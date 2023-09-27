FERGUSON : A decent closure to FY22/23; momentum to pick-up from H2 FY23/24 onwards!

Ferguson plc is a distributor in North America, providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), fire, fabrication, and others. Its USA segment operates primarily under the Ferguson brand and provides expertise, solutions, and products, from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, to residential and non-residential contractors. Its products are delivered through a common network of distribution centers, branches and specialist sales associates, e-commerce, and others. The Canada segment operates primarily under the Wolseley brand and supplies plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration products to residential and commercial contractors. The Canada segment also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial and infrastructure contractors, and supplies pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) solutions to industrial customers.