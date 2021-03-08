Log in
FERGUSON PLC

FERGUSON PLC

(WOS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/05 11:35:07 am
8374 GBX   -0.73%
FERGUSON  : to Start Trading on NYSE
DJ
02/25HOME DEPOT  : Digital Tools Aid Texas Plumbers in Wake of Winter Storm
DJ
02/12FERGUSON  : Morgan Stanley Starts Ferguson with Equalweight, Sets PT
MT
Ferguson : to Start Trading on NYSE

03/08/2021 | 02:32am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

Ferguson PLC said Monday that trading in its ordinary shares will commence on the New York Stock Exchange later in the day.

The plumbing-and-heating products distributor said that it will retain its listing in the London Stock Exchange, as well as its inclusion in the FTSE 100 index, and that it will trade at both exchanges under the same ticker symbol FERG.

The company said that as a result of the additional U.S. listing, its current American depositary receipt program managed by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank will terminate effective Monday.

After the disposal of Wolseley UK, 100% of its revenue is now generated in North America, it said.

"The additional U.S. listing is an important milestone and as previously announced, after a period of transition the board intends to hold a shareholder vote on a proposal to change the primary listing to the U.S.," Chairman Geoff Drabble said.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-21 0231ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERGUSON PLC -0.73% 8374 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -13.42% 8168 Delayed Quote.-9.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 374 M - -
Net income 2021 1 187 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 036 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 25 978 M 25 918 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart FERGUSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferguson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 126,68 $
Last Close Price 115,86 $
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin M. Murphy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William S. Brundage Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Tessa E. Bamford Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FERGUSON PLC-5.74%25 918
REECE LIMITED12.97%8 268
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.22.79%3 425
GMS INC.30.18%1 700
SIG PLC31.45%675
CANWEL BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD.0.91%481
