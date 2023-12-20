Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 28,148 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 11, 2023, up to and including December 15, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume
(in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)
Trading
venue
December 11, 2023
100
181.6900
EDGX
December 11, 2023
3,240
182.3600
XDOT
December 11, 2023
1,300
182.3369
INET
December 11, 2023
360
182.5000
BATS
December 11, 2023
600
182.3950
ARCA
December 11, 2023
100
182.6000
MEMX
December 11, 2023
100
182.1600
NQPX
December 12, 2023
400
182.6450
EDGX
December 12, 2023
203
182.8501
ARCA
December 12, 2023
2,656
182.9876
XDOT
December 12, 2023
422
182.9075
BATS
December 12, 2023
1,119
183.0766
INET
December 12, 2023
300
183.0167
MEMX
December 12, 2023
300
182.5567
NQPX
December 12, 2023
200
183.2350
EPRL
December 12, 2023
100
183.2100
XPER
December 13, 2023
2,611
182.5438
XDOT
December 13, 2023
739
182.4058
INET
December 13, 2023
650
182.4300
BATS
December 13, 2023
900
182.1744
EDGX
December 13, 2023
200
182.3850
MEMX
December 13, 2023
300
183.0500
ARCA
December 13, 2023
200
183.9300
NQPX
December 14, 2023
2,702
188.0873
XDOT
December 14, 2023
300
186.9967
ARCA
December 14, 2023
500
188.0780
BATS
December 14, 2023
1,000
188.3130
INET
December 14, 2023
15
186.7600
XPER
December 14, 2023
292
188.0523
EPRL
December 14, 2023
491
189.0006
EDGX
December 14, 2023
100
188.9500
MEMX
December 14, 2023
100
189.8100
NQPX
December 15, 2023
1,300
189.4223
INET
December 15, 2023
500
188.8760
EDGX
December 15, 2023
800
189.4575
ARCA
December 15, 2023
2,440
189.2983
XDOT
December 15, 2023
308
189.3899
MEMX
December 15, 2023
200
189.9000
EPRL
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,739,703.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,431,479. The figure of 203,431,479 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.
