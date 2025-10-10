Bank of America reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Ferrari shares, despite lowering its target price to €450, due to lower estimates and a more conservative valuation, following its CMD.



Regarding the new 5-year targets presented by the Italian manufacturer, the broker says it appreciates the (overly) conservative approach: Lower revenue CAGR weighs on earnings, but there is upside potential.



Fewer electric vehicles, more internal combustion engine vehicles, and the new Elettrica: Ferrari is focusing on scarcity and exclusivity, protecting the value of the brand, BofA adds.