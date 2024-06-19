Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the “Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 68,419 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 10, 2024, up to and including June 14, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading day
Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading venue
June 10, 2024
907
198.4229
MEMX
June 10, 2024
6,095
198.7119
XDOT
June 10, 2024
3,700
198.6954
INET
June 10, 2024
1,000
198.7320
ARCA
June 10, 2024
1,200
198.6400
EDGX
June 10, 2024
1,000
199.1570
BATS
June 10, 2024
200
198.4300
XPER
June 10, 2024
27
198.2411
IEX
June 10, 2024
136
198.8994
CHX
June 10, 2024
100
199.8600
BEX
June 10, 2024
100
199.8700
NQPX
June 11, 2024
5,413
200.1540
XDOT
June 11, 2024
500
200.4160
MEMX
June 11, 2024
3,391
200.1689
INET
June 11, 2024
1,500
199.8367
EDGX
June 11, 2024
1,624
200.3906
BATS
June 11, 2024
765
199.8270
ARCA
June 11, 2024
400
199.5950
XPER
June 11, 2024
295
200.0615
CHX
June 11, 2024
100
199.6500
EPRL
June 11, 2024
1
200.7600
BYXX
June 11, 2024
11
200.9000
IEX
June 11, 2024
100
200.8200
NQPX
June 12, 2024
600
209.0150
BATS
June 12, 2024
1,241
208.6861
ARCA
June 12, 2024
5,103
209.1330
XDOT
June 12, 2024
3,184
208.8801
INET
June 12, 2024
1,408
208.6499
EDGX
June 12, 2024
800
209.2225
MEMX
June 12, 2024
300
208.9567
EPRL
June 12, 2024
40
209.7000
CHX
June 13, 2024
800
207.5500
EDGX
June 13, 2024
5,942
207.4859
XDOT
June 13, 2024
3,827
207.3530
INET
June 13, 2024
903
207.3151
ARCA
June 13, 2024
600
206.9217
BATS
June 13, 2024
300
207.0467
MEMX
June 13, 2024
200
207.2150
EPRL
June 13, 2024
125
206.9607
IEX
June 13, 2024
43
207.7300
BYXX
June 14, 2024
2,643
201.4992
INET
June 14, 2024
400
202.0475
BATS
June 14, 2024
400
201.5775
BEX
June 14, 2024
1,603
201.3486
ARCA
June 14, 2024
6,168
201.1809
XDOT
June 14, 2024
108
201.3022
BYXX
June 14, 2024
715
201.4758
EDGX
June 14, 2024
600
201.7250
EDGA
June 14, 2024
101
203.1471
EPRL
June 14, 2024
700
201.0257
IEX
June 14, 2024
200
201.2550
NQPX
June 14, 2024
400
201.1500
MEMX
June 14, 2024
300
200.9967
NSX
June 14, 2024
100
201.7500
XPER
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,431,642.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,739,540. The figure of 201,739,540 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240619554519/en/
Ferguson plc is a distributor engaged in providing solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), fire, fabrication, and more. Its USA segment operates primarily under the Ferguson brand and provides solutions, and products, from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, to residential and non-residential contractors. Its products are delivered through a common network of distribution centers, branches and specialist sales associates, counter service, showroom consultants and e-commerce. The Canada segment operates primarily under the Wolseley brand and supplies plumbing, HVAC, and refrigeration products to residential and commercial contractors. The Canada segment also supplies specialist water and wastewater treatment products to residential, commercial and infrastructure contractors, and supplies pipe, valves, and fittings (PVF) solutions to industrial customers.