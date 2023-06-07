|
Ferguson : No major surprises in the Q3
Ferguson : No major surprises in the Q3
|Analyst Recommendations on FERGUSON PLC
|Sales 2023
|
29 381 M
-
-
|Net income 2023
|
1 780 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
3 538 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2023
|17,1x
|Yield 2023
|1,85%
|Capitalization
|
30 038 M
30 038 M
-
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,14x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,11x
|Nbr of Employees
|36 000
|Free-Float
|88,6%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|10
|Last Close Price
|147,14 $
|Average target price
|158,82 $
|Spread / Average Target
|7,94%