley UK, to Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC for 308 million pounds ($421.1 million).

The plumbing-and-heating products distributor said it expects to complete the sale by the end of this month, and then return the money raised to shareholders via a special dividend.

"The transaction further simplifies the group and allows us to focus entirely on investing in and developing our business across North America where we have the greatest opportunities for profitable growth," Chief Executive Kevin Murphy said.

The company had previously said that it plans a full U.S. primary listing in the first half of this year, after shareholder approval in July.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-21 0252ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 664 M - -
Net income 2021 1 161 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 043 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,3x
Yield 2021 1,82%
Capitalization 27 200 M 27 200 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin M. Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
William Brundage Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Tessa E. Bamford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERGUSON PLC0.00%27 200
REECE LIMITED0.00%7 362
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.0.00%2 773
GMS INC.0.00%1 301
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.0.00%830
SIG PLC0.00%509
