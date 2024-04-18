EXCERPTS FROM THE U.K. PROSPECTUS The following definitions apply throughout this exhibit unless the context otherwise requires: "Audited 2023 Financial Statements" the audited consolidated financial statements of Ferguson plc as at and for the financial year ended July 31, 2023 "Board" the board of directors of Ferguson plc "Directors" (i) prior to the Effective Time, the Directors of Ferguson plc; and (ii) after the Effective Time, the Directors of New TopCo (referred to singularly as "Director") "Effective Time" 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (5:01 a.m. U.K. time) on August 1, 2024 "FCA" the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom "Ferguson" or the "Company" (i) Ferguson plc and its consolidated subsidiaries prior to the Effective Time; and (ii) New TopCo and its consolidated subsidiaries after the Effective Time "FSMA" the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended from time to time "Merger" the merger of Ferguson and Merger Sub under Part 18B (Mergers) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, as amended, modified, or re-enacted from time to time, with Ferguson surviving the merger and becoming a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of New TopCo and Merger Sub ceasing to exist, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions provided in the Merger Agreement, dated as of February 29, 2024, by and among New TopCo, Merger Sub and Ferguson (as it may be amended from time to time) "Merger Sub" Ferguson (Jersey) 2 Limited, a newly formed Jersey incorporated private limited company and direct wholly owned subsidiary of New TopCo "New TopCo" Ferguson Enterprises Inc., a Delaware corporation "U.K. Prospectus" this document, which has been approved by the FCA as a prospectus prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules made under section 73A of the FSMA "Prospectus Regulation Rules" the prospectus regulation rules of the FCA made pursuant to section 73A of the FSMA, as amended "Receivables Facility" the Receivables Securitization Facility maintained by Ferguson plc "U.S." or "United States" the United States of America, including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia "U.S. GAAP" accounting principles generally accepted in the United States "Unaudited Q2 Financial Statements" the unaudited consolidated financial statements of Ferguson plc as at and for the three- and six-month periods ended January 31, 2024

PART V - PROFIT FORECAST General On March 5, 2024, Ferguson issued its financial results for the six months ended January 31, 2024 containing the following information, which includes a profit forecast (the "Profit Forecast"): "FY2024 Guidance (unchanged) Total Company 2024 Guidance Net sales* Broadly flat Adjusted operating margin** 9.2% - 9.8% Interest expense $190 - $210 million Adjusted effective tax rate** Approximately 25% Capital expenditures $400 - $450 million * Net sales guidance assumes mid-single digit market decline with continued Company market outperformance, contribution from completed acquisitions and one additional sales day. Overall impact of price inflation estimated to be broadly neutral for the year. ** The Company does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Supplementary Information". Kevin Murphy, Ferguson CEO, commented, "Our associates continued to execute well during our seasonally lightest quarter. While sales were slightly lower than the prior year, organic performance improved from the first quarter. Current open orders and sales per day trends support our expectation of improvement through the balance of the fiscal year against easing comparables. We are appropriately managing costs as we prepare for our seasonally stronger second half. We delivered strong operating cash flow during the first half of our fiscal year and our strong balance sheet positions us for continued investment in organic growth, sustainable dividend growth, consolidation of our fragmented markets through acquisitions and the continued return of capital to shareholders. "Our FY2024 financial guidance is unchanged. We are well positioned to leverage emerging multi-year structural tailwinds in non-residential construction and opportunities to further support the residential trade professional."" The Profit Forecast constitutes a profit forecast under the Prospectus Regulation Rules. The Board has considered and confirms that the Profit Forecast continues to be valid at the date of the U.K. Prospectus. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating profit divided by net sales, where adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit before restructuring costs, impairments and other charges, and acquisition related intangible amortization. For more information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Supplementary Information". Basis of preparation The Profit Forecast has been properly compiled on the basis of the assumptions stated below and on a basis consistent with Ferguson's accounting policies, which are in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are those which Ferguson anticipates will be applicable for the financial year ending July 31, 2024, subject to the early adoption of standards where the Directors believe appropriate. 2

The Directors have prepared the Profit Forecast on the basis of (i) the Audited 2023 Financial Statements; (ii) the Unaudited Q2 Financial Statements; and (iii) a forecast for the six months ending July 31, 2024. Assumptions Factors outside the influence of the Directors During the financial year ending July 31, 2024: • there will be: • no material change in product prices (e.g., commodity-priced materials, inflation/deflation), foreign currency exchange rates or interest rates; • no disruption in the financial markets or any macroeconomic or other consequences of political unrest, disputes or war; • no change in the competitive landscape as a result of market consolidation; • no adverse event that will have a material impact on our financial performance; • no business disruption that materially affects us, our suppliers or our customers by reason of technological faults, natural disasters, severe adverse weather conditions, acts of terrorism, cyber-attack, pandemics, epidemics, other disease, industrial disruption, civil disturbance, government action or other event outside of our influence; • no change in legislation, regulations, standards or tax laws or the interpretations thereof in our principal markets and which are material in the context of the Profit Forecast; • no material legal proceedings are brought against us that are outside of our influence; and • no other issue material to the Profit Forecast beyond those issues already known to the Directors at the current time will arise in respect of our contracts, relationships or obligations. Factors within the influence of the Directors During the financial year ending July 31, 2024: • there will be no material deterioration in Ferguson's relationship with customers and suppliers in a manner that is material in the context of the Profit Forecast; • Ferguson will not execute any acquisitions or disposals that are material in the context of the Profit Forecast (taking into account any potential related transaction or abortive costs); and • there will be no material change in Ferguson's current key management. 3

PART IV - CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS The capitalization and indebtedness information set out below has been extracted without material adjustment from the Unaudited Q2 Financial Statements. Capitalization The table below sets out the capitalization of Ferguson as at January 31, 2024. As at January 31, 2024 ($ million) (unaudited) Current debt (including current portion of non-current debt) Guaranteed 23 Secured - Unguaranteed/unsecured 150 Non-current debt (excluding current portion of non-current debt) Guaranteed - Secured(1) 75 Unguaranteed/unsecured 3,520 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 30 Paid in capital 842 Retained earnings 9,018 Treasury shares (3,575 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (897 ) Total 9,186 Notes: (1) Represents the amount outstanding under the Company's Receivables Facility at January 31, 2024. Indebtedness The table below sets out the net indebtedness of Ferguson as at January 31, 2024. As at January 31, 2024 ($ million) (unaudited) A. Cash 639 B. Cash equivalents 0 C. Other current financial assets 0 D. Liquidity (A) + (B) + (C) 639 E. Current financial debt (including debt instruments, but excluding current portion of non-current financial debt) 23 F. Current portion of non-current financial debt 150 G. Current Financial Indebtedness (E) + (F) 173 H. Net Current Financial Indebtedness (G) - (D) (466 ) I. Other non-current financial debt (excluding current portion and debt instruments) 75 J. Debt instruments 3,520 K. Non-current trade and other payables 0 L. Non-current Financial Indebtedness (I) + (J) + (K) 3,595 M. Total Financial Indebtedness (H) + (L) 3,129 There has been no material change in Ferguson's capitalization and indebtedness position since January 31, 2024. 4

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain information included in this exhibit is forward-looking, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements cover all matters which are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements or guidance regarding or relating to our future financial position, results of operations and growth, the Profit Forecast, the Merger, the benefits of the Merger, our ability to manage the risks relating to the Merger, plans and objectives for the future including our capabilities and priorities, risks associated with changes in global and regional economic, market and political conditions, ability to manage supply chain challenges, ability to manage the impact of product price fluctuations, our financial condition and liquidity, legal or regulatory changes and other statements concerning the success of our business and strategies. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology , including terms such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "guidance," "intends," "continues," "plans," "projects," "goal," "target," "aim," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and other similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. They are not assurances of future performance and are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the forward-looking statements contained in this exhibit are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any changes in the underlying assumptions of the Profit Forecast, the Merger may be delayed, cancelled, suspended or terminated; unexpected costs for us and any unanticipated or other adverse consequences to us or our shareholders relating to the Merger; the conditions to the completion of the Merger, including shareholder approval, may not be satisfied; the benefits of the Merger may not be realized; weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which we operate, and other factors beyond our control, including disruption in the financial markets and any macroeconomic or other consequences of political unrest, disputes or war; failure to rapidly identify or effectively respond to direct and/or end customers' wants, expectations or trends, including costs and potential problems associated with new or upgraded information technology systems or our ability to timely deploy new omni-channel capabilities; decreased demand for our products as a result of operating in highly competitive industries and the impact of declines in the residential and non-residential markets, as well as the repair, maintenance and improvement ("RMI") and new construction markets; changes in competition, including as a result of market consolidation or competitors responding more quickly to emerging technologies (such as generative artificial intelligence ("AI")); failure of a key information technology system or process as well as exposure to fraud or theft resulting from payment-related risks; privacy and protection of sensitive data failures, including failures due to data corruption, cybersecurity incidents or network security breaches; ineffectiveness of or disruption in our domestic or international supply chain or our fulfillment network, including delays in inventory availability at our distribution facilities and branches, increased delivery costs or lack of 5