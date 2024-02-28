Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 19,922 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 20, 2024, up to and including February 23, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

February 20, 2024

425

200.5035

ARCX

February 20, 2024

149

200.6823

XCIS

February 20, 2024

100

199.6200

XNAS

February 20, 2024

6,948

199.1740

XNYS

February 21, 2024

307

201.4570

ARCX

February 21, 2024

43

201.8570

BATS

February 21, 2024

100

201.5400

IEXG

February 21, 2024

350

201.6227

XNAS

February 21, 2024

7,400

201.4188

XNYS

February 22, 2024

100

204.4600

XNYS

February 23, 2024

200

206.0900

ARCX

February 23, 2024

100

208.2300

KNLI

February 23, 2024

82

207.4100

XNAS

February 23, 2024

3,618

206.4396

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,312,551.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,858,631. The figure of 202,858,631 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.