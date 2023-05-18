Advanced search
Ferguson : NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMRs”) IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY (“Shares”) - Form 8-K

05/18/2023 | 06:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Kevin Murphy
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$140.6033
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Not applicable

$0.3796
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-08; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange




1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name William Brundage
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$140.6033
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Not applicable

$766.8926
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-08; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange




1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Ian Graham
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$140.6033
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Not applicable

$57.3802
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-08; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange




1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Michael Jacobs
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Senior Vice President
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$140.6033
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Not applicable

$57.3802
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-08; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange




1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Jake Schlicher
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Senior Vice President
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£112.7667
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Not applicable

£4,059.6000
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-09; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)




1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name William Thees
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Senior Vice President
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

£112.7667
GBP - British Pound
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Not applicable

£11,727.7400
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-09; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)




1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name William Thees
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Senior Vice President
b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Ferguson plc
b) LEI 213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to independent dividend reinvestment arrangements in respect of the second quarter dividend for the fiscal year ended 31 July 2023.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$140.6033
USD - United States Dollar
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

Not applicable

$940.7064
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-08; UTC time
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company Secretary
(+44 (0) 118 927 3827)

May 12, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ferguson plc published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 10:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
