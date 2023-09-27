Stock FERG FERGUSON PLC
Ferguson plc

Equities

FERG

JE00BJVNSS43

Construction Supplies & Fixtures

Delayed Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:02 2023-09-26 pm EDT 		Intraday chart for Ferguson plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
158.25 USD +4.73% +2.79% +24.64%
12:26pm FERGUSON : A decent closure to FY22/23; momentum to pick-up from H2 FY23/24 onwards! Alphavalue
Sep. 26 Global markets live: Coty, Sanofi, Ford, Spotify, Tesla... ZB

September 27, 2023 at 06:26 am EDT

Latest news about Ferguson plc

Global markets live: Coty, Sanofi, Ford, Spotify, Tesla... ZB
Ferguson shares rise as yearly revenue tops consensus AN
Ferguson Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Net Income, Net Sales Fall MT
Ferguson Posts Lower FY23 Net Income; Net Sales Up MT
Earnings Flash (FERG) FERGUSON Posts Q4 Revenue $7.84B, vs. Street Est of $7.57B MT
Earnings Flash (FERG) FERGUSON Posts Q4 EPS $2.77, vs. Street Est of $2.46 MT
Imagination Technologies plans US listing - Telegraph AN
JPMorgan cuts Tesco, B&M; Investec likes Relx AN
Raymond James Starts Ferguson at Outperform With $175 Price Target MT
UK Plumbing Parts Group Ferguson Closes Three Acquisitions MT
Ferguson plc acquired The Kennedy Companies and Water Works Inc. CI
Ferguson plc acquired Bruce Supply Corp. CI
XP Power celebrates "much improved" first half; hires new finance head AN
Unilever names Compass head as incoming chair AN
Ferguson Maintains Dividend at $0.75 per Share; Payable on Aug. 4 to Shareholders of Record on June 16 MT
Ferguson plc Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on August 4, 2023 CI
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Ferguson to $185 From $175, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
William Blair Initiates Ferguson With Outperform Rating MT
FERGUSON PLC : Ex-dividend day for for quarterly dividend FA
Northcoast Starts Ferguson at Buy With $178 Price Target MT
Northcoast Research Initiates Coverage on Ferguson With Buy Rating, $178 Price Target MT
Stifel thinks B&M shares offer value AN
JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Ferguson to $155 From $150, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
UBS Adjusts Ferguson Price Target to $170 From $165, Maintains Buy Rating MT

Chart Ferguson plc

Company Profile

Ferguson plc is a distributor in North America, providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), fire, fabrication, and others. Its USA segment operates primarily under the Ferguson brand and provides expertise, solutions, and products, from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, to residential and non-residential contractors. Its products are delivered through a common network of distribution centers, branches and specialist sales associates, e-commerce, and others. The Canada segment operates primarily under the Wolseley brand and supplies plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration products to residential and commercial contractors. The Canada segment also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial and infrastructure contractors, and supplies pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) solutions to industrial customers.
Construction Supplies & Fixtures
2023-11-27 - Annual General Meeting
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Ferguson plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
158.25USD
Average target price
169.36USD
Spread / Average Target
+7.02%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Construction Supplies & Fixtures Wholesale

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
FERGUSON PLC Stock Ferguson plc
+24.64% 32 183 M $
REECE LIMITED Stock Reece Limited
+32.01% 7 755 M $
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC. Stock Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.
+43.32% 4 774 M $
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY Stock Boise Cascade Company
+47.94% 4 022 M $
CHIN HIN GROUP Stock Chin Hin Group
+26.01% 1 536 M $
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. Stock BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
+15.34% 738 M $
YUASA TRADING CO., LTD. Stock Yuasa Trading Co., Ltd.
+19.20% 609 M $
SIG PLC Stock SIG plc
+27.36% 524 M $
ADENTRA INC. Stock ADENTRA Inc.
+6.03% 497 M $
DOMAN BUILDING MATERIALS GROUP LTD. Stock Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.
+27.83% 473 M $
Construction Supplies & Fixtures Wholesale
