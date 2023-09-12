Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 84,607 of its ordinary shares in the period from September 4, 2023, up to and including September 8, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

September 4, 2023

217

127.750000

XLON

September 5, 2023

6,536

126.400000

BATE

September 5, 2023

3,304

126.400000

CHIX

September 5, 2023

17,138

126.400000

XLON

September 6, 2023

7,712

124.850000

BATE

September 6, 2023

17,865

124.850000

XLON

September 7, 2023

7,990

123.700000

BATE

September 7, 2023

18,434

123.700000

XLON

September 8, 2023

5,411

123.514878

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,173,250.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,997,932. The figure of 203,997,932 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.