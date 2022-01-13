Log in
    WOS   JE00BJVNSS43

FERGUSON PLC

(WOS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/13 04:01:00 am
12607.5 GBX   -0.85%
03:31aFERGUSON : Virtual Investor Day 2022
PU
03:31aFERGUSON : Virtual Investor Day information
PU
02:43aUK's Ferguson Sets March Date For Shareholders To Vote On Plan To Move Primary Listing To US
MT
Ferguson : Virtual Investor Day 2022

01/13/2022 | 03:31am EST
If you wish to receive a hard copy of Ferguson plc's Annual Report on Form 20-F, including the Company's complete audited financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2021, free of charge, please write to Company Secretariat, Ferguson plc, 1020 Eskdale Road, Winnersh Triangle, Wokingham, Berkshire, RG41 5TS, United Kingdom.

Disclaimer

Ferguson plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 891 M - -
Net income 2022 1 745 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 38 266 M 38 234 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 174,27 $
Average target price 174,89 $
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Scott Brundage Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Catherine Ann Halligan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERGUSON PLC-2.98%38 234
REECE LIMITED-6.77%11 841
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-3.09%3 954
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY0.58%2 816
GMS INC.-8.00%2 381
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-12.18%816