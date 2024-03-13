Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 91,645 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 4, 2024, up to and including March 8, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
March 4, 2024
434
214.6645
ARCX
March 4, 2024
200
214.6250
XNAS
March 4, 2024
11,565
214.9906
XNYS
March 5, 2024
3,100
202.7500
ARCX
March 5, 2024
1
202.2600
BATS
March 5, 2024
190
205.5900
KNLI
March 5, 2024
1
203.0300
XASE
March 5, 2024
1,000
201.9330
XNAS
March 5, 2024
48,156
202.9446
XNYS
March 6, 2024
100
200.0600
ARCX
March 6, 2024
300
200.1800
XNAS
March 6, 2024
4,600
200.3448
XNYS
March 7, 2024
500
200.8620
ARCX
March 7, 2024
100
200.3800
XNAS
March 7, 2024
5,316
200.5870
XNYS
March 8, 2024
796
199.4382
ARCX
March 8, 2024
800
199.2863
XNAS
March 8, 2024
14,486
199.6864
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,451,675.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,719,507. The figure of 202,719,507 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240313787882/en/