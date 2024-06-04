UK MODERN SLAVERY ACT

Statement for the financial year ending July 31, 2023

This statement is made pursuant to the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015, Section 54 ("MSA"), and describes the steps that Ferguson plc and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Ferguson") have taken during the fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, to prevent slavery and human trafficking in our global supply chain.

Ferguson's Structure and Business

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia.

Ferguson principally operates in North America through over 1,700 branches spread across the United States and Canada. We employ approximately 35,000 associates, of which approximately 91% are US-based, and supply over one million customers, primarily local tradespeople who operate locally, near our branch locations.

Ferguson buys products from approximately 36,000 suppliers. Over 95% of the products sold in the United States are sourced from US-based suppliers, and approximately 90% of the products sold in Canada are sourced from Canada-based suppliers. Other countries where we principally source from include China, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Italy, Turkey and South Korea. No supplier is larger than 5% of our total cost of sales.

Key areas of focus in FY'23 included (a) our ongoing commitment to compliance with applicable U.K. and U.S. legal requirements that prohibit forced labor, child labor or human trafficking related activities; and (b) continuing to enhance our supplier audit capabilities which includes ethical business conduct and anti-slavery components.

Ferguson's Policies to Combat Modern Slavery

A. Our Workforce

Ferguson holds itself to high standards of business integrity and ethical conduct. Committed to extending the principles of the UN Global Compact and Universal Declaration of Human Rights to our workforce, we have adopted policies to seek to foster a respectful environment where associates have a right to freedom of association and are treated humanely and are free from harassment or discrimination in safe and secure workplaces.

These principles are embedded in our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which was updated in August 2023 and applies to the Ferguson board, associates and subsidiaries. It should also be followed by anyone who works on behalf of Ferguson, and Ferguson's agents, consultants and contractors. It reflects Ferguson's commitment to ensuring that human rights are respected and encouraging our suppliers to adopt fair labor practices. Our associates, including those employed by our Asia-based sourcing subsidiaries, are trained on the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and are encouraged to