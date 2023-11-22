Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 76,249 of its ordinary shares in the period from November 13, 2023, up to and including November 17, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
November 13, 2023
3650
160.3168
INET
November 13, 2023
1215
160.2656
BATS
November 13, 2023
9303
160.3562
XDOT
November 13, 2023
100
160.2100
XPER
November 13, 2023
290
160.4811
CHX
November 13, 2023
600
160.5017
ARCA
November 13, 2023
80
160.5700
NQPX
November 13, 2023
1000
160.3400
EDGX
November 13, 2023
200
160.2700
EPRL
November 13, 2023
511
160.4249
MEMX
November 14, 2023
300
164.1733
EPRL
November 14, 2023
7688
165.6084
XDOT
November 14, 2023
4012
165.7230
INET
November 14, 2023
1300
165.3738
EDGX
November 14, 2023
1000
165.8080
ARCA
November 14, 2023
600
165.9417
MEMX
November 14, 2023
500
166.0800
BATS
November 14, 2023
100
165.5900
XPER
November 15, 2023
2919
164.7211
INET
November 15, 2023
8269
164.6547
XDOT
November 15, 2023
1064
165.6474
ARCA
November 15, 2023
1500
164.7660
EDGX
November 15, 2023
1638
165.2288
BATS
November 15, 2023
300
164.6333
EPRL
November 15, 2023
200
164.7450
NQPX
November 15, 2023
98
165.1700
CHX
November 15, 2023
402
163.8269
MEMX
November 15, 2023
110
164.2191
IEX
November 16, 2023
2648
164.3210
INET
November 16, 2023
7841
164.3667
XDOT
November 16, 2023
801
164.2698
BATS
November 16, 2023
1506
164.3776
ARCA
November 16, 2023
494
164.5081
MEMX
November 16, 2023
1010
164.3872
EDGX
November 16, 2023
100
163.8800
NQPX
November 16, 2023
100
164.5400
XPER
November 17, 2023
5430
165.9665
XDOT
November 17, 2023
2939
165.8806
INET
November 17, 2023
1203
165.8825
BATS
November 17, 2023
900
165.8767
ARCA
November 17, 2023
1600
166.0119
EDGX
November 17, 2023
728
165.9459
MEMX
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,606,423.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,564,759. The figure of 203,564,759 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.
