Ferguson : Virtual Investor Day 2022



If you wish to receive a hard copy of Ferguson plc's Annual Report on Form 20-F, including the Company's complete audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021, free of charge, please write to Company Secretariat, Ferguson plc, 1020 Eskdale Road, Winnersh Triangle, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5TS, United Kingdom.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Ferguson plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:05 UTC.