Ferozsons Laboratories Limited

Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)

For the period ended 30 September 2023

First Quarter ended

30 September

30 September

2023

2022

---------------------- Rupees ---------------------

Revenue - net

3,622,967,251

2,286,494,656

Cost of sales

(2,285,673,006)

(1,292,816,834)

Gross profit

1,337,294,245

993,677,822

Administrative expenses

(191,126,841)

(152,262,244)

Selling and distribution expenses

(781,145,523)

(560,879,547)

Other expenses

(25,797,280)

(147,687,629)

Other income

44,070,494

44,622,436

Profit from operations

383,295,095

177,470,838

Finance cost

(79,667,259)

(20,377,337)

Profit before taxation

303,627,836

157,093,501

Taxation

(123,111,872)

(52,175,930)

Profit after taxation

180,515,964

104,917,571

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

4.15

2.41

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)

For the period ended 30 September 2023

First Quarter ended

30 September

30 September

2023

2022

---------------------- Rupees ----------------------

Revenue - net

4,428,541,177

2,566,996,821

Cost of sales

(2,709,194,520)

(1,489,924,570)

Gross profit

1,719,346,657

1,077,072,251

Administrative expenses

(204,410,993)

(171,584,475)

Selling and distribution expenses

(964,464,329)

(611,189,254)

Other expenses

(40,189,050)

(144,245,078)

Other income

77,003,910

74,642,779

Profit from operations

587,286,195

224,696,223

Finance cost

(121,072,697)

(34,670,058)

Profit before taxation

466,213,498

190,026,165

Taxation

(184,744,854)

(57,831,868)

Profit after taxation

281,468,644

132,194,297

Attributable to:

Owners of the Group

263,100,054

126,334,743

Non-controlling interests

18,368,590

5,859,554

Profit after taxation

281,468,644

132,194,297

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

6.05

2.91

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 03:26:43 UTC.