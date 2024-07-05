Fermentalg: Half-year sales in line, share price falls back

Fermentalg shares were down nearly 9% on the Paris Bourse on Friday, giving up a small part of the gains made since the start of the year, following the publication of half-year sales in line with expectations.



Citing a "very solid sales dynamic", the specialist in the bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae generated sales of 6.3 million euros in the first six months of the year, almost three times the figure for the first half of 2023



In a reaction note, analysts at Invest Securities point out that this sales figure is in line with the company's expectations.In a reaction note, analysts at Invest Securities point out that this sales figure is in line with last month's announcement, which saw the company raise its half-year sales target to between 6.2 and 6.4 million euros, compared with sales of four million euros for the full year 2023.



For the second half of the year, Fermentalg expects business to be 'just as good', with an annual sales target of 12 million euros, three times higher than in 2023.



Concerning its partnership with the precision fermentation group HuvePharma for the animal and human health sectors, its new reference shareholder, Fermentalg reports that the industrial alliance initiated at the end of 2023 has been implemented in record time, with production confirmed for this summer.



Shareholders will be asked to appoint a HuvePharma representative to the Board of Directors at a forthcoming AGM.



At around 5:45 pm, Fermentalg shares were down nearly 9%, but still posted a 54% gain this year, making it one of the best performers on the Paris market since January 1.



