Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 56,684 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 29, 2024, up to and including February 2, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
January 29, 2024
600
188.4000
ARCX
January 29, 2024
200
188.4750
XNAS
January 29, 2024
10,800
188.4170
XNYS
January 30, 2024
300
190.5267
ARCX
January 30, 2024
4,905
190.7530
XNYS
January 31, 2024
2,195
188.6883
ARCX
January 31, 2024
100
187.8550
BBOK
January 31, 2024
1
188.5900
EPRL
January 31, 2024
260
188.7385
XNAS
January 31, 2024
22,420
188.9256
XNYS
January 31, 2024
24
187.8400
XTXD
February 1, 2024
100
189.7600
ARCX
February 1, 2024
4,643
189.7574
XNYS
February 2, 2024
700
190.1014
ARCX
February 2, 2024
9,436
190.2010
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,183,299.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,987,883. The figure of 202,987,883 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.
