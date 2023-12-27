Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 69,762 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 18, 2023, up to and including December 22, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume
(in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)
Trading
Venue
December 18, 2023
1,900
188.5021
ARCX
December 18, 2023
100
188.6900
EDGA
December 18, 2023
11,984
188.5066
XNYS
December 19, 2023
2,049
189.8071
ARCX
December 19, 2023
65
189.5500
HRTF
December 19, 2023
200
189.5500
XNAS
December 19, 2023
12,286
189.7343
XNYS
December 20, 2023
1,600
188.9794
ARCX
December 20, 2023
13,200
188.9840
XNYS
December 21, 2023
1,500
188.8220
ARCX
December 21, 2023
100
188.6700
BATS
December 21, 2023
16
188.5250
BBOK
December 21, 2023
11,575
188.8875
XNYS
December 22, 2023
2,000
191.5240
ARCX
December 22, 2023
676
191.1998
HRTF
December 22, 2023
100
191.9300
KNLI
December 22, 2023
24
191.3100
MEMX
December 22, 2023
10,387
191.3124
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,808,895.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,362,287. The figure of 203,362,287 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231227497319/en/
