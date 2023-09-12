Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 84,607 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 4, 2023, up to and including September 8, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading venue
September 4, 2023
217
127.750000
XLON
September 5, 2023
6,536
126.400000
BATE
September 5, 2023
3,304
126.400000
CHIX
September 5, 2023
17,138
126.400000
XLON
September 6, 2023
7,712
124.850000
BATE
September 6, 2023
17,865
124.850000
XLON
September 7, 2023
7,990
123.700000
BATE
September 7, 2023
18,434
123.700000
XLON
September 8, 2023
5,411
123.514878
XLON
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,173,250.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,997,932. The figure of 203,997,932 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.
