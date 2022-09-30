Advanced search
    FEROZ   PK0005201014

FEROZSONS LABORATORIES LIMITED

(FEROZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
200.18 PKR   -0.61%
10/11Ferozsons Laboratories : Dispatch of Bonus Share Certificate and Credit of Bonus Shares in CDS
PU
09/09Ferozsons Laboratories : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/09Ferozsons Laboratories : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 2022-06-30
PU
Ferozsons Laboratories : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30

10/24/2022 | 12:30am EDT
Ferozsons Laboratories Limite

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)

For the period ended 30 September 2022

First Quarter ended

30 September

30 September

2022

2021

---------------------- Rupees -----------------

Revenue - net

2,286,494,656

1,693,186,215

Cost of sales

(1,292,816,834)

(866,753,209)

Gross profit

993,677,822

826,433,006

Administrative expenses

(152,262,244)

(121,844,633)

Selling and distribution expenses

(560,879,547)

(429,967,799)

Other expenses

(147,687,629)

(97,614,705)

Other income

44,622,436

46,052,929

Profit from operations

177,470,838

223,058,798

Finance cost

(20,377,337)

(3,841,214)

Profit before taxation

157,093,501

219,217,584

Taxation

(52,175,930)

(58,817,631)

Profit after taxation

104,917,571

160,399,953

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

Re-stated

2.41

3.69

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)

For the period ended 30 September 2022

First Quarter ended

30 September

30 September

2022

2021

---------------------- Rupees ----------------------

Revenue - net

2,566,996,821

2,223,282,284

Cost of sales

(1,489,924,570)

(1,198,797,940)

Gross profit

1,077,072,251

1,024,484,344

Administrative expenses

(171,584,475)

(136,219,020)

Selling and distribution expenses

(611,189,254)

(462,665,538)

Other expenses

(144,245,078)

(108,494,121)

Other income

74,642,779

90,751,221

Profit from operations

224,696,223

407,856,886

Finance cost

(34,670,058)

(27,192,799)

Profit before taxation

190,026,165

380,664,087

Taxation

(57,831,868)

(79,674,096)

Profit after taxation

132,194,297

300,989,991

Attributable to:

Owners of the Group

126,334,743

273,431,879

Non-controlling interests

5,859,554

27,558,112

Profit after taxation

132,194,297

300,989,991

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

2.91

Re-stated

6.29

Disclaimer

Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 04:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 330 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net income 2022 734 M 3,32 M 3,32 M
Net cash 2022 281 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 1,86%
Capitalization 8 702 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 545
Free-Float 72,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Osman Khalid Waheed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Farhan Rafiq Chief Financial Officer
Akhter Khalid Waheed Chairman
Arshad Saeed Husain Independent Director
Suleman Ghani Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEROZSONS LABORATORIES LIMITED-26.28%39
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.38%443 569
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY23.37%323 791
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.43%266 650
ABBVIE INC.8.61%260 016
PFIZER, INC.-23.88%252 275