Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 91,645 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 4, 2024, up to and including March 8, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

March 4, 2024

434

214.6645

ARCX

March 4, 2024

200

214.6250

XNAS

March 4, 2024

11,565

214.9906

XNYS

March 5, 2024

3,100

202.7500

ARCX

March 5, 2024

1

202.2600

BATS

March 5, 2024

190

205.5900

KNLI

March 5, 2024

1

203.0300

XASE

March 5, 2024

1,000

201.9330

XNAS

March 5, 2024

48,156

202.9446

XNYS

March 6, 2024

100

200.0600

ARCX

March 6, 2024

300

200.1800

XNAS

March 6, 2024

4,600

200.3448

XNYS

March 7, 2024

500

200.8620

ARCX

March 7, 2024

100

200.3800

XNAS

March 7, 2024

5,316

200.5870

XNYS

March 8, 2024

796

199.4382

ARCX

March 8, 2024

800

199.2863

XNAS

March 8, 2024

14,486

199.6864

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,451,675.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,719,507. The figure of 202,719,507 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.