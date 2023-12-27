Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 69,762 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 18, 2023, up to and including December 22, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)

Trading
Venue

December 18, 2023

1,900

188.5021

ARCX

December 18, 2023

100

188.6900

EDGA

December 18, 2023

11,984

188.5066

XNYS

December 19, 2023

2,049

189.8071

ARCX

December 19, 2023

65

189.5500

HRTF

December 19, 2023

200

189.5500

XNAS

December 19, 2023

12,286

189.7343

XNYS

December 20, 2023

1,600

188.9794

ARCX

December 20, 2023

13,200

188.9840

XNYS

December 21, 2023

1,500

188.8220

ARCX

December 21, 2023

100

188.6700

BATS

December 21, 2023

16

188.5250

BBOK

December 21, 2023

11,575

188.8875

XNYS

December 22, 2023

2,000

191.5240

ARCX

December 22, 2023

676

191.1998

HRTF

December 22, 2023

100

191.9300

KNLI

December 22, 2023

24

191.3100

MEMX

December 22, 2023

10,387

191.3124

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,808,895.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,362,287. The figure of 203,362,287 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.