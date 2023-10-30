Ferozsons Laboratories Limited is a Pakistan-based holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the importing, manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It possesses brands in the areas of gastroenterology, hepatology, cardiology and oncology, with an emerging presence in endocrinology as well as mother and child health the diabetes space. The Company offers a range of medical devices in the areas of cardiology, electrophysiology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, pulmonology, urology, and peripheral interventions. Its product portfolio includes pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and export. The Company's export markets are spread across Asia, Africa and the Central Asian region. The Company's subsidiaries include BF Biosciences Limited, which is engaged in the import, manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products and Farmacia, which is engaged in the sale and distribution of medicines and other related products.

Sector Pharmaceuticals