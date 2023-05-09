Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferguson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FERG   JE00BJVNSS43

FERGUSON PLC

(FERG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-08 pm EDT
140.82 USD   +0.94%
06:46aFerguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
BU
05/04UBS Initiates Coverage on Ferguson With Buy Rating, $165 Price Target
MT
04/28Kingspan sales rise in first quarter and plots move away from London
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

05/09/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 79,354 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 02, 2023 up to and including May 05, 2023 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares

Trading
venue

May 02, 2023

20,000

110.700000

XLON

May 03, 2023

19,750

111.406226

XLON

May 04, 2023

20,000

109.600000

XLON

May 05, 2023

19,604

109.850000

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,287,925.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,883,257. The figure of 204,883,257 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FERGUSON PLC
06:46aFerguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
BU
05/04UBS Initiates Coverage on Ferguson With Buy Rating, $165 Price Target
MT
04/28Kingspan sales rise in first quarter and plots move away from London
AN
04/27Ferguson Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/20Ferguson Plc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17Ferguson : NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES..
PU
04/17Ferguson Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/17Ferguson plc Announces to Pay Quarterly Dividend, Payable on May 5, 2023
CI
04/13Ferguson Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/05Ferguson PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERGUSON PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 363 M - -
Net income 2023 1 863 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 2,05%
Capitalization 28 823 M 28 823 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart FERGUSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferguson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 140,82 $
Average target price 155,18 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Scott Brundage Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Catherine Ann Halligan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERGUSON PLC10.91%28 823
REECE LIMITED28.83%7 996
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.14.34%3 848
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY6.51%2 896
CHIN HIN GROUP31.89%1 699
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.4.33%674
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer