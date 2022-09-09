Ferozsons Laboratories : Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 66th Annual General Meeting of FEROZSONS LABORATORIES LIMITED will be held on Friday, 30 September 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Registered Office, 197-A, the Mall, Rawalpindi and through Video Link Facility to transact the following business:

Ordinary Business:

To confirm the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2021. To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2022 together with the Directors' and Auditors' reports thereon. To consider and approve final cash dividend of 50% (i.e. Rs. 5 per share) as recommended by the Board of Directors for the year ended 30 June 2022. To appoint Auditors for the year ending 30 June 2023 and fix their remuneration. To transact any other ordinary business with the permission of the chair.

Special Business:

6. To consider and approve the bonus shares at the rate of 20% (i.e. 20 shares for every 100 shares) as recommended by the Board of Directors. In this connection, the following resolutions (with or without modifications) are proposed to be passed:

Resolved that a sum of Rs. 72,448,420 be capitalized out of the free reserves of the Company for issuance of 7,244,842 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each as fully paid bonus shares.

Further resolved that the bonus shares shall rank pari passu in all aspects with the existing shares of the Company. However, these shares shall not be eligible for final cash dividend declared by the Company for the year ended 30 June 2022.

Further resolved that fractional entitlements of the members shall be consolidated into whole shares and sold in the stock market and the sale proceeds shall be donated to a charitable institution.

7. To consider and approve short-term financing facility / security up to Rs. 500 million in favour of M/S BF Biosciences Limited (subsidiary Company) on need basis and to consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without modification the following resolutions as a Special Resolutions:

Resolved that Ferozsons Laboratories Limited ("FLL" or "the Company") be and hereby authorized in terms of Section 199 and all other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2017 to provide short term financing facility / security in favor of M/S BF Biosciences Limited ("BFBL"), a subsidiary company up to PKR 500,000,000 (Rupees Five Hundred Million Only), provided that the markup rate to be charged by the Company to BFBL on any outstanding amount of short term financing facility shall not be the less than the average rate charged by the bank(s) of the Company and as per terms and conditions disclosed to the members of the Company.

Further resolved that the Chief Executive Officer together with Chief Financial Officer or with Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby empowered and authorized to do all the acts, matters, deeds, and take all necessary actions including signing and execution of agreements, completing legal formalities as may be necessary for the purpose of implementing the aforesaid resolutions.

By order of the Board

Syed Ghausuddin Saif

Company Secretary

Rawalpindi

31 August 2022