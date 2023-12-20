Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 28,148 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 11, 2023, up to and including December 15, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)

Trading
venue

December 11, 2023

100

181.6900

EDGX

December 11, 2023

3,240

182.3600

XDOT

December 11, 2023

1,300

182.3369

INET

December 11, 2023

360

182.5000

BATS

December 11, 2023

600

182.3950

ARCA

December 11, 2023

100

182.6000

MEMX

December 11, 2023

100

182.1600

NQPX

December 12, 2023

400

182.6450

EDGX

December 12, 2023

203

182.8501

ARCA

December 12, 2023

2,656

182.9876

XDOT

December 12, 2023

422

182.9075

BATS

December 12, 2023

1,119

183.0766

INET

December 12, 2023

300

183.0167

MEMX

December 12, 2023

300

182.5567

NQPX

December 12, 2023

200

183.2350

EPRL

December 12, 2023

100

183.2100

XPER

December 13, 2023

2,611

182.5438

XDOT

December 13, 2023

739

182.4058

INET

December 13, 2023

650

182.4300

BATS

December 13, 2023

900

182.1744

EDGX

December 13, 2023

200

182.3850

MEMX

December 13, 2023

300

183.0500

ARCA

December 13, 2023

200

183.9300

NQPX

December 14, 2023

2,702

188.0873

XDOT

December 14, 2023

300

186.9967

ARCA

December 14, 2023

500

188.0780

BATS

December 14, 2023

1,000

188.3130

INET

December 14, 2023

15

186.7600

XPER

December 14, 2023

292

188.0523

EPRL

December 14, 2023

491

189.0006

EDGX

December 14, 2023

100

188.9500

MEMX

December 14, 2023

100

189.8100

NQPX

December 15, 2023

1,300

189.4223

INET

December 15, 2023

500

188.8760

EDGX

December 15, 2023

800

189.4575

ARCA

December 15, 2023

2,440

189.2983

XDOT

December 15, 2023

308

189.3899

MEMX

December 15, 2023

200

189.9000

EPRL

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,739,703.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,431,479. The figure of 203,431,479 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.