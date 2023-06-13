Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferguson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FERG   JE00BJVNSS43

FERGUSON PLC

(FERG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-12 pm EDT
146.23 USD   +1.15%
06:46aFerguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
BU
06/09Stifel thinks B&M shares offer value
AN
06/08JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Ferguson to $155 From $150, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

06/13/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 93,924 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 05, 2023 up to and including June 09, 2023 in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

June 05, 2023

15,000

117.797157

XLON

June 06, 2023

8,924

117.768151

XLON

June 07, 2023

20,000

118.750000

XLON

June 08, 2023

20,000

116.350000

XLON

June 09, 2023

30,000

115.300000

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 27,526,384.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,644,798. The figure of 204,644,798 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FERGUSON PLC
06:46aFerguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
BU
06/09Stifel thinks B&M shares offer value
AN
06/08JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Ferguson to $155 From $150, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
06/08Ferguson Files Form 10-Q
BU
06/07UBS Adjusts Ferguson Price Target to $170 From $165, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/07Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Ferguson to $167 From $160, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
06/07RBC Lifts Price Target on Ferguson to $159 From $150, Says Growth, Capital Deployment O..
MT
06/07Ferguson : No major surprises in the Q3
Alphavalue
06/07WE Soda plans "robust" dividends as confirms London float
AN
06/06Global markets live: Ford, Standard Chartered, Apple, Unilever, Gene..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FERGUSON PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 402 M - -
Net income 2023 1 818 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 636 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,95%
Capitalization 29 852 M 29 852 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart FERGUSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferguson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 146,23 $
Average target price 158,73 $
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Scott Brundage Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Catherine Ann Halligan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERGUSON PLC15.17%29 852
REECE LIMITED31.87%8 142
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.41.69%4 766
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY14.84%3 122
CHIN HIN GROUP29.41%1 602
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.27.90%857
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer