Official FERGUSON PLC press release

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 28,148 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 11, 2023, up to and including December 15, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading

venue December 11, 2023 100 181.6900 EDGX December 11, 2023 3,240 182.3600 XDOT December 11, 2023 1,300 182.3369 INET December 11, 2023 360 182.5000 BATS December 11, 2023 600 182.3950 ARCA December 11, 2023 100 182.6000 MEMX December 11, 2023 100 182.1600 NQPX December 12, 2023 400 182.6450 EDGX December 12, 2023 203 182.8501 ARCA December 12, 2023 2,656 182.9876 XDOT December 12, 2023 422 182.9075 BATS December 12, 2023 1,119 183.0766 INET December 12, 2023 300 183.0167 MEMX December 12, 2023 300 182.5567 NQPX December 12, 2023 200 183.2350 EPRL December 12, 2023 100 183.2100 XPER December 13, 2023 2,611 182.5438 XDOT December 13, 2023 739 182.4058 INET December 13, 2023 650 182.4300 BATS December 13, 2023 900 182.1744 EDGX December 13, 2023 200 182.3850 MEMX December 13, 2023 300 183.0500 ARCA December 13, 2023 200 183.9300 NQPX December 14, 2023 2,702 188.0873 XDOT December 14, 2023 300 186.9967 ARCA December 14, 2023 500 188.0780 BATS December 14, 2023 1,000 188.3130 INET December 14, 2023 15 186.7600 XPER December 14, 2023 292 188.0523 EPRL December 14, 2023 491 189.0006 EDGX December 14, 2023 100 188.9500 MEMX December 14, 2023 100 189.8100 NQPX December 15, 2023 1,300 189.4223 INET December 15, 2023 500 188.8760 EDGX December 15, 2023 800 189.4575 ARCA December 15, 2023 2,440 189.2983 XDOT December 15, 2023 308 189.3899 MEMX December 15, 2023 200 189.9000 EPRL

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,739,703.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,431,479. The figure of 203,431,479 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220896108/en/