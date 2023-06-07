Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferguson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FERG   JE00BJVNSS43

FERGUSON PLC

(FERG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-06 pm EDT
147.14 USD   +0.13%
06:16aFerguson : No major surprises in the Q3
Alphavalue
04:04aWE Soda plans "robust" dividends as confirms London float
AN
06/06Global markets live: Ford, Standard Chartered, Apple, Unilever, General Motors...
MS
Ferguson : No major surprises in the Q3

06/07/2023 | 06:16am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 381 M - -
Net income 2023 1 780 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 1,85%
Capitalization 30 038 M 30 038 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart FERGUSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferguson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 147,14 $
Average target price 158,82 $
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Scott Brundage Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Catherine Ann Halligan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERGUSON PLC15.89%30 038
REECE LIMITED30.25%7 937
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.32.73%4 467
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY12.31%3 053
CHIN HIN GROUP29.72%1 609
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.22.35%832
