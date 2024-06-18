Fermentalg: successful capital increase

June 18, 2024 at 06:15 am EDT Share

On Tuesday, Fermentalg announced the success of its €12.8 million capital increase, aimed at creating a "European champion" in microalgae fermentation.



The operation will result in the issue of 32.1 million new ordinary shares at a price of €0.40, representing a discount of 11.2% to yesterday's closing price.



Total demand amounted to over 12.8 million euros, 96.5% of which came from strategic and institutional investors and 3.5% from retail investors via the PrimaryBid platform.



The HuvePharma group, specialized in precision fermentation for animal and human health and a new industrial partner of the company since the end of 2023, invested 7.5 million euros, thus becoming a reference shareholder.



Bpifrance contributed three million euros to the operation.



Fermentalg shares fell by more than 7% on Tuesday on the Paris Bourse following this announcement.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.