Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 76,249 of its ordinary shares in the period from November 13, 2023, up to and including November 17, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

November 13, 2023

3650

160.3168

INET

November 13, 2023

1215

160.2656

BATS

November 13, 2023

9303

160.3562

XDOT

November 13, 2023

100

160.2100

XPER

November 13, 2023

290

160.4811

CHX

November 13, 2023

600

160.5017

ARCA

November 13, 2023

80

160.5700

NQPX

November 13, 2023

1000

160.3400

EDGX

November 13, 2023

200

160.2700

EPRL

November 13, 2023

511

160.4249

MEMX

November 14, 2023

300

164.1733

EPRL

November 14, 2023

7688

165.6084

XDOT

November 14, 2023

4012

165.7230

INET

November 14, 2023

1300

165.3738

EDGX

November 14, 2023

1000

165.8080

ARCA

November 14, 2023

600

165.9417

MEMX

November 14, 2023

500

166.0800

BATS

November 14, 2023

100

165.5900

XPER

November 15, 2023

2919

164.7211

INET

November 15, 2023

8269

164.6547

XDOT

November 15, 2023

1064

165.6474

ARCA

November 15, 2023

1500

164.7660

EDGX

November 15, 2023

1638

165.2288

BATS

November 15, 2023

300

164.6333

EPRL

November 15, 2023

200

164.7450

NQPX

November 15, 2023

98

165.1700

CHX

November 15, 2023

402

163.8269

MEMX

November 15, 2023

110

164.2191

IEX

November 16, 2023

2648

164.3210

INET

November 16, 2023

7841

164.3667

XDOT

November 16, 2023

801

164.2698

BATS

November 16, 2023

1506

164.3776

ARCA

November 16, 2023

494

164.5081

MEMX

November 16, 2023

1010

164.3872

EDGX

November 16, 2023

100

163.8800

NQPX

November 16, 2023

100

164.5400

XPER

November 17, 2023

5430

165.9665

XDOT

November 17, 2023

2939

165.8806

INET

November 17, 2023

1203

165.8825

BATS

November 17, 2023

900

165.8767

ARCA

November 17, 2023

1600

166.0119

EDGX

November 17, 2023

728

165.9459

MEMX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,606,423.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,564,759. The figure of 203,564,759 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.