Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 69,762 of its ordinary shares in the period from December 18, 2023, up to and including December 22, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading

Venue December 18, 2023 1,900 188.5021 ARCX December 18, 2023 100 188.6900 EDGA December 18, 2023 11,984 188.5066 XNYS December 19, 2023 2,049 189.8071 ARCX December 19, 2023 65 189.5500 HRTF December 19, 2023 200 189.5500 XNAS December 19, 2023 12,286 189.7343 XNYS December 20, 2023 1,600 188.9794 ARCX December 20, 2023 13,200 188.9840 XNYS December 21, 2023 1,500 188.8220 ARCX December 21, 2023 100 188.6700 BATS December 21, 2023 16 188.5250 BBOK December 21, 2023 11,575 188.8875 XNYS December 22, 2023 2,000 191.5240 ARCX December 22, 2023 676 191.1998 HRTF December 22, 2023 100 191.9300 KNLI December 22, 2023 24 191.3100 MEMX December 22, 2023 10,387 191.3124 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,808,895.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,362,287. The figure of 203,362,287 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

