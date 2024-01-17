Official FERGUSON PLC press release

FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND 2024 NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE

On December 5, 2023, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announced its intention to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share (“Q1 Dividend”). The Q1 Dividend will be paid on February 6, 2024, to shareholders who were on the register as at 8:00pm (ET) on December 15, 2023.

Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US dollars (“USD”), unless an election to receive dividends in pounds sterling (“GBP”) is completed and registered with the Company’s registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Q1 Dividend, was January 9, 2024, and was communicated to shareholders on December 5, 2023.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Q1 Dividend in GBP:

Dividend declared in USD Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in GBP $0.79 per share 1.2645 £0.62 per share

The GBP dividend per share figure has been rounded down to the nearest pence.

