  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ferguson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FERG   JE00BJVNSS43

FERGUSON PLC

(FERG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:18:39 2023-06-06 am EDT
144.51 USD   -1.66%
09:12aFerguson sales and profit fall in third quarter; ups dividend
AN
07:15aFerguson's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Decline; Reiterates Fiscal 2023 Sales Outlook
MT
07:13aEarnings Flash (FERG) FERGUSON Reports Q3 Revenue $7.14B, vs. Street Est of $7.089B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ferguson sales and profit fall in third quarter; ups dividend

06/06/2023 | 09:12am EDT
(Alliance News) - Ferguson PLC on Tuesday reported a fall in its third quarter sales, but said it expects low single-digit growth in sales for the financial year.

The Wokingham, England-based plumbing and heating products distributor reported net sales of USD7.14 billion for the three months ended on April 30, down 2.0% from USD7.28 million a year before.

The firm said the fall in sales was driven by the 1.9% adverse impact from one fewer sales day and the impact of foreign exchange. Organic revenue declined 2.5% and was largely offset by acquisition growth of 2.4%. Its decrease in net sales was mainly driven by "declines in residential, partially offset by growth in non-residential sales compared to the prior year period", it added.

Ferguson said net sales guidance continues to reflect market outperformance, completed acquisitions and one additional sales day.

Pretax profit for the quarter was USD447 million, down from USD690 million. Booked impairments and other charges of USD127 million, compared to none the year before.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped by 11% to USD705,000 from USD795,000

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Murphy said: "The year is progressing as expected and our associates again delivered solid results, leveraging our scale and core strengths to help our customers navigate their complex projects. Our balanced business is serving us well in challenging markets. During the quarter we continued to take targeted actions to manage the cost base and working capital to deliver strong cash flows."

Ferguson declared a quarterly dividend of USD0.75 per share, up 9% year-on-year.

Looking ahead, the firm said it expects low single digit growth for its net sales for financial 2023. Interest expense is expected in the range of USD185 million to USD195 million.

Shares were down 2.3% at 11,525.00 pence each on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29 350 M - -
Net income 2023 1 860 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 1,96%
Capitalization 30 006 M 30 006 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart FERGUSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Ferguson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FERGUSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 146,95 $
Average target price 156,64 $
Spread / Average Target 6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Murphy Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Scott Brundage Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Drabble Chairman
Mike Sajor Group Chief Information Officer
Catherine Ann Halligan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FERGUSON PLC15.74%30 006
REECE LIMITED32.51%8 021
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.26.48%4 256
BOISE CASCADE COMPANY8.74%2 946
CHIN HIN GROUP29.72%1 620
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.24.06%806
