On Tuesday, Fermentalg announced the success of its €12.8 million capital increase, aimed at creating a "European champion" in microalgae fermentation.
The operation will result in the issue of 32.1 million new ordinary shares at a price of €0.40, representing a discount of 11.2% to yesterday's closing price.
Total demand amounted to over 12.8 million euros, 96.5% of which came from strategic and institutional investors and 3.5% from retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform.
The HuvePharma group, specialized in precision fermentation for animal and human health and a new industrial partner of the company since the end of 2023, invested 7.5 million euros, thus becoming a reference shareholder.
Bpifrance contributed three million euros to the operation.
Fermentalg shares fell by more than 7% on Tuesday on the Paris Bourse following this announcement.
Fermentalg is an expert in the research and bio-industrial exploitation of micro-algae and aims to provide sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Its business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins and natural food colorants make up the company's current and future offer.