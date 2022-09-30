Ferozsons Laboratories : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 2022-09-30
Ferozsons Laboratories Limite
Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)
For the period ended 30 September 2022
First Quarter ended
30 September
30 September
2022
2021
---------------------- Rupees -----------------
Revenue - net
2,286,494,656
1,693,186,215
Cost of sales
(1,292,816,834)
(866,753,209)
Gross profit
993,677,822
826,433,006
Administrative expenses
(152,262,244)
(121,844,633)
Selling and distribution expenses
(560,879,547)
(429,967,799)
Other expenses
(147,687,629)
(97,614,705)
Other income
44,622,436
46,052,929
Profit from operations
177,470,838
223,058,798
Finance cost
(20,377,337)
(3,841,214)
Profit before taxation
157,093,501
219,217,584
Taxation
(52,175,930)
(58,817,631)
Profit after taxation
104,917,571
160,399,953
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
Re-stated
2.41
3.69
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)
For the period ended 30 September 2022
First Quarter ended
30 September
30 September
2022
2021
---------------------- Rupees ----------------------
Revenue -
net
2,566,996,821
2,223,282,284
Cost of sales
(1,489,924,570)
(1,198,797,940)
Gross profit
1,077,072,251
1,024,484,344
Administrative expenses
(171,584,475)
(136,219,020)
Selling and distribution expenses
(611,189,254)
(462,665,538)
Other expenses
(144,245,078)
(108,494,121)
Other income
74,642,779
90,751,221
Profit from operations
224,696,223
407,856,886
Finance cost
(34,670,058)
(27,192,799)
Profit before taxation
190,026,165
380,664,087
Taxation
(57,831,868)
(79,674,096)
Profit after taxation
132,194,297
300,989,991
Attributable to:
Owners of the Group
126,334,743
273,431,879
Non-controlling interests
5,859,554
27,558,112
Profit after taxation
132,194,297
300,989,991
Earnings per share -
basic and diluted
2.91
Re-stated
6.29
Disclaimer
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 04:29:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEROZSONS LABORATORIES LIMITED
Sales 2022
9 330 M
42,2 M
42,2 M
Net income 2022
734 M
3,32 M
3,32 M
Net cash 2022
281 M
1,27 M
1,27 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,3x
Yield 2022
1,86%
Capitalization
8 702 M
39,4 M
39,4 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,26x
EV / Sales 2022
1,01x
Nbr of Employees
1 545
Free-Float
72,5%
Chart FEROZSONS LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends FEROZSONS LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.