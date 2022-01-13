Ferguson : Virtual Investor Day information

The event, hosted by Kevin Murphy, Group Chief Executive and Bill Brundage, Group Chief Financial Officer will provide a deeper understanding of Ferguson, a leading value-added distributor in North America, its core strengths and future growth opportunities including:

i) Leading positions in large, growing and fragmented markets

ii) Scale delivers sustainable market outperformance

iii) Additional growth from bolt-on acquisitions

iv) Long term track record of outperformance and cash generation

In addition, Ferguson will set out its medium-term outlook.

After the presentation there will be a live question and answer session with the following dial in details:

United States: +1 646 968 0527

United Kingdom: +44 (0)203 695 9549

Participant access code: 175232

The event is being held virtually and we recommend you register 15 minutes before the start time to ensure your set up works. A slide presentation that accompanies the event will be available 15 minutes prior to the start time below. Other related materials including a recording of the event will be posted to this page shortly after its conclusion.