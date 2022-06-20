Log in
    FALG   FR0011271600

FERMENTALG

(FALG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:20 2022-06-20 am EDT
2.260 EUR   -1.22%
Fermentalg : New doubling of sales of DHA ORIGINS® Omega-3s in Q1 2022

06/20/2022 | 07:04am EDT
Press release

New doubling of sales

of DHA ORIGINS® Omega-3s

in Q1 2022

Libourne - May 10, 2022 - Fermentalg (Euronext - FALG), a major French player in microalgae, announces its sales for the first quarter of 2022 and confirms its business outlook for the current year.

New record quarterly sales

(in K€)

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Variation 2022/2021

Revenues

595

1,214

2,894

+138%

Fiscal year 2022 is starting with the same commercial momentum as 2021, with a new record of sales achieved in a single quarter. At €2.9 million, sales of Omega-3s DHA ORIGINS® have been multiplied by 2.4 compared to the level of the 1st quarter of 2021.

This commercial performance was achieved thanks to the very strong growth in Europe, which is the largest contributor of revenues in the first quarter (53%), ahead of North America (45%).

Revenues Q1 2022

2%

45%

53%

Beyond that, Fermentalg has new growth reservoirs not addressed today, whether in Europe, thanks to the authorization obtained in the summer of 2021 for incorporation in baby formulations, or in Asia, with the winning of a first order in China to be delivered this year.

North America

Europe

Asia

Resulting from Fermentalg's research, DHA ORIGINS® is the only range of Omega-3s of algal origin that can boast a natural concentration of at least 550mg/g of DHA. This premium product is meeting a growing success with customers concerned about the degradation of fish oil quality and militating for a lesser dependence on certain excesses of industrial fishing.

Confirmation of the 2022 objective

Encouraged by this very good first quarter, Fermentalg is entering this new fiscal year with the ambition to maintain a dynamic of doubling annual sales, comparable to that recorded in 2021.

Continued investment in the future

In this buoyant commercial environment and in a serene financial context, Fermentalg continues to invest in order to serenely prepare its next development cycles.

On the industrial level, Fermentalg continues to increase its production capacity and is redoubling its efforts to optimize its processes in order to face the inflation of raw material and energy costs.

On the technological front, the company is accelerating the industrialization of BLUE ORIGINS®, its new natural blue dye alternative to synthetic chemical dyes, developed in partnership with DDW, a subsidiary of the Givaudan Group. The objective of reaching the second milestone, opening the way to the industrial transfer and marketing of the product, is confirmed before the summer of 2022.

Finally, this quarter was marked by the closing of the Series A financing of CarbonWorks, the joint venture created by Fermentalg and Suez and dedicated to the carbon capture and utilization (CCU). This structuring operation, which saw BNP Paribas Principal Investments, Bpifrance, Demeter Investment Managers via its Agrinnovation fund and Aquiti Gestion via NACO in association with the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region, join the founders in the capital, provides the young company with the means to demonstrate its technologies for the bioconversion of CO2, captured on a methanization site, into natural fungicide. In addition, CarbonWorks is preparing for the next phase of scaling up to a semi-industrial scale, scheduled for next year.

Next publication: sales for the first half of 2022,

July 21, 2022 (after market close)

About Fermentalg

Fermentalg is an expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae. The company's objective is to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients from microalgae for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offer.

Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Paris (FR0011271600 - FALG) and are eligible for the PEA-PME and the "SRD long-only". It is part of the Gaïa index, designed for Socially Responsible Investment (SRI), which groups together the SMEs with the best ratings in terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

For more information: www.fermentalg.com

Journalists contact:

Investors contact:

ACTUS finance & communication

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Jérôme FABREGUETTES-LEIB

Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93

Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78

acbonjour@actus.fr

fermentalg@actus.fr

Disclaimer

Fermentalg SA published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 11:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
