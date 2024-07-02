As previously announced, to effect a new corporate structure to domicile the Ferguson plc group’s ultimate parent company in the United States, Ferguson plc (the “Company”) entered into a merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of February 29, 2024, by and among the Company, Ferguson Enterprises Inc., a newly incorporated corporation under the laws of Delaware (“New TopCo”), and Ferguson (Jersey) 2 Limited, a newly formed Jersey incorporated private limited company and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of New TopCo (“Merger Sub”). The Merger Agreement provides for the merger (the “Merger”) of Merger Sub with and into the Company, with the Company surviving the Merger as a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of New TopCo and Merger Sub ceasing to exist, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement.

At the extraordinary general meeting on May 30, 2024 (the “Special Meeting”), shareholders of the Company voted to approve the implementation of the Merger with 99.56% of votes cast in favour. Following receipt of such shareholder approval, and subject to the satisfaction of any outstanding conditions precedent listed in the Merger Agreement, it is anticipated that the Merger and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement will be consummated on August 1, 2024 (the “Effective Date”).

Cancellation and Replacement of Ferguson’s UK Listing

Subject to the consummation of the Merger and the implementation date of the Proposed Reforms (as defined below), with effect from 3:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. UK Time on the Effective Date, it is currently anticipated that: (i) the Company’s listing on the standard segment of the Official List (the “Official List”) of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) and its admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s Main Market for listed securities (“LSE”) will be cancelled; and (ii) New TopCo’s common stock will be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the LSE.

The Company notes the proposed reforms to the Listing Rules (the “Proposed Reforms”) as outlined in FCA consultation paper CP23/31 (‘Primary Markets Effectiveness Review: Feedback to CP23/10 and detailed proposals for listing rules reforms’). The FCA has confirmed to the Company that: (i) if the Proposed Reforms are implemented in their current form after the Effective Date, New TopCo will be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List on the Effective Date, and upon the subsequent implementation of the Proposed Reforms, New TopCo will be mapped onto to the new “equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing)” segment of the Official List; and (ii) if the Proposed Reforms are implemented in their current form on or before the Effective Date, New TopCo will be admitted to the “equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing)” segment of the Official List on the Effective Date. The Company will notify shareholders once it is clear which Official List listing segment it will be admitted to on the Effective Date.

In addition, subject to the consummation of the Merger, it is anticipated that on the Effective Date, the Company’s ordinary shares will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and New TopCo’s common stock will commence trading on the NYSE.

On completion of the Merger, New TopCo’s common stock is expected to trade on the NYSE and the LSE under the symbol “FERG”, the same symbol that currently attaches to the Company’s ordinary shares.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers’ complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com or follow us on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.

