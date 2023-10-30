End-of-day quote
The Pakistan Stock Exchange
06:00:00 2023-10-26 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
174.39
PKR
-1.97%
+2.05%
+26.78%
Ferozsons Laboratories : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30-09-2023
October 29, 2023 at 11:27 pm EDT
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited
Condensed Interim Unconsolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)
For the period ended 30 September 2023
First Quarter ended
30 September
30 September
2023
2022
---------------------- Rupees ---------------------
Revenue - net
3,622,967,251
2,286,494,656
Cost of sales
(2,285,673,006)
(1,292,816,834)
Gross profit
1,337,294,245
993,677,822
Administrative expenses
(191,126,841)
(152,262,244)
Selling and distribution expenses
(781,145,523)
(560,879,547)
Other expenses
(25,797,280)
(147,687,629)
Other income
44,070,494
44,622,436
Profit from operations
383,295,095
177,470,838
Finance cost
(79,667,259)
(20,377,337)
Profit before taxation
303,627,836
157,093,501
Taxation
(123,111,872)
(52,175,930)
Profit after taxation
180,515,964
104,917,571
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
4.15
2.41
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (Un-audited)
For the period ended 30 September 2023
First Quarter ended
30 September
30 September
2023
2022
---------------------- Rupees ----------------------
Revenue -
net
4,428,541,177
2,566,996,821
Cost of sales
(2,709,194,520)
(1,489,924,570)
Gross profit
1,719,346,657
1,077,072,251
Administrative expenses
(204,410,993)
(171,584,475)
Selling and distribution expenses
(964,464,329)
(611,189,254)
Other expenses
(40,189,050)
(144,245,078)
Other income
77,003,910
74,642,779
Profit from operations
587,286,195
224,696,223
Finance cost
(121,072,697)
(34,670,058)
Profit before taxation
466,213,498
190,026,165
Taxation
(184,744,854)
(57,831,868)
Profit after taxation
281,468,644
132,194,297
Attributable to:
Owners of the Group
263,100,054
126,334,743
Non-controlling interests
18,368,590
5,859,554
Profit after taxation
281,468,644
132,194,297
Earnings per share -
basic and diluted
6.05
2.91
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 03:26:43 UTC.
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023
Oct. 07
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
Apr. 26
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
Feb. 28
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
2022
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
2022
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
2022
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2021
2022
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
2021
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
2021
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
2021
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2020
2021
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Proposes the Final Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 30 June 2020
2020
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2020
2020
CI
Gilead Sciences : India sees record 49,000 new coronavirus cases, drug shortages in places
2020
RE
Pakistan's Ferozsons to begin producing COVID-19 drug remdesivir
2020
RE
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Signs Licensing Agreements with Cipla Limited, Hetero Labs Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Mylan, Inc. and Ferozsons Laboratories Limited to Manufacture and Distribute Remdesivir in 127 Countries
2020
CI
Mylan N : Gilead ties up with generic drugmakers for COVID-19 drug supply
2020
RE
Mylan N : Gilead ties up with generic drugmakers for COVID-19 drug supply
2020
RE
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
2020
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Approves an Interim Cash Dividend for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2019
2020
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
2020
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
2019
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Announces Final Cash Dividend
2019
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2019
2019
CI
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited Announces Executive Changes
2019
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Ferozsons Laboratories Limited is a Pakistan-based holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the importing, manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It possesses brands in the areas of gastroenterology, hepatology, cardiology and oncology, with an emerging presence in endocrinology as well as mother and child health the diabetes space. The Company offers a range of medical devices in the areas of cardiology, electrophysiology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology, and peripheral interventions. Its product portfolio includes pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and export. The Company's export markets are spread across Asia, Africa and the Central Asian region. The Company's subsidiaries include BF Biosciences Limited, which is engaged in the import, manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products and Farmacia, which is engaged in the sale and distribution of medicines and other related products.
More about the company
Last Close Price
174.39PKR
Average target price
299.00PKR
Spread / Average Target
+71.45% Consensus