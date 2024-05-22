Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 136,845 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 13, 2024, up to and including May 17, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading

Venue May 13, 2024 649 220.6305 ARCX May 13, 2024 100 220.1700 CDRG May 13, 2024 200 220.2350 HRTF May 13, 2024 8 220.3400 XCIS May 13, 2024 881 220.8095 XNAS May 13, 2024 17,552 220.7045 XNYS May 13, 2024 100 221.7600 XTXD May 14, 2024 600 218.3767 ARCX May 14, 2024 100 217.4900 BATS May 14, 2024 200 218.2600 HRTF May 14, 2024 1,173 217.9992 XNAS May 14, 2024 20,095 218.2355 XNYS May 15, 2024 700 219.1614 ARCX May 15, 2024 400 219.5200 XNAS May 15, 2024 8,616 219.2614 XNYS May 16, 2024 1,714 215.6074 ARCX May 16, 2024 2 214.3700 BATY May 16, 2024 800 213.1450 CDRG May 16, 2024 474 214.0407 HRTF May 16, 2024 200 213.9300 KNLI May 16, 2024 90 212.4800 XBOS May 16, 2024 4,107 214.5015 XNAS May 16, 2024 52,200 214.7952 XNYS May 16, 2024 400 212.9200 XTXD May 17, 2024 790 211.4170 ARCX May 17, 2024 5 210.9900 BATS May 17, 2024 100 210.9800 CDRG May 17, 2024 185 210.7368 HRTF May 17, 2024 248 210.8653 KNLI May 17, 2024 113 210.9356 MEMX May 17, 2024 1,188 211.1330 XNAS May 17, 2024 22,794 210.9608 XNYS May 17, 2024 61 210.8000 XTXD

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,206,245.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,964,937. The figure of 201,964,937 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

