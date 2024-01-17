Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 72,103 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 8, 2024, up to and including January 12, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

January 8, 2024

1,500

186.3640

ARCX

January 8, 2024

100

186.4500

LATS

January 8, 2024

19

186.2800

XNAS

January 8, 2024

14,286

186.4314

XNYS

January 9, 2024

900

186.2844

ARCX

January 9, 2024

7,800

185.8024

XNYS

January 10, 2024

1,700

186.8800

ARCX

January 10, 2024

100

186.6800

XCIS

January 10, 2024

300

186.8200

XNAS

January 10, 2024

17,221

187.0193

XNYS

January 11, 2024

1,101

185.6922

ARCX

January 11, 2024

26

186.1800

HRTF

January 11, 2024

200

185.8000

XNAS

January 11, 2024

14,973

185.8026

XNYS

January 12, 2024

815

186.7089

ARCX

January 12, 2024

100

187.0000

CDRG

January 12, 2024

15

187.6800

IEXG

January 12, 2024

10,947

186.7373

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,000,554.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 203,170,628. The figure of 203,170,628 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.