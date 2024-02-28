Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 19,922 of its ordinary shares in the period from February 20, 2024, up to and including February 23, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
February 20, 2024
425
200.5035
ARCX
February 20, 2024
149
200.6823
XCIS
February 20, 2024
100
199.6200
XNAS
February 20, 2024
6,948
199.1740
XNYS
February 21, 2024
307
201.4570
ARCX
February 21, 2024
43
201.8570
BATS
February 21, 2024
100
201.5400
IEXG
February 21, 2024
350
201.6227
XNAS
February 21, 2024
7,400
201.4188
XNYS
February 22, 2024
100
204.4600
XNYS
February 23, 2024
200
206.0900
ARCX
February 23, 2024
100
208.2300
KNLI
February 23, 2024
82
207.4100
XNAS
February 23, 2024
3,618
206.4396
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,312,551.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,858,631. The figure of 202,858,631 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.
