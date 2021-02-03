Ferguson : to List Shares in US

By Matteo Castia

Ferguson PLC said Wednesday that it is registering with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission to enable trading of its ordinary shares in the U.S.

The plumbing-and-heating products distributor said the additional listing will be effective in early March.

The company said it will list its ordinary shares on NYSE and will retain its listing in London, as well as its inclusion in the FTSE 100 index.

"As a result of the additional U.S. listing, Ferguson's current American depositary receipt program managed by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank will be terminated," Ferguson said.

