Ferguson : Virtual Investor Day information

The event, hosted by Kevin Murphy, Group Chief Executive and Bill Brundage, Group Chief Financial Officer will provide a deeper understanding of Ferguson, a leading value-added distributor in North America, its core strengths and future growth opportunities including:
i) Leading positions in large, growing and fragmented markets
ii) Scale delivers sustainable market outperformance
iii) Additional growth from bolt-on acquisitions
iv) Long term track record of outperformance and cash generation
In addition, Ferguson will set out its medium-term outlook.
After the presentation there will be a live question and answer session with the following dial in details:
United States: +1 646 968 0527
United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 695 9549
Participant access code: 175232
The event is being held virtually and we recommend you register 15 minutes before the start time to ensure your set up works. A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time below. Other related materials including a recording of the event will be posted to this page shortly after its conclusion.
Disclaimer
Ferguson plc published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 08:30:05 UTC.