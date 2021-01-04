Ferguson : to sell UK business for $421 mln to focus on U.S. market

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc
said on Monday it has agreed to sell its UK-focused
business to a private investment firm for about 308 million
pounds ($421.65 million), allowing the group to focus solely on
its main U.S. business.
The British company, which had been mulling to demerge
Wolseley UK since 2019, said it is selling the business to
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and intends to pay a special dividend
from the net proceeds of the sale.
The sale of the Wolseley brand was expected to fetch about
500 million pounds, according to a Bloomberg report in November.
The FTSE 100 company had said last year the timing of its
demerger process was uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and
it was considering other options to exit the unit.
Wolseley sells plumbing, heating, cooling, drainage and
mechanical supplies to tradespeople in the UK. The business
accounted for nearly 9% of the group's revenue in the fiscal
year ended July 2020.
"The transaction further simplifies the group and allows us
to focus entirely on investing in and developing our business
across North America where we have the greatest opportunities
for profitable growth," CEO Kevin Murphy said.
Ferguson also said the deal, which is expected to close by
the end of the month, would lead to the group retaining future
responsibility for the UK pension obligations.
($1 = 0.7305 pounds)
