  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ferguson plc
  News
  Summary
    FERG   JE00BJVNSS43

FERGUSON PLC

(FERG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:37 2022-12-06 am EST
117.19 USD   +1.33%
07:20aFerguson Maintains FY23 Guidance Amid 18% Growth in Fiscal Q1 EPS
MT
07:17aFerguson PLC 1Q Net Profit Beats Forecast; Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance
DJ
07:10aFerguson's Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Rise; Fiscal 2023 Net Sales Growth Outlook Reaffirmed
MT
Ferguson PLC 1Q Net Profit Beats Forecast; Backs Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

12/06/2022 | 07:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ian Walker


Ferguson PLC on Tuesday reported a 6.3% rise in net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, beating market forecasts, and backed its full-year guidance.

The New York and London-listed supplier of plumbing and heating products made a net profit for the quarter ended Oct. 31 of $595 million compared with $560 million for the same period a year earlier and a forecast of $544.8 million, taken from FactSet and based on an estimate by RBC Capital Markets.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--one of the company's preferred metrics which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was $912 million compared with $814 million. Adjusted Ebitda consensus was $866.9 million, taken from FactSet and based on three analysts' forecasts.

Net sales for the period were $7.93 billion compared with $6.80 billion and a consensus of $7.60 billion, taken from FactSet and based on five analysts' forecasts.

The company reiterated that it expects net sales growth in the low single digits for fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating margin for the year is forecast to be between 9.3% and 9.9% and was 10.9% for the first quarter.

"We remain well positioned with balanced exposure to both residential and non-residential end markets and an agile business model," Chief Executive Kevin Murphy said.

"Our financial guidance continues to reflect market outperformance, both organically and from acquisitions, and we remain confident in the fundamental strength of our end markets over the longer term."


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 0716ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 28 946 M - -
Net income 2023 1 840 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 24 151 M 24 151 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart FERGUSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferguson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 115,65 $
Average target price 138,70 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Scott Brundage Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Catherine Ann Halligan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERGUSON PLC-35.53%24 151
REECE LIMITED-42.51%6 758
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-0.28%3 869
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY-0.88%2 887
CHIN HIN GROUP142.91%1 284
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-31.57%630